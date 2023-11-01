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Unlimited Proxy

Datacenter and ISP proxies with no data caps: fixed bandwidth tiers up to 5 Gbps, SOCKS5/HTTP/HTTPS, no fair use penalties.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build for unlimited bandwidth.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.

Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 1,000 datacenter proxies with unlimited data in Europe
  • Export my HTTP proxy list as JSON
  • Update the allowed IP for my proxy service
  • Check my service for inactive or erroring IPs
  • Show the status and billing details for my proxy plan
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Traffic never metered

Awesome service. The proxies are available in a short while after the payment. Having a lot of IP`s makes my work more productive. I appreciate a good speed and unlimited traffic as well.&nbsp;

Diana DeeFineProxy internal platformSource

We have used fineproxy for 2 years. The unlimited bandwidth and connection is just amazing and stable. Strongly Recommend.

David RhodesTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Speed under load

I decided to give FineProxy a try before buying and signed up for their free 60-minute trial. I must say, I was pleasantly surprised! The setup was instant, the connection speed is great, and everything works incredibly smoothly. It’s awesome that they let you thoroughly test the proxies before purchasing a full plan. Definitely going to buy a package for my projects — this service exceeded my expectations.

NickDieg, This yearSource

Reliable and fast proxy provider with excellent uptime, strong security, and a wide range of IPs. Great customer support and easy setup make it perfect for scraping, anonymity

AspasSaasHub, Last yearSource

Running accounts

I've been used it for 5+ years and this is a great proxies to work with data scraping/social networks and any other automation projects - fast rotating IPs, almost all proxies are not blocked like in other providers etc. also customer support is quite good.

synk.pitNorton Safe Web, Last yearSource

I worked with Fineproxy for several months. Proxies are good. I have been buying for social networks for a long time. If there are questions, the answer comes very quickly. The conditions are very flexible, you can always negotiate. In general, the impressions are the most positive. Highly recommend.

Oleg BarFineProxy internal platformSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Does FineProxy track how much traffic I use?No

No. FineProxy does not monitor per-service traffic consumption. There is no bandwidth meter, no monthly gigabyte cap, and no mechanism that reduces speed or session count based on data volume used. The traffic is genuinely unlimited. What FineProxy does publish are bandwidth tiers per service size and concurrent connection limits — these are infrastructure parameters, not usage-based penalties.

What happens if I hit the concurrent connection limit?Temporary slow mode

The service temporarily enters slow mode — one connection per IP — for 5 to 60 minutes, depending on how often the limit was exceeded in the past 24 hours. After the period ends, normal operation resumes automatically. If your workflow consistently needs more connections, you can purchase additional concurrent connection capacity for your package.

How is this different from a fair use policy?Fixed infrastructure limits

Fair use policies at other providers trigger penalties based on how much data you’ve consumed — throttled speeds, reduced sessions, or overage charges after crossing a threshold. FineProxy’s bandwidth tiers and connection limits are fixed from the day you buy the plan and don’t change based on traffic volume. There is no “exceeded fair use” state. Push 10 TB in a month and your bandwidth tier stays the same as it was when you pushed 10 GB.

Which proxy type is best for unlimited usage?Datacenter proxies

Datacenter proxies deliver the highest bandwidth tiers and the most consistent unlimited experience because they run on dedicated server hardware with enterprise-grade uplinks. ISP proxies from FineProxy also include unlimited traffic on the same infrastructure. Residential proxies from other providers are the type most likely to have hidden fair use restrictions — they depend on consumer-grade connections that can’t sustain unrestricted throughput at scale.

Can I upgrade my bandwidth tier without buying more IPs?Scale IP count

The bandwidth tier is tied to the size of your IP package — larger packages get higher bandwidth ceilings. To move to a higher tier, scale up your IP count. For concurrent connections specifically, you can purchase additional connections without changing your IP count.

Guide

What "Unlimited" Actually Means — and Why Most Providers Don't Mean It

6 min readFineProxy network team

FineProxy includes unlimited traffic on every proxy plan — datacenter, ISP, and dedicated. No per-gigabyte billing, no bandwidth meters, no automated throttling when you hit some invisible ceiling. You rent IPs at a flat monthly rate, and the data that flows through them is not counted, not capped, and not slowed down. When you look for the best unlimited proxy plan to buy, this distinction matters more than the word “unlimited” on a landing page, because most providers use that word differently than you’d expect.

The fair use trap

Search for “unlimited proxy” and nearly every provider in the top results claims unlimited bandwidth. Read their terms of service and a different picture appears.

One major provider caps each proxy at 100 GB per month — exceed that, and they silently switch you to pay-as-you-go overage rates. Another reduces your concurrent sessions from 100 to 10 once you pass 50 GB of traffic in a billing cycle. A third introduces progressive latency penalties: 4 seconds of artificial delay after the first 5 GB over your soft cap, scaling up to 13 seconds after 500 GB. Some providers cut your speeds from 300-400 Mbps down to 100 Mbps after hitting a threshold, and can drop you to 5 Mbps with continued “heavy” use.

