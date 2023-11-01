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Proxy for AI

Dedicated IPv4 proxies for AI API key rotation: one IP per key, HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, bypass 429 limits across OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, DeepSeek.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build with proxies for AI API access.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedRecommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy one dedicated IP for one AI proxy workload
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
  • Export my proxy list as JSON
  • Show which services had the highest error rate today
  • Replace an unhealthy IP with an available backup
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

A worthy service for those who cares about their safety on-line. I`ve been using it for 10 days and totally satisfied with its speed. And the most pleasant thing is that there`re no traffic limits for such a low price.

Alex D.FineProxy internal platformSource

Whether I’m using my laptop, smartphone, or tablet, this proxy service delivers consistent performance. The cross-platform compatibility ensures that I can maintain my online activities seamlessly, no matter the device I’m on.

userproxyDieg, 2+ years agoSource

Traffic never metered

Affordable EU proxies. The only proxy provider that still keeps their prices low. Was looking all across the Internet for something like this and it turned out to be the cheapest proxy provider with unlimited bandwidth.

Wowser BrowserTrustpilot, This yearSource

Awesome proxy service! They have different proxy types including rotating ones with no traffic limit. They got affordable prices and geo-targeting options. Easy to pay either with crypto, PayPal or cards

Vladimir AkimkinSaasHub, 2+ years agoSource

API and agent access

i love fineproxy proxies, its really fast and undetectable. i used it on automation tools like keyword tools, and for scraping tools, its like game changer, the customer support is top notch whenever you need some help they are 24/7 available to resolve ur issue, the quality of proxies are just amazing.

asdjkakarNorton Safe Web, Last yearSource

Our company heavily relies on proxies for SEO research, social media management, competitor analysis, and automated tasks. FineProxy has been a lifesaver for our team, offering a wide range of fast, secure, and highly anonymous proxies that help us execute tasks efficiently. The dashboard is user-friendly, making it easy to manage multiple proxies without any hassle. Unlike other proxy providers we’ve tried in the past, FineProxy maintains consistent speed and uptime, which is crucial for our operations. If you need a business-grade proxy solution, I strongly suggest giving them a try!

omkaarSaasHub, Last yearSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Do AI providers ban datacenter IPs?No

No. AI APIs are built for server-to-server communication — they expect requests from data centers, cloud servers, and infrastructure. Rate limits are tied to your API key and account, not your IP type. Datacenter proxies work perfectly for this.

Can one proxy handle multiple AI providers?Yes

Yes. Most providers support the OpenAI API format now, so a single proxy can route requests to OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and DeepSeek through the same interface. You just configure different API keys and base URLs per provider.

How is this different from a VPN?Granular control

A VPN changes your IP for all traffic. A proxy lets you assign different IPs to different API keys or tasks. For AI API work you need granular control — key A goes through IP 1, key B goes through IP 2. A VPN can’t do that.

Is this against the AI providers' terms of service?Use legitimately

Running multiple accounts to evade bans — yes, that violates most ToS. Using proxies to distribute legitimate API traffic across accounts you’re paying for — that’s standard infrastructure practice. Companies do this at scale every day.

Does FineProxy log my API requests?No

No. FineProxy provides IP connectivity — your traffic passes through our proxies, but we do not inspect, store, or log the content of your requests or responses. Your prompts, API keys, and model outputs stay between you and the AI provider.

Does this work with LangChain, LlamaIndex, or other AI frameworks?Yes

Yes. LangChain, LlamaIndex, AutoGen, CrewAI, and most other AI frameworks let you override the base URL for API calls. Point the base URL to your proxy server instead of the provider’s endpoint directly, and all requests route through your assigned IPs automatically. No changes to your application logic required.

How much latency does a proxy add to AI API requests?15–30ms

A dedicated datacenter proxy typically adds 15–30ms per request. Since AI model generation itself takes 500–3000ms depending on output length, the proxy overhead is under 5% of total response time — negligible for batch processing and barely noticeable in real-time chat.

What happens if a proxy IP gets blocked or a key hits its rate limit?Use failover

Your proxy server should implement automatic failover. Monitor each key-IP pair with health checks every 60 seconds. If a key returns consistent 429 or 403 errors, rotate it out of the active pool and route traffic through a backup IP. Keep 1–2 spare IPs in reserve specifically for this purpose.

Should I use HTTP/HTTPS or SOCKS5 for AI API calls?Usually HTTPS

HTTPS is sufficient for the vast majority of AI API setups — all major providers use HTTPS endpoints, and any HTTP-capable proxy client (httpx, requests, curl) handles this natively. Use SOCKS5 only if your client or framework doesn’t support HTTP CONNECT, or if you need to proxy non-HTTP traffic alongside your API calls. Performance is identical either way; the difference is purely about client compatibility.

