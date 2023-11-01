Every proxy FineProxy sells is IPv4 — 100,000+ addresses owned directly, not leased from a broker or shared through a reseller. When you buy IPv4 proxy server access from FineProxy, you get a dedicated IPv4 address with SOCKS5 and HTTP/HTTPS support, unlimited traffic, and no per-GB fees. That’s the short version. The longer version is about why IPv4 specifically, and why the source of the address matters as much as the protocol.
IPv4 vs IPv6 — the compatibility gap
IPv6 proxies exist and they’re cheap. The address space is essentially infinite, so providers sell millions of IPv6 addresses for pennies. The problem: most targets don’t fully support IPv6. As of 2026, roughly 40% of the top 1,000 websites handle IPv6 traffic properly.
Payment processors, social media platforms, ad networks, e-commerce sites — the vast majority still run anti-bot detection, geolocation, and session management on IPv4.
If your target doesn’t support IPv6, the connection either fails silently, falls back to IPv4 through your ISP (exposing your real IP), or gets blocked. There’s no graceful degradation — it works or it doesn’t. For scraping, account management, ad verification, and anything involving bot detection, IPv4 is the only reliable choice.
Cheap IPv4 doesn’t mean bad IPv4
IPv4 addresses are scarce — roughly 4.3 billion exist total, and the free pool ran out years ago. This scarcity drives prices up. Some providers buy addresses in bulk from decommissioned networks, others sublease from larger holders. The chain of ownership affects quality: the more hands an IP has passed through, the more likely it carries history — blacklists, spam databases, reputation flags.
FineProxy owns its IPv4 pool directly. No brokers, no subleasing. When an address shows signs of reputation degradation, it gets rotated out and replaced. A cheap IPv4 datacenter proxy from a direct provider costs less in practice than a cheaper-on-paper address that’s already flagged on half the internet.
SOCKS5 on every IPv4 address
Every FineProxy proxy supports both HTTP/HTTPS and SOCKS5 at no extra cost. IPv4 SOCKS5 proxy access matters for tasks beyond web browsing — gaming, custom protocols, UDP traffic, or tools that don’t speak HTTP natively. SOCKS5 operates at a lower level than HTTP proxies, forwarding any type of traffic without interpreting it. On FineProxy’s infrastructure — AMD EPYC servers with 80 Gbps channels — the protocol choice doesn’t affect speed, so both HTTP and SOCKS5 deliver the same bandwidth and latency.