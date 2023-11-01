FineProxy FAQ

API credits are the internal billing units used to measure how much load your requests generate. Every plan comes with a fixed number of credits, and every outgoing request deducts a certain amount based on how complex the target webpage is.

A simple request that loads only HTML or JSON typically costs 1 credit. Requests that trigger multiple parallel assets — such as scripts, images, CSS files, fonts, APIs, and tracking requests — consume more credits. Each asset counts as a separate downstream request.

These numbers are approximate and vary per website:

1 credit — simple API-style request, no browser, no JS

— simple API-style request, no browser, no JS 2–3 credits — no-JS browser request (basic DOM, no rendering)

— no-JS browser request (basic DOM, no rendering) ≈10 credits — full headless browser with JS rendering, typical DC proxy load

— full headless browser with JS rendering, typical DC proxy load 10–15+ credits — heavy pages with many scripts, trackers, ads, analytics, or large asset bundles

Different websites have different DOM structures, JS bundles, and asset chains. One site may load only a few files; another may trigger 30+ downstream requests per page.

How to calculate your real consumption? You can easily estimate credit usage before committing to a plan:

Open the page you want to scrape.

Check how many parallel requests it makes using a tool like RequestMap

The number of loaded assets ≈ number of credits per page load.

This gives you an accurate prediction of how many API credits your workflow will consume. Any request that reaches our infrastructure consumes credits — including responses like 404, 429, 503, or timeouts. Even though the target site returned an error, we still processed and routed the request.