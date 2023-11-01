Dedicated Proxy
Private static IPv4 assigned exclusively to you. Configure the exact country, quantity, billing term, and optional UDP support.
Build your dedicated proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.
|Package datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|Recommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy one dedicated proxy in the United States
- Add dedicated proxies in another country
- Export my dedicated proxy list as JSON
- Update the IP allowlist for my proxy service
- Show the status and next due date for my service
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Running accounts
I worked with Fineproxy for several months. Proxies are good. I have been buying for social networks for a long time. If there are questions, the answer comes very quickly. The conditions are very flexible, you can always negotiate. In general, the impressions are the most positive. Highly recommend.
Uptime: Excellent proxies staying stable for 3–7 days without drops Speed: Fast enough for TikTok, Gmail, and crypto wallet logins Protocols Supported: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5, and even UDP Global Coverage: U.S., Germany, France, Japan, and more
Order minimums
Good proxies, checked. I bought a large IP package, all are alive, work without complaints. More expensive than another provider that I used before, but here is better quality and a larger number of addresses. And it is also convenient that you can pay with crypto, for me this is also a plus. Overall I am satisfied.
excellent proxies work like a watch, I have been using them for a year, I use them all the time, I buy for 1000
Support
I’ve had a great experience using FineProxy. The speed and stability of their proxies are outstanding, and they offer a wide variety of options for different use cases. Setting up was simple, and their customer support is always available and efficient. I highly recommend FineProxy for anyone who needs a dependable proxy solution!
I have been using FineProxy services for a while now and I am extremely satisfied with the quality. The connections are very stable, IP addresses work without any issues, and speed is consistently fast. Customer support is also super responsive whenever needed. Highly recommend to anyone looking for reliable proxies
What's the actual difference between "private" and "dedicated" proxy?No difference
In practice — nothing. The industry uses both terms for the same thing: a proxy IP assigned exclusively to one user. Some providers distinguish between “private” (not shared right now) and “dedicated” (permanently assigned), but at FineProxy both mean the same: your IP, your exclusive access, for the entire rental period.
What's the difference between dedicated and rotating proxies?Fixed versus rotating
A dedicated proxy gives you a fixed IP address that stays the same for your entire rental period — you build and control its reputation over time. A rotating proxy assigns a new IP on every request (or at set intervals), which is useful for high-volume scraping where you need address diversity. The trade-off: with rotating proxies you have no control over each IP’s history, so you may hit addresses that are already flagged. Dedicated proxies are the better choice when consistent identity and clean reputation matter — account management, SEO monitoring, or any task where being recognized as the same trusted visitor is an advantage.
How is this different from a shared proxy?Only you connect
On a shared proxy, multiple users send traffic through the same IP simultaneously. If another user gets that address blacklisted, you’re affected too. IPinfo’s analysis of over 170 million proxy IPs found that the majority of shared IPv4 addresses are accessible through multiple services at the same time — meaning your “private” shared proxy likely isn’t private at all. A dedicated proxy eliminates that risk — only you use the address.
I bought "dedicated" proxies from another provider and they were already banned. Why?Recycled addresses
This happens more often than you’d think. Many providers recycle IPs from previous customers without proper cleanup, or their “dedicated” label simply means the IP isn’t actively shared — but it was shared before, and the damage is done. Some providers don’t control the IPs at all because they resell from upstream networks. At FineProxy, we own the infrastructure and the addresses. Your IP hasn’t been passed through other services before reaching you.
How many proxies do I need?One per account
Depends on the task. One proxy for one social media account or personal browsing. One per account if managing multiple profiles (10 accounts = 10 proxies). For scraping, the number depends on target sensitivity and request volume — anywhere from 50 to thousands. We sell both individual proxies and bulk packages.
Is the bandwidth really unlimited?Yes
Yes. FineProxy’s private unmetered proxy addresses come with no traffic caps. Download, upload, stream — no per-GB charges and no throttling. This applies to every protocol: HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5.
