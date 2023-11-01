Every major AI platform limits how many requests you can send. OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, DeepSeek — they all cap your usage per account, per minute, per day. When you’re building products, running automation, or processing data at volume, one account with one IP hits the ceiling fast. You get 429 errors, queued requests pile up, and your pipeline stalls.

An AI proxy server sits between your applications and the AI provider. You send requests to the proxy, and it distributes them across multiple API keys, each going through its own IP address. The provider sees separate users instead of one overloaded account. Your total capacity multiplies while each individual key stays safely within limits. In practice, a well-configured proxy adds only 15–30ms of latency per request — negligible for batch processing and barely noticeable even in real-time chat applications where the model’s own generation time dominates at 500–3000ms.

This works because AI platforms tie rate limits to accounts, not IPs — but they do monitor IP patterns. If one address cycles through 10 different API keys in rapid succession, that’s a red flag. Separate dedicated proxies per key keep everything looking natural. You also need a failover strategy: monitor each key’s error rate, and if a specific IP starts returning consistent 429s or 403s, automatically rotate it out of the pool and route that key’s traffic through a backup IP. Health checks every 60 seconds per key-IP pair catch problems before they cascade.

What the setup looks like in practice

Most AI API proxy setups follow the same pattern regardless of provider. You run a lightweight proxy server (FastAPI, Node, Go — whatever your stack is) that holds a pool of API keys. When a request comes in, the proxy picks the next available key, routes the request through that key’s assigned IP, and returns the response. If one key gets a 429 (rate limit error), the proxy moves to the next one. Here’s a minimal Python example using FastAPI and httpx:

python import itertools import httpx from fastapi import FastAPI, Request, Response app = FastAPI() keys = itertools.cycle([ {"api_key": "sk-key1", "proxy": "http://user:pass@ip1:port"}, {"api_key": "sk-key2", "proxy": "http://user:pass@ip2:port"}, ]) @app.post("/v1/chat/completions") async def proxy(request: Request): body = await request.json() slot = next(keys) async with httpx.AsyncClient(proxy=slot["proxy"]) as client: response = await client.post( "https://api.openai.com/v1/chat/completions", json=body, headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {slot['api_key']}"}, ) # Add retry logic on 429 before returning an error to the caller. return Response( content=response.content, status_code=response.status_code, )

Note: this minimal example uses itertools.cycle for simplicity, but it does not automatically retry on 429 errors. In production, add retry logic that skips the throttled key and tries the next available key-IP pair before returning an error to the caller. Since nearly every AI provider now supports the OpenAI API format, one proxy can handle the format translation each AI provider requires — route to the right provider, and your application doesn’t need to know the difference. Swap the base URL and key pool per provider, and the same 20-line server covers OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and DeepSeek.

How many IPs do you actually need

This isn’t web scraping where you need thousands of addresses. For AI API work, 3–15 dedicated proxies cover most setups. One IP per API key or per provider account. You’re paying for stability and cleanliness, not volume. Keep 1–2 spare IPs in reserve for failover — if a key gets throttled or an IP gets flagged, your proxy automatically shifts traffic to the backup without dropping requests.

Platform-specific guides

Each AI provider has its own rate limits, quirks, and best practices. We’ve covered the details for each one separately:

DeepSeek — no published limits, dynamic throttling based on server load. Your requests can timeout without warning during peak hours. Multiple keys across IPs smooth this out. → Proxy for DeepSeek

Google Gemini — free tier cut by 50-80% in late 2025. Now just 5-10 requests per minute depending on the model. Key rotation through multiple Google Cloud projects is the standard workaround. → Proxy for Gemini

Anthropic Claude — tiered rate limits (RPM, input/output tokens per minute) that increase as you spend more. Burst traffic gets rejected even if your average is within limits. → Proxy for Claude

OpenAI ChatGPT — per-organization limits on RPM and tokens. The most widely used AI chat proxy target, with the most tooling available. → Proxy for ChatGPT

Janitor AI — “proxy” here means API gateway to better models, not IP proxy. But if you host your own relay server, clean outbound IPs keep it from getting blocked. → Proxy for Janitor AI