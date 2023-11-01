Proxy for Netflix unblocked
Static ISP proxies with real ISP-assigned addresses and unlimited bandwidth — built for streaming without detection.
Build your proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: ISP.
|Package datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|DedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|Recommended hereISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy 100 static ISP proxies in the United States for Netflix
- Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
- Export my proxy list as JSON
- Show the status of my proxy service
- Show the billing details for my proxy service
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Speed under load
Tried this site because of the low prices and crypto option. Honestly, I'm impressed. Proxies are alive and fast. The built-in checker is super convenient. Support is polite and helpful. Everything works as advertised. Will definitely buy more for my parsing tasks.
Recently I bought this proxy, because I was very interested in the price, which was and is the lowest in the Internet market. Really a very reliable proxy, so you can not be afraid that it can fail you at any time. Also very fast and high-quality support service. I recommend everyone to buy here, you will not regret it.
Traffic never metered
While other providers charge per GB or even per request, these guys stay true to their mission and offer reasonably priced datacenter proxies with unlimited bandwidth. Looked all over the internet for a service like this and quite glad I found them.
I cannot find any better services than this specially in terms of residential unlimited, I thought it will start to be of low quality once I use but dammit for the entire time I have used, it stayed above 99%, it’s like awesome to be. Good luck and I hope it stays the same
Locations and stock
Affordable EU proxies. The only proxy provider that still keeps their prices low. Was looking all across the Internet for something like this and it turned out to be the cheapest proxy provider with unlimited bandwidth.
Fineproxy.org offers a decent proxy service with a wide selection of IPs and locations. However, connection speeds can be inconsistent at times, and support response may be slower than expected. While the service is suitable for basic tasks, it may not fully meet the needs of users with higher demands or specific requirements. Pricing is competitive, but performance could be more stable for those relying on it for professional or intensive use.
What is Netflix error M7111-5059?Proxy detected
This error means Netflix detected your VPN or proxy. The message says “You seem to be using an unblocker or proxy. Please turn off any of these services and try again.” It triggers when Netflix identifies your connection as coming from a known proxy server, datacenter IP, or when there’s a mismatch between your apparent location and actual network characteristics.
Does a proxy work for Netflix on Smart TV or gaming consoles?With network setup
Smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox, and other streaming devices don’t support proxy settings natively. To use a proxy with these devices, you need to configure it at the router level or set up a proxy gateway on your local network. Alternatively, you can share a proxied connection from a laptop via Wi-Fi hotspot. Static ISP proxies are ideal for this setup because they offer unlimited bandwidth and stable connections — important when routing traffic for an entire device. FineProxy’s static ISP proxies support SOCKS5 and HTTP/HTTPS, making them compatible with most router-level proxy configurations.
Can Netflix ban my account for using a proxy?Rarely
Netflix’s terms allow them to restrict or terminate accounts for circumventing geo-restrictions, but permanent bans are rare for personal use. More commonly, you’ll just see error M7111-5059 and be unable to stream until you disconnect the proxy. Netflix focuses on blocking access rather than punishing users.
Why does my Netflix library change when I travel?Regional licensing
Content varies by country due to licensing agreements. Studios sell distribution rights regionally, so a show available in the US might not be licensed for the UK or Japan. When you travel, Netflix automatically shows you the local library based on your IP address. A proxy or VPN can make you appear to be in your home country.
Does Netflix block all proxies?Most proxies
Not all, but most. Free proxies and cheap services are blocked almost immediately. Netflix invests heavily in detection and continuously updates their blacklists. The services that consistently work are those that invest equally in staying ahead — typically premium ISP proxy providers or VPNs with dedicated streaming infrastructure.