These policies have names — fair usage policy, acceptable use policy, FUP. The pattern is the same: “unlimited” on the pricing page, restrictions in the fine print. The definition of “excessive use” varies per provider and is often vague enough that legitimate workloads trigger penalties. If you’re scraping product catalogs, monitoring prices across thousands of pages, or running automation that generates hundreds of gigabytes per month, you will hit these limits. The “unlimited” label becomes meaningless the moment a fair use clause activates.

How FineProxy handles it differently

FineProxy does not monitor your traffic consumption. There is no meter tracking how many gigabytes pass through your proxies. There is no threshold where speeds drop, sessions get restricted, or you get quietly moved to a metered billing plan. An unlimited data proxy from FineProxy means exactly that — no data limits, no volume tracking, no penalties for heavy use.

What FineProxy does have are two infrastructure parameters, published openly in the terms of service, designed to keep performance consistent for all clients on the shared network:

Bandwidth allocation per service. Each plan has a maximum bandwidth tier based on the size of your IP package, published in the terms of service. A 300-IP package gets up to 100 Mbps aggregate. Scale to 3,000 IPs and the ceiling rises to 500 Mbps. At 5,000+ IPs it’s 1.5 Gbps, and packages above 25,000 IPs get up to 5 Gbps. These are bandwidth ceilings per service, not per IP — your entire package shares the allocation. The bandwidth grows with your package size because larger packages run on proportionally more server capacity. This is not throttling.

There is no “slow mode” for speed — your traffic flows at whatever rate the connection supports, up to the tier ceiling. The distinction from fair use: these tiers are fixed from the moment you buy the plan. They don’t shrink after you use a certain amount of data. On day one and day thirty, the ceiling is the same.

Concurrent connection limits per service. Each package also has a maximum number of simultaneous connections, published in the terms of service. A 999-IP package allows up to 1,500 concurrent connections. At 1,000-4,999 IPs it’s 3× the IP count. At 5,000-14,999 IPs it’s 2×, and above 15,000 IPs it’s 1×. If you temporarily exceed the limit, the service enters a brief slow mode (one connection per IP) for 5-60 minutes depending on frequency, then automatically returns to normal. This prevents a single client from saturating server resources at the expense of others. If your workflow genuinely needs more connections, you can purchase additional capacity — it’s a configurable infrastructure parameter, not a punishment.

Notice what’s absent from both lists: any mention of gigabytes consumed. FineProxy’s limits are about bandwidth speed and connection count — infrastructure capacity, not data volume. Push 100 GB or 100 TB through your proxies in a month, the terms don’t change. There’s no overage fee, no progressive slowdown, no “you’ve been flagged for excessive use” email.

Why flat-rate per-IP pricing makes unlimited real

Per-gigabyte pricing creates a structural conflict. The more traffic you push, the more the provider earns — but also the more bandwidth they have to supply. At some point, the margin disappears, so they throttle. The entire fair use policy framework exists to protect the provider’s economics, not the client’s experience.

FineProxy charges per IP, not per gigabyte. The economics are different: once the IP is provisioned on the server, the marginal cost of additional traffic is minimal. Datacenter bandwidth at the scale FineProxy operates (100,000+ owned IPs, AMD EPYC servers, 80 Gbps aggregate channels) costs a fraction of what per-GB providers charge their clients. There’s no financial incentive to slow you down.

This is also why datacenter and ISP proxies are the natural fit for truly unlimited plans. Residential proxies route through consumer devices with limited bandwidth — providers physically cannot offer unrestricted throughput at scale, which is why every residential “unlimited” plan comes with fair use policies. Datacenter and ISP proxies run on dedicated server hardware with enterprise-grade uplinks. The capacity is there. The question is whether the provider passes it to you or gates it behind an FUP.

What tasks benefit from genuinely unlimited traffic

Large-scale scraping. Product catalogs, search results, real estate listings — tasks that generate hundreds of gigabytes per month. On a per-GB plan, the cost grows unpredictably. On FineProxy’s flat-rate plan, it stays the same whether you pull 100 GB or 10 TB.

Continuous monitoring. Price tracking, ad verification, SEO rank monitoring — 24/7 operations that never stop generating traffic. Per-GB pricing makes continuous monitoring a budget problem. Flat-rate makes it predictable.

Media and downloads. Streaming tests, large file downloads, content delivery verification. These tasks are bandwidth-heavy by nature. A proxy that throttles after 50 GB is useless for them.

Multi-account management. Each account needs its own IP, and each IP generates traffic continuously. Multiply by hundreds or thousands of accounts, and per-GB costs become prohibitive. Per-IP pricing with unlimited traffic scales linearly with the number of accounts, not the amount of data.