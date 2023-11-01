Dedicated Proxy

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On a shared proxy, other people’s behavior becomes your headache. If another user hammered an e-commerce site from that IP yesterday, the site remembers. Your clean, legitimate request arrives today — and gets blocked immediately because the address is already flagged.

According to IPQS, detection databases add over 10,000 proxies to blacklists every second. On shared infrastructure, the odds of getting a clean address shrink every day. Research shows that a 30% ban rate on shared proxies turns your nominal $3/GB cost into $4.29/GB once you account for wasted requests and retries.

And there’s an even deeper issue that many people overlook: ASN reputation. Websites don’t just check individual IPs — they evaluate the entire network block (ASN) the IP belongs to. If a provider’s address range is known for bot traffic, every IP in that range gets extra scrutiny, regardless of whether your specific address was ever abused. Since FineProxy owns its IP blocks and controls what happens on them, our ASN maintains a clean track record — your dedicated IP benefits from that collective reputation.

With a personal (individual) proxy from FineProxy, you control the reputation from day one. The IP was clean when you got it, and it stays clean because nobody else is touching it.