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Proxy for Spotify

Static datacenter and ISP proxies for Spotify: fix Error 17 and Error 30, access regional catalogs, and configure directly in the desktop app via Settings → Proxy. HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, unlimited traffic.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your Spotify proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedRecommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy one dedicated US IP for a US Spotify profile
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my Spotify proxy service
  • Export my Spotify proxy list as JSON
  • Show the locations available for dedicated Spotify proxies
  • Show the status and billing details for my Spotify proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

What do you like best about FineProxy.org? I discovered FineProxy.org through friends' recommendations, and the service quality is truly excellent. The cost is quite low, which helps our company save significantly on expenses. I highly appreciate the enthusiastic support from the FineProxy.org support team. They are very enthusiastic and respond immediately. FineProxy.org helps me access data faster and improves security. I also value the service quality and the refund policy when the service fails to meet user needs. Review collected by and hosted on G2.com. What do you dislike about FineProxy.org? I'd like to see a major promotional package for high-volume users and an added promotional policy.

long l.G2, This yearSource

This is the best proxy server I’ve ever used to work. I used to use another proxy server, but there was too little speed. I bought this one and was pleasantly surprised. The speed is simply excellent. Perhaps the price is somewhat high, but the speed of the proxy server is justified. This is a great thing about the purchase of which I have never had occasion to regret.

Lara SmithFineProxy internal platformSource

Traffic never metered

I cannot find any better services than this specially in terms of residential unlimited, I thought it will start to be of low quality once I use but dammit for the entire time I have used, it stayed above 99%, it’s like awesome to be. Good luck and I hope it stays the same

ZainDieg, Last yearSource

Affordable EU proxies. The only proxy provider that still keeps their prices low. Was looking all across the Internet for something like this and it turned out to be the cheapest proxy provider with unlimited bandwidth.

Wowser BrowserTrustpilot, This yearSource

Locations and stock

Awesome proxy service! They have different proxy types including rotating ones with no traffic limit. They got affordable prices and geo-targeting options. Easy to pay either with crypto, PayPal or cards

Vladimir AkimkinSaasHub, 2+ years agoSource

Great proxy products and service! They have different proxy types including rotating ones, affordable prices and geo-targeting option. Various payment options: crypto, PayPal or cards

chyxbenc9929Norton Safe Web, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
How do I fix Error Code 17?Match countries

This error appears when your IP country doesn’t match your profile country. Either change your account country to match your current location, or connect through a proxy from the country listed in your profile.

Does Premium work through a proxy?Yes

Yes, but you need a payment method from the account’s registered country. If you’re accessing from a region without official service, you’ll need to maintain both the subscription payment and a matching proxy location.

HTTP or SOCKS5 — which should I use?Both work

Both work. The desktop app supports HTTP and SOCKS5 directly in Settings → Proxy. SOCKS5 has slightly lower overhead; HTTP is easier to configure in browsers. For most users, the difference is negligible.

Will a proxy affect audio quality?Minimal impact

Minimal impact. The service streams at up to 320 kbps, which any decent proxy handles easily. Choose a server close to your location to minimize latency during track seeking and playlist loading.

Can I use one proxy on multiple devices?Yes

Yes. Configure the same proxy on desktop, mobile, and web. The service doesn’t limit simultaneous connections per IP, though Premium allows streaming on only one device at a time.

How do I fix Error Code 30?Check configuration

Check that your proxy credentials (IP, port, username, password) are correct. Also verify that your firewall or antivirus isn’t blocking the app. Adding an exception for the application in Windows Defender or macOS Firewall usually resolves this.

Guide

Why use a proxy for Spotify?

3 min readFineProxy network team

The streaming service is unavailable in several countries due to licensing restrictions and regional policies. For anyone in a region without official access, a proxy for Spotify restores connectivity by routing traffic through a server in a supported country like the US, UK, or Germany.

Bypassing network restrictions

Schools, universities, and corporate networks often block streaming services to conserve bandwidth or reduce distractions. If the app fails to connect or you see “A firewall may be blocking” errors, a proxy routes your traffic around these blocks. Configure it at the system level or directly in the desktop app under Settings → Proxy.

Fixing Error Code 17 and Error Code 30

These are the most common issues users encounter:

  • Error 17: Usually means your IP country doesn’t match the country set in your profile. The platform checks this during login.
  • Error 30: Often caused by incorrect proxy credentials or firewall interference.

Both errors resolve when you connect through the best proxy server for Spotify located in the same region as your account settings. If your profile says “United States,” your proxy should exit from a US server.

Accessing regional libraries

Music catalogs differ by country due to licensing agreements. A track available in the US might not appear in European libraries. By connecting through a proxy in the target region, you access that country’s full catalog — useful for discovering region-exclusive releases or testing how content appears in different markets.

Which proxy type to choose

For regular listening, static datacenter proxies work fine — they’re fast, stable, and cost-effective. The service doesn’t aggressively block datacenter IPs the way social platforms do.

If you need to register a new account, ISP (residential) proxies reduce the risk of verification prompts — they look like regular home internet connections.

Mobile proxies are overkill for streaming but can help if you’re running automation or managing multiple accounts. On iOS and Android, the app doesn’t offer built-in proxy settings — configure the proxy at the system level in your device’s Wi-Fi settings, or use a SOCKS5-compatible app to tunnel all traffic through the proxy.

Matching account country with proxy location

This is critical. The platform compares your IP location against your profile country. If they don’t match, you’ll see Error 17 or get logged out after 14 days. Always use a proxy from the country set in your account, or update your profile to match your proxy’s location.

FineProxy provides static datacenter and ISP packages for accessing streaming services. All support HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5, with authentication via login/password or IP whitelist. For device-specific configuration, visit our Integration Hub — or pick a plan below and start streaming within minutes.