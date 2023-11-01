Proxy with credit card payments
IPv4 proxies with HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5 support, unlimited traffic, API access, and automatic activation within minutes after Visa or Mastercard payment.
Build your proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.
|Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|DedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy 1,000 datacenter IPs in Europe
- Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
- Export my proxy list as JSON
- Show which services had the highest error rate today
- Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Traffic never metered
I will not say that the prices are the lowest, but unlimited traffic and maximum speed is undeniable. The support service did not fail me personally – always in touch, always topical, polite and without fuss. I use the package for 30 days, European addresses, for the second year already. After payment, everything happens instantly. I did not try to mix, it’s enough for me.
While other providers charge per GB or even per request, these guys stay true to their mission of keeping Internet free and safe. Their Datacenter options are cheap and come with unlimited bandwidth.
API and agent access
i love fineproxy proxies, its really fast and undetectable. i used it on automation tools like keyword tools, and for scraping tools, its like game changer, the customer support is top notch whenever you need some help they are 24/7 available to resolve ur issue, the quality of proxies are just amazing.
i love fineproxy the speed is great i use it on automation tools, webscrapping and for browsing, the connection are stable and the speed is very good, never disconnect and not banned ips, i will buy it again and again, the support team is really great response on time
Support
If you are not working with a very popular site, then the proxy is just super. Good speed. Fast tech support. Use it, you will not regret it.
The Procosi service generally fulfills its tasks, but there are areas for improvement. The interface is user-friendly, and the functionality is broad. However, the speed and customer support may cause some inconvenience.
How quickly are proxies activated after payment?Usually 1–5 minutes
After a successful payment, proxies are usually activated within 1–5 minutes. In most cases access is granted almost instantly, and any delays are typically caused by the bank or payment processor.
What should I do if I paid slightly more or less than the required amount?Contact support
If the amount differs from the required total, the system may not recognize the payment automatically. In this case, please contact support and we will manually verify and confirm your transaction.
Is there a fee when paying by credit card?No FineProxy fee
We do not charge any additional fees for card payments — you pay exactly the price shown in your order. However, your bank or payment provider may apply its own processing fee, which is outside of our control.
Can I enable automatic renewal when paying by card?Yes
Yes, when using Stripe you can enable automatic billing so payments are charged automatically at renewal. Alternatively, you can fund your account balance in advance, and renewals will be processed automatically from it — no Stripe subscription required.
Can I get a refund if I paid by credit card?Yes
Yes, refunds for card payments are available in accordance with our service policy. A refund can be issued either back to the original card or credited to your account balance for future purchases.
Can I buy proxies with a card without registering?No
No, registration is required because your account is used to provide proxy access, manage service periods, request replacements, and receive technical support.
Which cards are accepted?Visa and Mastercard
We accept most international cards, including Visa and Mastercard.
What types of proxies can I pay for with a credit card?All proxy types
Credit cards can be used to pay for all proxy types available on our website. The payment process and security level are the same regardless of the proxy type.
How secure is card payment?Certified gateways
All payments are processed through certified payment gateways that support modern security standards such as PCI DSS and 3-D Secure. We do not store or have access to your card details.
Can I use one card for multiple accounts?One account
Our policy allows one card to be linked to one account. Using a single card across multiple accounts may trigger anti-fraud checks by the payment processor and result in declined transactions. If you need to manage multiple proxy packages, we recommend doing so within a single account.
What should I do if my payment was declined?Try another method
If your bank or payment provider declines the transaction, try using another card or payment method, or contact our support team so we can help you complete your purchase.
What currencies are supported for card payments?USD by default
Payments are processed in USD by default. If your card is issued in a different currency, your bank will automatically convert the amount at its current exchange rate. No additional fees are charged on our side for currency conversion.