Can I use the same proxy for both HTTP and SOCKS5?Yes
Yes. Every dedicated proxy supports all three protocols on the same IP. Switch between HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 depending on what your application needs. No separate purchase required.
What does "individual SSL certificate per IP" mean for me?First-hop encryption
It means the connection from your device to the proxy is encrypted with SSL/TLS — not just the proxy-to-website part. Most providers only encrypt the second half, leaving your proxy credentials and request headers exposed on the first hop. Our per-IP SSL certificates close that gap completely.
How do I know the IPs are clean before buying?Verify and test
You can check our ASN reputation using public tools like IPinfo.io or IPQS. Beyond that, FineProxy owns its IP addresses — we don’t resell from shared pools that appear across multiple proxy services. If an IP arrives clean and only you use it, it stays clean. We’d suggest testing against your actual target sites to verify.
Do you guarantee uptime? What happens if my proxy goes down?99.9% uptime
We maintain 99.9% uptime across our infrastructure, backed by 24/7 monitoring. All network channels are redundant and server loads are balanced to minimize disruption. If an issue does occur, you can open a support ticket and we’ll replace the affected subnets promptly — service is typically restored within a few hours.
Do you accept cryptocurrency?Yes
Yes. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are accepted at checkout. The paid private proxy price and product are identical regardless of payment method.
Can I get proxies in a specific country?Yes
Yes. FineProxy offers dedicated proxies in various locations. You can choose the country you need when purchasing and receive IP addresses from that region. The location is guaranteed for the entire rental period.
Private Proxies:
Why a Dedicated IP Changes Everything
Research by IPinfo.io analyzing over 170 million proxy IP addresses found that nearly half of shared proxy IPs are accessible through multiple provider networks at the same time. Your “private” proxy on a shared plan? There’s a real chance someone else on another service is sending traffic through the same address right now — and you have no idea what they’re doing with it. That’s the core problem dedicated proxies solve. One IP, one user, full control.
What “dedicated” actually means
When you buy dedicated proxy from FineProxy, that IPv4 address is assigned exclusively to you for the entire rental period. Nobody else on our platform — or any other platform — can use it. We’re the provider, not a reseller: these IPs exist only in our network and aren’t sold through any other service.
This matters more than it might seem. People regularly discover that “dedicated” proxies from other providers turn out to be recycled addresses from a shared pool with a marketing label on top. The provider reassigns the same IP to a new customer without cleanup, and the buyer finds it already sitting on blacklists before they even send their first request. At FineProxy, the IP you receive hasn’t been passed around between services — it comes from our own infrastructure and stays exclusively yours.
The stagnant pool problem
Another frequent frustration: providers that sell “lifetime” or “no expiration” proxy packages. Sounds appealing, but the economics don’t work in the customer’s favor. Without recurring revenue, these providers have zero incentive to maintain or refresh their IP pools. Over time, the addresses accumulate abuse from hundreds of previous users, success rates drop below 80%, and the “lifetime” proxy becomes effectively useless.
FineProxy works differently. We manage our own pool of approximately 100,000 datacenter IPv4 addresses. Because we control the infrastructure directly, we monitor IP health and immediately remove any address that lands on a spam database like Spamhaus. What you receive actually works on day one.
Why shared proxy reputation is your problem
On a shared proxy, other people’s behavior becomes your headache. If another user hammered an e-commerce site from that IP yesterday, the site remembers. Your clean, legitimate request arrives today — and gets blocked immediately because the address is already flagged.
According to IPQS, detection databases add over 10,000 proxies to blacklists every second. On shared infrastructure, the odds of getting a clean address shrink every day. Research shows that a 30% ban rate on shared proxies turns your nominal $3/GB cost into $4.29/GB once you account for wasted requests and retries.
