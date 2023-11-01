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YouTube Proxy

Datacenter proxies for YouTube: up to 500 Mbit/s, HTTP/HTTPS & SOCKS5, static IPs, compatible with FoxyProxy, Selenium, and TubeBuddy.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your YouTube proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedRecommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy one dedicated US IP for stable YouTube playback
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
  • Export my proxy list as JSON
  • Show which services had the highest error rate today
  • Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

I’ve been buying proxy for personal use for several months now. I’m pleased with everyone. The server works fine, without interruptions and freezes and the price is quite affordable.

George WeathersFineProxy internal platformSource

I am very satisfied with Fineproxy.org. Their service is reliable, fast, and offers excellent proxy solutions. The user-friendly interface and competitive pricing make it a top choice.

JakubDieg, 2+ years agoSource

Running accounts

Uptime: Excellent proxies staying stable for 3–7 days without drops Speed: Fast enough for TikTok, Gmail, and crypto wallet logins Protocols Supported: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5, and even UDP Global Coverage: U.S., Germany, France, Japan, and more

esta bazaarSaasHub, Last yearSource

Used proxy for 2 months and completely satisfied, clean IP, not blocked, good support. Very suitable for managing multiple accounts at the same time!

phuongheocon98Norton Safe Web, 2+ years agoSource

Locations and stock

Cheap price. Low rate of broken proxies <10%. A lot of geo and subnets. Stable connection, static ip's and free pool change every week.

Denis ZadneprovskiyTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

FineProxy has been a reliable tool for my business needs. The proxies are fast, stable, and accessible from many locations. It’s affordable and the customer service team is responsive and knowledgeable. Highly recommended for anyone needing. read this and write another onle

W3sazzadProxyRate, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Can I unblock YouTube with your proxies?Yes

Yes, you can get YouTube unblocked by configuring your browser to use a FineProxy server. We recommend using extensions such as FoxyProxy or ZeroOmega for Chrome and Firefox — they allow quick switching between proxy profiles. Once the proxy is active, YouTube will load through the selected region’s IP without additional configuration.

Why should I use proxies instead of VPNs or web-based proxy sites?Higher speed

Proxies deliver the highest connection speed compared to VPNs or browser-based proxy sites. They establish a direct route between your device and YouTube’s servers, without tunneling overhead. While setup takes a bit more time, you’ll be able to watch YouTube videos with stable playback and full video quality with no buffering issues.

Can I watch 4K or UHD videos on YouTube using your proxies?Yes

Yes. FineProxy servers support speeds up to 500 Mbit/s, ensuring smooth playback for 4K, UHD, and HDR content. Datacenter infrastructure and dedicated bandwidth prevent throttling, so your YouTube sessions remain consistent even during high-traffic periods. This also works as a reliable proxy to unblock YouTube Shorts and other short-form content.

Do these proxies work with YouTube automation tools?Yes

Yes, FineProxy integrates seamlessly with popular YouTube automation and analytics tools. You can connect via imported proxy lists, download URLs, or direct API integration. Each proxy supports both HTTP/HTTPS and SOCKS5 protocols, ensuring compatibility with all major software solutions.

Can I use multiple YouTube accounts with proxies?Use static IPs

Yes, you can. For the best stability and session consistency, we recommend using one static proxy per account. This setup prevents cross-session conflicts and helps maintain account trust over time. Rotational proxies can be used for bulk data collection or view simulations, but not for logged-in sessions.

Can I access YouTube TV from outside the US?Use US IP

Yes. With a US-based proxy, you can get YouTube TV unblocked and access live TV channels, sports, and on-demand content available only in the United States. Use a static IP for consistent session stability.

Can I use FineProxy proxies with a smart TV?Yes

Yes. If your smart TV supports manual network configuration (proxy IP and port), you can route its traffic through a FineProxy server directly. Alternatively, you can configure the proxy at the router level to cover all devices on your network, including smart TVs, streaming sticks, and game consoles. This lets you unblock YouTube on devices that don’t support browser extensions.

Guide

YouTube Proxy: A Practical Guide to Unblocking and Stable Playback

3 min readFineProxy network team

YouTube is commonly restricted on workplace networks, in colleges and universities, and within government organizations to enforce acceptable-use policies, reduce bandwidth, or meet compliance requirements. In some regions, ISPs implement country-level restrictions due to legal mandates. The result is partial or full denial of requests to YouTube and its CDNs. Understanding how to unblock YouTube videos reliably requires a predictable, controllable path for your traffic.

Practical ways to unblock YouTube Proxy

1. VPN

A VPN encrypts all device traffic and routes it through a remote server. Pros: one-click start, no per-app setup, helps with geo restrictions. Cons: additional tunneling overhead often reduces speed; may conflict with corporate security tools; VPN endpoints are frequently blocked.

2. Web proxy sites

Browser pages that load YouTube inside their own frame. Pros: nothing to install. Cons: slow, unstable video, limited features (login, playlists), and serious privacy concerns — traffic flows through an unknown intermediary that can inject ads or scripts.

3. Third-party “unblocker” apps

Miscellaneous apps/extensions promising quick bypass. Pros: minimal setup. Cons: least secure — opaque operators, unclear encryption, data collection risks, frequent breakage under load.

4. Buying dedicated proxies (recommended for stable YouTube)

A proxy routes only selected app traffic (e.g., your browser) through a controlled IP. Routing YouTube through proxy gives you the highest practical speed, precise scoping (YouTube only), predictable routing, compatible with browsers, smart TVs that support manual network settings, automation, and analytics; flexible region choice. Cons: initial setup takes a minute — enter IP/port and credentials (if used).

For 4K/UHD playback and consistent bitrate, dedicated proxies typically outperform VPNs, web proxies, and “unblocker” apps. FineProxy offers the most advanced datacenter infrastructure for demanding video workflows.

How to set up YouTube via proxy

Use extensions like FoxyProxy or ZeroOmega to assign a proxy to YouTube domains. Proxies are available as ip:port or user:pass@ip:port, and you can export lists in TXT/CSV/JSON or via API. If your smart TV supports manual network configuration (or your router supports outbound mapping), you can route TV traffic through a proxy as well.

4K, UHD, and high load

FineProxy servers sustain up to 500 Mbit/s — a fast high speed proxy for YouTube live streams, 4K/UHD, and HDR content. If you see stalls, check local Wi-Fi/LAN, ensure the proxy rule targets only YouTube domains, and keep a consistent static IP to avoid CDN path changes.

Why Choose FineProxy for YouTube Access?

Our datacenter proxies are the best safe proxy for YouTube views, automation, and data collection.

  • 🚀 Low-latency servers for smooth video loading
  • 🛡️ No logs, no throttling, no restrictions
  • 🌍 Global IP coverage, including the US, Germany, Russia, and more — use a proxy for launching YouTube proxy for different country access
  • 🔒 Full unblock YouTube proxy SSL (encrypted) support for secure connections
  • 🔄 Fresh static IPs — stable and less likely to get blocked
  • ⚙️ Works with YouTube automation tools like TubeBuddy, Selenium, Python
  • 💬 24/7 real support — we’re here to help

Need US-only or multi-location YouTube proxies? We’ve got you covered — just ask (support@fineproxy.org)

If this feels like overkill

Consider alternatives that might not be blocked:

  • Vimeo for high-quality creative/professional content.
  • Dailymotion for a large general library.
  • BitChute / Rumble as policy-alternative platforms.
  • Khan Academy, Coursera, edX for academic content.