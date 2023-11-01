مركز التكامل

Open guide
Windows 10 & 11
- Configure the native Windows proxy
- Use Proxifier for SOCKS5 and per-app routing
Integration hub
أدلة إعداد موحّدة لأنظمة التشغيل، والمتصفحات، والإضافات، ومتصفحات مكافحة الكشف، ومقتطفات الأكواد.
Every guide uses the same editorial structure: requirements first, numbered steps with screenshots, troubleshooting, and a final connection check.
Quick start
Replace USER, PASS, HOST, and PORT with the credentials shown in your FineProxy service.
curl -x http://USER:PASS@HOST:PORT http://api.ipify.org
import axios from "axios";
import { HttpProxyAgent } from "http-proxy-agent";
import { HttpsProxyAgent } from "https-proxy-agent";
const proxyUrl = "http://USER:PASS@HOST:PORT";
const res = await axios.get("https://api.ipify.org", {
httpAgent: new HttpProxyAgent(proxyUrl),
httpsAgent: new HttpsProxyAgent(proxyUrl),
timeout: 20000,
});
console.log(res.data);
import requests
proxies = {
"http": "http://USER:PASS@HOST:PORT",
"https": "http://USER:PASS@HOST:PORT"
}
print(requests.get("https://api.ipify.org", proxies=proxies, timeout=20).text)
<?php
$proxy = "http://USER:PASS@HOST:PORT";
$ch = curl_init("https://api.ipify.org");
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_PROXY, $proxy);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_TIMEOUT, 20);
echo curl_exec($ch);
curl_close($ch);
proxyURL, _ := url.Parse("http://USER:PASS@HOST:PORT")
client := &http.Client{
Timeout: 20 * time.Second,
Transport: &http.Transport{Proxy: http.ProxyURL(proxyURL)},
}
resp, err := client.Get("https://api.ipify.org")
Use proxies only for permitted targets and workflows. Review our Acceptable Use Policy before deployment.
أنشئ خطة تناسب مهمتك واختبر الوكلاء في العمل الفعلي. ادفع مقابل الإعداد المحدد لمدة 48 ساعة، ويُحتسب السعر أثناء الإعداد.