And there’s an even deeper issue that many people overlook: ASN reputation. Websites don’t just check individual IPs — they evaluate the entire network block (ASN) the IP belongs to. If a provider’s address range is known for bot traffic, every IP in that range gets extra scrutiny, regardless of whether your specific address was ever abused. Since FineProxy owns its IP blocks and controls what happens on them, our ASN maintains a clean track record — your dedicated IP benefits from that collective reputation.
With a personal (individual) proxy from FineProxy, you control the reputation from day one. The IP was clean when you got it, and it stays clean because nobody else is touching it.
Provider vs. reseller: why it matters
Most “providers” in the proxy market are actually resellers. They buy bulk access from a handful of upstream networks and repackage it. The result? The same IP pools show up under different brand names, and a ban on one service might mean your “dedicated” proxy from another service is already compromised.
FineProxy owns its datacenter infrastructure. We’re not reselling someone else’s addresses. When we say your IP is exclusive, it literally doesn’t exist in any other proxy service’s catalog. That’s a claim most providers can’t make — and it’s the single biggest factor in keeping your proxies working long-term.
Authentication: how you connect
FineProxy requires IP binding for all connections — you register your real IP address with us, and any connection from that address is automatically authorized. No credentials to transmit, nothing to leak. Best for servers and workstations with a stable public IP.
If your public IP changes (laptops, home connections with dynamic addresses), we offer username and password authentication on top of the binding. In this mode, your binding works within a /21 subnet mask, so even if your ISP shifts your address within that range, access isn’t interrupted. Both methods work across HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5.
Many of our customers use both: strict IP binding for their production servers and login credentials with /21 flexibility for development and testing environments.
Protocols: HTTP, HTTPS with SSL, and SOCKS5
Every FineProxy dedicated proxy supports three protocols:
HTTP — standard web traffic. Fast, simple, compatible with everything.
HTTPS — encrypted connection from your device to the proxy. Each FineProxy IP has its own individual SSL certificate, so the first hop (your device to proxy) is encrypted, not just the proxy-to-website leg. Most providers only encrypt the second half, leaving your credentials exposed on the first hop. We encrypt the entire chain. SSL/HTTPS private proxy connections through FineProxy are genuinely secure end-to-end.
SOCKS5 — handles any traffic type, not just web. VoIP, gaming, custom protocols — SOCKS5 tunnels it all. Our SOCKS5 proxies include full UDP associated support, which matters for real-time applications like voice calls and streaming.
Buying by quantity: from one to thousands
Need just one proxy for a personal project? You can buy 1 private proxy for social media — one static IP that’s yours alone, perfect for a single account that needs consistent identity.
Running an agency with dozens of accounts across platforms? Each account gets its own dedicated IP proxy for SEO ranking, social media management, or whatever the task demands. The IPs don’t overlap, the sessions don’t mix.
Scaling to hundreds or thousands for scraping or monitoring? FineProxy sells cheap dedicated datacenter proxy service packages in bulk. The per-IP price drops as volume increases, and every address still comes with unlimited bandwidth, individual SSL, and full protocol support.
For teams that need a fast private proxy service and provider at scale, our datacenter infrastructure delivers speeds up to 500 Mbps per connection. For comparison, budget providers often deliver 1.5-3 seconds per request with 75-85% success rates. Our infrastructure is built for speed first — the proxy should never be the thing slowing you down.
How to verify proxy quality before buying
A reasonable concern for anyone who’s been burned before: how do you know the IPs are actually clean before you pay?
Ask whether the provider owns the IPs or resells them. If they can’t answer clearly — that’s a red flag. Check whether the provider’s ASN has a clean history using tools like IPinfo.io or IPQS. Then use a 24-hour money-back guarantee to test the proxies against your actual target sites. And avoid “lifetime” deals — if the price seems too good, the pool is probably stagnant.
FineProxy gives you a clear basis for verification: our own IPs, a publicly auditable ASN, and a 24-hour money-back guarantee for testing against your actual targets. Run your checks and compare the results with whatever you’re using now — that’s a more reliable basis for a decision than any claim on a landing page.