FineProxy includes unlimited traffic on every proxy plan — datacenter, ISP, and dedicated. No per-gigabyte billing, no bandwidth meters, no automated throttling when you hit some invisible ceiling. You rent IPs at a flat monthly rate, and the data that flows through them is not counted, not capped, and not slowed down. When you look for the best unlimited proxy plan to buy, this distinction matters more than the word “unlimited” on a landing page, because most providers use that word differently than you’d expect.

The fair use trap

Search for “unlimited proxy” and nearly every provider in the top results claims unlimited bandwidth. Read their terms of service and a different picture appears.

One major provider caps each proxy at 100 GB per month — exceed that, and they silently switch you to pay-as-you-go overage rates. Another reduces your concurrent sessions from 100 to 10 once you pass 50 GB of traffic in a billing cycle. A third introduces progressive latency penalties: 4 seconds of artificial delay after the first 5 GB over your soft cap, scaling up to 13 seconds after 500 GB. Some providers cut your speeds from 300-400 Mbps down to 100 Mbps after hitting a threshold, and can drop you to 5 Mbps with continued “heavy” use.

These policies have names — fair usage policy, acceptable use policy, FUP. The pattern is the same: “unlimited” on the pricing page, restrictions in the fine print. The definition of “excessive use” varies per provider and is often vague enough that legitimate workloads trigger penalties. If you’re scraping product catalogs, monitoring prices across thousands of pages, or running automation that generates hundreds of gigabytes per month, you will hit these limits. The “unlimited” label becomes meaningless the moment a fair use clause activates.

How FineProxy handles it differently

FineProxy does not monitor your traffic consumption. There is no meter tracking how many gigabytes pass through your proxies. There is no threshold where speeds drop, sessions get restricted, or you get quietly moved to a metered billing plan. An unlimited data proxy from FineProxy means exactly that — no data limits, no volume tracking, no penalties for heavy use.

What FineProxy does have are two infrastructure parameters, published openly in the terms of service, designed to keep performance consistent for all clients on the shared network:

Bandwidth allocation per service. Each plan has a maximum bandwidth tier based on the size of your IP package, published in the terms of service. A 300-IP package gets up to 100 Mbps aggregate. Scale to 3,000 IPs and the ceiling rises to 500 Mbps. At 5,000+ IPs it’s 1.5 Gbps, and packages above 25,000 IPs get up to 5 Gbps. These are bandwidth ceilings per service, not per IP — your entire package shares the allocation. The bandwidth grows with your package size because larger packages run on proportionally more server capacity. This is not throttling.

There is no “slow mode” for speed — your traffic flows at whatever rate the connection supports, up to the tier ceiling. The distinction from fair use: these tiers are fixed from the moment you buy the plan. They don’t shrink after you use a certain amount of data. On day one and day thirty, the ceiling is the same.

Concurrent connection limits per service. Each package also has a maximum number of simultaneous connections, published in the terms of service. A 999-IP package allows up to 1,500 concurrent connections. At 1,000-4,999 IPs it’s 3× the IP count. At 5,000-14,999 IPs it’s 2×, and above 15,000 IPs it’s 1×. If you temporarily exceed the limit, the service enters a brief slow mode (one connection per IP) for 5-60 minutes depending on frequency, then automatically returns to normal. This prevents a single client from saturating server resources at the expense of others. If your workflow genuinely needs more connections, you can purchase additional capacity — it’s a configurable infrastructure parameter, not a punishment.

Notice what’s absent from both lists: any mention of gigabytes consumed. FineProxy’s limits are about bandwidth speed and connection count — infrastructure capacity, not data volume. Push 100 GB or 100 TB through your proxies in a month, the terms don’t change. There’s no overage fee, no progressive slowdown, no “you’ve been flagged for excessive use” email.

Why flat-rate per-IP pricing makes unlimited real

Per-gigabyte pricing creates a structural conflict. The more traffic you push, the more the provider earns — but also the more bandwidth they have to supply. At some point, the margin disappears, so they throttle. The entire fair use policy framework exists to protect the provider’s economics, not the client’s experience.

FineProxy charges per IP, not per gigabyte. The economics are different: once the IP is provisioned on the server, the marginal cost of additional traffic is minimal. Datacenter bandwidth at the scale FineProxy operates (100,000+ owned IPs, AMD EPYC servers, 80 Gbps aggregate channels) costs a fraction of what per-GB providers charge their clients. There’s no financial incentive to slow you down.

This is also why datacenter and ISP proxies are the natural fit for truly unlimited plans. Residential proxies route through consumer devices with limited bandwidth — providers physically cannot offer unrestricted throughput at scale, which is why every residential “unlimited” plan comes with fair use policies. Datacenter and ISP proxies run on dedicated server hardware with enterprise-grade uplinks. The capacity is there. The question is whether the provider passes it to you or gates it behind an FUP.

What tasks benefit from genuinely unlimited traffic

Large-scale scraping. Product catalogs, search results, real estate listings — tasks that generate hundreds of gigabytes per month. On a per-GB plan, the cost grows unpredictably. On FineProxy’s flat-rate plan, it stays the same whether you pull 100 GB or 10 TB.

Continuous monitoring. Price tracking, ad verification, SEO rank monitoring — 24/7 operations that never stop generating traffic. Per-GB pricing makes continuous monitoring a budget problem. Flat-rate makes it predictable.

Media and downloads. Streaming tests, large file downloads, content delivery verification. These tasks are bandwidth-heavy by nature. A proxy that throttles after 50 GB is useless for them.