Guide

Proxies for AI Platforms: Why Your API Keys Aren't Enough

5 min readFineProxy network team

Every major AI platform limits how many requests you can send. OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, DeepSeek — they all cap your usage per account, per minute, per day. When you’re building products, running automation, or processing data at volume, one account with one IP hits the ceiling fast. You get 429 errors, queued requests pile up, and your pipeline stalls.

An AI proxy server sits between your applications and the AI provider. You send requests to the proxy, and it distributes them across multiple API keys, each going through its own IP address. The provider sees separate users instead of one overloaded account. Your total capacity multiplies while each individual key stays safely within limits. In practice, a well-configured proxy adds only 15–30ms of latency per request — negligible for batch processing and barely noticeable even in real-time chat applications where the model’s own generation time dominates at 500–3000ms.

This works because AI platforms tie rate limits to accounts, not IPs — but they do monitor IP patterns. If one address cycles through 10 different API keys in rapid succession, that’s a red flag. Separate dedicated proxies per key keep everything looking natural. You also need a failover strategy: monitor each key’s error rate, and if a specific IP starts returning consistent 429s or 403s, automatically rotate it out of the pool and route that key’s traffic through a backup IP. Health checks every 60 seconds per key-IP pair catch problems before they cascade.

What the setup looks like in practice

Most AI API proxy setups follow the same pattern regardless of provider. You run a lightweight proxy server (FastAPI, Node, Go — whatever your stack is) that holds a pool of API keys. When a request comes in, the proxy picks the next available key, routes the request through that key’s assigned IP, and returns the response. If one key gets a 429 (rate limit error), the proxy moves to the next one. Here’s a minimal Python example using FastAPI and httpx:

python
import itertools
import httpx
from fastapi import FastAPI, Request, Response

app = FastAPI()
keys = itertools.cycle([
    {"api_key": "sk-key1", "proxy": "http://user:pass@ip1:port"},
    {"api_key": "sk-key2", "proxy": "http://user:pass@ip2:port"},
])

@app.post("/v1/chat/completions")
async def proxy(request: Request):
    body = await request.json()
    slot = next(keys)

    async with httpx.AsyncClient(proxy=slot["proxy"]) as client:
        response = await client.post(
            "https://api.openai.com/v1/chat/completions",
            json=body,
            headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {slot['api_key']}"},
        )

    # Add retry logic on 429 before returning an error to the caller.
    return Response(
        content=response.content,
        status_code=response.status_code,
    )

Note: this minimal example uses itertools.cycle for simplicity, but it does not automatically retry on 429 errors. In production, add retry logic that skips the throttled key and tries the next available key-IP pair before returning an error to the caller. Since nearly every AI provider now supports the OpenAI API format, one proxy can handle the format translation each AI provider requires — route to the right provider, and your application doesn’t need to know the difference. Swap the base URL and key pool per provider, and the same 20-line server covers OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and DeepSeek.

How many IPs do you actually need

This isn’t web scraping where you need thousands of addresses. For AI API work, 3–15 dedicated proxies cover most setups. One IP per API key or per provider account. You’re paying for stability and cleanliness, not volume. Keep 1–2 spare IPs in reserve for failover — if a key gets throttled or an IP gets flagged, your proxy automatically shifts traffic to the backup without dropping requests.

Platform-specific guides

Each AI provider has its own rate limits, quirks, and best practices. We’ve covered the details for each one separately:

  • DeepSeek — no published limits, dynamic throttling based on server load. Your requests can timeout without warning during peak hours. Multiple keys across IPs smooth this out. → Proxy for DeepSeek
  • Google Gemini — free tier cut by 50-80% in late 2025. Now just 5-10 requests per minute depending on the model. Key rotation through multiple Google Cloud projects is the standard workaround. → Proxy for Gemini
  • Anthropic Claude — tiered rate limits (RPM, input/output tokens per minute) that increase as you spend more. Burst traffic gets rejected even if your average is within limits. → Proxy for Claude
  • OpenAI ChatGPT — per-organization limits on RPM and tokens. The most widely used AI chat proxy target, with the most tooling available. → Proxy for ChatGPT
  • Janitor AI — “proxy” here means API gateway to better models, not IP proxy. But if you host your own relay server, clean outbound IPs keep it from getting blocked. → Proxy for Janitor AI

Each platform has different limits, different detection logic, and different sweet spots for proxy configuration. Start with the guide for your primary provider, set up health monitoring on every key-IP pair, and keep spare capacity for failover.