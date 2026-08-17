Additional Services

Current as of August 17, 2026 Print

In addition to standard proxy packages, FineProxy offers a set of optional services for clients with non-standard technical requirements. These services include custom IP list assembly, GEO optimization using third-party databases, access validation for specific resources, and extended connection limits.

This list is not exhaustive — we are open to other customizations upon request.

Any additional service can be requested through the ticket system in your personal account.

If you are a corporate client and require a fully personalized, enterprise-grade solution, we also offer Business and Enterprise proxy solutions tailored to your company’s needs: /proxy-for-business/

Service Price Billing Short Description Proxy Package Optimization $100 One-time Custom IP list, no overlaps GEO Optimization $100 One-time GEO by client database IP Selection for Website $60 One-time Access check Package Splitting $80 One-time Split into parts Personal Proxies for Resource +50% Monthly Exclusive usage UDP Support +50% Monthly Activate UDP Extra Connections $0.03 Monthly Per connection IP Address Exclusion Free 2 times Excluding IP addresses Subnet Exclusion (/24) Free 2 times Excluding /24 subnets

1. Proxy Package Optimization (Custom IP List) — $100 (one-time)#

Service for any manual/custom work with proxy lists according to the client’s requirements.

Most common use cases: a client buys 2–3–5 packages, some IPs overlap, and they need fully unique lists in each service. Another frequent case: the client already used some proxies before and sends us a list of IPs that must not appear in their new service.

What’s included:

Removing duplicate IPs between several purchased packages

Building fully individual IP lists for each package so that there are no overlaps

Excluding specific IPs provided by the client (for example, IPs they used before)

Final one-time delivery of a custom IP list matching the client’s rules

Not included:

Re-optimization after the client changes or refreshes their proxy list

Regular/ongoing adjustments every month

Any guarantees for future orders (each new order is a separate service)

2. GEO Optimization by Custom Geolocation Database — $100 (one-time)#

This service is used when the client wants IP selection based on their own GEO database, different from the standard FineProxy geobase.

We check our proxy pool against the client’s geobase and select only IPs that match the required country or list of countries. It can also be a mixed GEO package, such as 700 IPs from the USA and 300 IPs from Europe in one service.

What’s included:

Full check of our IP pool in the client’s geobase

Selection of IPs for one target country

Selection of IPs for several target countries

Creation of mixed GEO packages (for example, N IPs from country A + M IPs from country B)

Not included:

Ongoing verification in the client’s geobase after delivery

Automatic re-checks after updates on the client side

Any future re-sorting of the same package (this would be a new paid request)

3. IP Selection for a Specific Website or Resource — $60 (one-time)#

The client provides a website or a specific page. We run a checker and find which proxy IPs have access to this site. Based on the results, we create a list for the client.

What’s included:

One-time automated check of access to the specified site/page

Selection of IPs that successfully open the site at the time of testing

Delivery of a filtered IP list prepared for the client

Not included:

Long-term uptime monitoring of this site

Re-checks after the site changes its protection or blocks some IPs

Guarantees that access will remain unchanged in the future

4. Package Splitting — $80 (one-time)#

Splitting an existing proxy package into several parts.

What’s included:

Dividing one existing package into 2, 3, 5, or 10 parts

Technical work on splitting and issuing separated lists/services

Keeping the minimum size of each part not lower than the smallest package available on the site

Not included:

Any rebalancing or regrouping later if the client wants another split scheme

Merging packages back or converting them into other tariff plans

Important rules for services 1–4#

All four services are custom IP assemblies.

The standard “proxy list refresh” option does not apply to them.

If the client refreshes or changes the proxy list in the panel, the custom configuration is lost.

Payment is one-time for each operation.

5. Dedicated Proxies for a Specific Resource — +50% to package price (monthly)#

The client uses package proxies, but wants a specific resource (for example, Twitch or Steam) on these IPs to be used only by them.

What’s included:

Reservation of IPs so that the specified resource is not used by other clients on the same IPs

Monthly support of this exclusivity for the chosen resource

Not included:

Full “personal” status for all possible services on these IPs (only the named resource is reserved)

Automatic transfer of this option to new or other packages without an additional order

6. UDP Support#

Support for the UDP protocol (SOCKS5 UDP ASSOCIATE) may be added to any eligible service plan. When enabled, UDP traffic is supported via SOCKS5.

Enabling UDP protocol support results in a 50% increase in the service price, which applies for the entire period during which UDP support remains active.

The option can be selected in the calculator on the FineProxy website when placing an order, in the dashboard when ordering a new service, or on the active service page after purchase. UDP support can be added to an eligible service at any time.

7. Additional Concurrent Connections — $0.03 per connection (monthly)#

Extra concurrent connections above the standard limit.

What’s included:

Additional concurrent connections in blocks of 500 connections

Example pricing: $30 per 1,000 connections

Monthly billing together with the main service

Free services#

8. IP Address Exclusion — free within 24 hours after purchase#

Within 24 hours after purchase, the client can send:

A clean list of IPs to exclude

or

or A clean list of IPs to keep

Excluded IPs are replaced with other IPs from the pool according to the tariff.

9. Subnet Exclusion (/24) — free within 24 hours after purchase#

Within 24 hours after purchase, the client can send a list of /24 subnets to exclude or to keep.

Excluded IPs are also replaced with others from the pool according to the tariff.

Limit: services 8 and 9 can be used no more than 2 times after purchase.