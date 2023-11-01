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IPv4 Proxy

100,000+ owned IPv4 addresses — HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, unlimited traffic, API access, automatic delivery. Built for scraping, ad verification, and account management.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.

Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 1,000 IPv4 datacenter proxies in Europe
  • Export my IPv4 proxy list as JSON
  • Filter my IPv4 proxy list by country or subnet
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my IPv4 proxy service
  • Show the status and billing details for my IPv4 proxy plans
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

Getting started with Fineproxy was surprisingly easy, even for someone who isn’t a tech expert. Their interface is intuitive, and the proxies themselves are incredibly easy to integrate. The performance has been flawless, making my online tasks so much smoother. Definitely a great choice!

PathanFineProxy internal platformSource

Fine proxy is one of best proxy service provider that I used, it offers cheap and relaible servie. It provides golbad coverage. Best experience ever.

Ahmed ArshadDieg, Last yearSource

Traffic never metered

While other providers charge per GB or even per request, these guys stay true to their mission and offer reasonably priced datacenter proxies with unlimited bandwidth. Looked all over the internet for a service like this and quite glad I found them.

bhwowsersNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

We have used fineproxy for 2 years. The unlimited bandwidth and connection is just amazing and stable. Strongly Recommend.

David RhodesTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Locations and stock

I've been using FineProxy proxy service for several months now and I'm very satisfied with it. High connection speed, reliable data protection and a wide range of locations make it an excellent tool for working on the Internet. I recommend it!

RobertSaasHub, Last yearSource

Fineproxy.org offers a decent proxy service with a wide selection of IPs and locations. However, connection speeds can be inconsistent at times, and support response may be slower than expected. While the service is suitable for basic tasks, it may not fully meet the needs of users with higher demands or specific requirements. Pricing is competitive, but performance could be more stable for those relying on it for professional or intensive use.

Charles BrownProxyRate, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Is there any reason to use IPv6 proxies instead of IPv4?IPv6-specific targets

Only if your target explicitly supports IPv6 AND you need massive volume at the lowest possible per-IP cost. For scraping sites that accept IPv6 (some search engines, CDNs), IPv6 is cheaper because addresses are abundant. For everything else — social media, e-commerce, payment systems, ad platforms — IPv4 is the only option that works reliably.

How many IPv4 addresses does FineProxy have?Over 100,000

Over 100,000 IPv4 addresses across multiple subnets and ASNs. All owned directly — not leased, not brokered. This matters for IP diversity: if your target blocks one subnet, others from a different range keep working.

Will IPv4 proxies become obsolete?No

There is no indication of that in any foreseeable timeframe. IPv6 adoption has been “imminent” for over a decade and is still at ~40% among top sites. The infrastructure that matters most for proxy users — anti-bot systems, payment processors, social media backends — is deeply built on IPv4. IPv4 proxies will remain the standard for commercial use throughout 2026 and beyond.

Guide

IPv4 Proxies: Why Address Type Still Matters

3 min readFineProxy network team

Every proxy FineProxy sells is IPv4 — 100,000+ addresses owned directly, not leased from a broker or shared through a reseller. When you buy IPv4 proxy server access from FineProxy, you get a dedicated IPv4 address with SOCKS5 and HTTP/HTTPS support, unlimited traffic, and no per-GB fees. That’s the short version. The longer version is about why IPv4 specifically, and why the source of the address matters as much as the protocol.

IPv4 vs IPv6 — the compatibility gap

IPv6 proxies exist and they’re cheap. The address space is essentially infinite, so providers sell millions of IPv6 addresses for pennies. The problem: most targets don’t fully support IPv6. As of 2026, roughly 40% of the top 1,000 websites handle IPv6 traffic properly.

Payment processors, social media platforms, ad networks, e-commerce sites — the vast majority still run anti-bot detection, geolocation, and session management on IPv4.

If your target doesn’t support IPv6, the connection either fails silently, falls back to IPv4 through your ISP (exposing your real IP), or gets blocked. There’s no graceful degradation — it works or it doesn’t. For scraping, account management, ad verification, and anything involving bot detection, IPv4 is the only reliable choice.

Cheap IPv4 doesn’t mean bad IPv4

IPv4 addresses are scarce — roughly 4.3 billion exist total, and the free pool ran out years ago. This scarcity drives prices up. Some providers buy addresses in bulk from decommissioned networks, others sublease from larger holders. The chain of ownership affects quality: the more hands an IP has passed through, the more likely it carries history — blacklists, spam databases, reputation flags.

FineProxy owns its IPv4 pool directly. No brokers, no subleasing. When an address shows signs of reputation degradation, it gets rotated out and replaced. A cheap IPv4 datacenter proxy from a direct provider costs less in practice than a cheaper-on-paper address that’s already flagged on half the internet.

SOCKS5 on every IPv4 address

Every FineProxy proxy supports both HTTP/HTTPS and SOCKS5 at no extra cost. IPv4 SOCKS5 proxy access matters for tasks beyond web browsing — gaming, custom protocols, UDP traffic, or tools that don’t speak HTTP natively. SOCKS5 operates at a lower level than HTTP proxies, forwarding any type of traffic without interpreting it. On FineProxy’s infrastructure — AMD EPYC servers with 80 Gbps channels — the protocol choice doesn’t affect speed, so both HTTP and SOCKS5 deliver the same bandwidth and latency.