Current as of January 18, 2026 Print

By using the FineProxy Services, you agree to comply with all applicable laws and regulations and to refrain from any activity that violates these Terms or the rights of others.

The following activities are strictly prohibited:

Illegal or Unlawful Activities.

Using the Services for any purpose that violates local, national, or international laws or regulations, including but not limited to fraud, money laundering, unauthorized access to data, or identity theft.

Using the Services for any purpose that violates local, national, or international laws or regulations, including but not limited to fraud, money laundering, unauthorized access to data, or identity theft. Harassment and Abuse.

Any actions or communications that are threatening, abusive, harassing, invasive of another’s privacy, or otherwise harmful.

Any actions or communications that are threatening, abusive, harassing, invasive of another’s privacy, or otherwise harmful. Malicious Software and Harmful Code.

The use, distribution, or transmission of viruses, malware, spyware, worms, Trojan horses, ransomware, or any other malicious or destructive code or instructions.

The use, distribution, or transmission of viruses, malware, spyware, worms, Trojan horses, ransomware, or any other malicious or destructive code or instructions. Interception and Monitoring.

Unauthorized interception, monitoring, modification, or redirection of communications or data.

Unauthorized interception, monitoring, modification, or redirection of communications or data. Harmful or Violent Conduct.

Activities intended to harm others, incite violence, or promote discrimination or hatred based on age, gender, race, ethnicity, nationality, religion, sexual orientation, disability, geographic location, or any other protected characteristic.

Activities intended to harm others, incite violence, or promote discrimination or hatred based on age, gender, race, ethnicity, nationality, religion, sexual orientation, disability, geographic location, or any other protected characteristic. Child Exploitation.

Any form of exploitation, abuse, or harm involving minors.

Any form of exploitation, abuse, or harm involving minors. Illegal Goods and Services.

Advertising, selling, purchasing, or facilitating illegal or controlled goods or services.

Advertising, selling, purchasing, or facilitating illegal or controlled goods or services. Explicit Content.

Hosting, transmitting, or providing access to content involving explicit sexual material or violence, where prohibited by applicable law.

Hosting, transmitting, or providing access to content involving explicit sexual material or violence, where prohibited by applicable law. Data Harvesting and Privacy Violations.

Unauthorized collection, scraping, or harvesting of personal data, including account credentials or email addresses.

Unauthorized collection, scraping, or harvesting of personal data, including account credentials or email addresses. Service Abuse and Network Interference.

Any activity that disrupts, interferes with, or places an excessive load on the FineProxy Services, infrastructure, servers, or connected networks, including but not limited to DDoS attacks or similar disruptive behavior.

Any activity that disrupts, interferes with, or places an excessive load on the FineProxy Services, infrastructure, servers, or connected networks, including but not limited to DDoS attacks or similar disruptive behavior. Intellectual Property Violations.

Infringing upon the copyright, trademark, patent, or other intellectual property rights of any third party.

Infringing upon the copyright, trademark, patent, or other intellectual property rights of any third party. Account Integrity.

Registering accounts using temporary, disposable, or non-existent email addresses. Users must maintain a valid and accessible email address associated with their account.

Registering accounts using temporary, disposable, or non-existent email addresses. Users must maintain a valid and accessible email address associated with their account. Unauthorized Resale or Duplication.

Selling, reselling, sublicensing, or duplicating any FineProxy Service without prior written authorization from FineProxy.

These examples are not exhaustive. FineProxy reserves the right to determine, at its sole discretion, whether an activity violates these Terms.e right to remove any content or suspend any user account it deems in breach of these conditions.

Monitoring and Enforcement#

We reserve the right to monitor the use of the Services to ensure compliance with these Terms. In the event of suspected or confirmed violations, FineProxy may, at its discretion and without prior notice where permitted by law:

suspend or terminate the affected Service or user account;

restrict or block access to the Services;

report unlawful activities to relevant authorities;

take any other actions reasonably necessary to protect the Services, our clients, or third parties.

By using the Services, you agree to comply with and be bound by these rules.

Terms of Service