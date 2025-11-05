Integration guide
Google Chrome proxy settings
Configure your proxy in Chrome easily in a few simple steps
How to set up proxy server settings in Chrome
By default, Google Chrome relies on your computer’s system proxy settings. In practice, those settings are fairly limited, and SOCKS5 proxies with username/password authentication can be especially inconsistent. If you want proxies to work properly inside Chrome, it’s usually better to use a dedicated proxy extension that manages proxy profiles and switching directly in the browser.
Popular plugins: Proxy Switcher, SwitchyOmega 3 (now maintained as ZeroOmega), FoxyProxy, and Proxy Helper.
In this guide, we’ll focus on setting up Proxy Switcher, because in our experience it’s one of the more stable and straightforward extensions for everyday Chrome use.
Classic proxy settings in Google Chrome
Open Google Chrome Network Settings
Click the menu icon (☰) → Settings
Go to system settings
Select System tab and click Open your computer’s proxy settings
Chrome uses your operating system’s proxy settings, so this will open the Windows or macOS system proxy configuration window. For detailed setup instructions, see our guide for Windows here, For macOS, see the guide here.
The Right Way: Use the Proxy Switcher Extension in Google Chrome
Install ProxySwithcer Extension
Click the menu icon (☰) → Extensions → Visit Chrome Web Store.
Search for Proxy Switcher and go to its page.
Click Add to Chrome.
Confirm installation to add the extension to your toolbar.
Configure a proxy
Go to the Manual tab → enable Manual proxy
Enter your proxy address and port (8080 for HTTP)
Enable Use this proxy server for all protocols
Select HTTP as the proxy type
Enable Authentication and enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here.
Check the resault
Check whether your proxy’s IP is being detected.
Notes and Troubleshooting
If you configure the proxy through your operating system (Windows/macOS), it may also affect other apps that use the system proxy settings—not just Chrome. If you only need the proxy for browsing, using a browser extension is usually the cleaner option.
If you notice unstable connections or certain sites don’t load as expected while using a proxy, try disabling HTTP/3 (QUIC) in Chrome and test again. You can do this via chrome://flags (search for “QUIC”), then restart the browser.
How to disable proxy in Chrome?
To turn off proxy in Chrome, open Chrome and go to Settings. Scroll down and click System, select Open your computer’s proxy settings, and disable any active proxy options. This will disable the proxy server in Chrome and restore a direct connection.
How to reset proxy settings in Chrome?
Chrome does not have its own proxy configuration. Open Chrome → Settings → System → Open your computer’s proxy settings and remove all configured proxy entries. Restart Chrome after making changes to ensure they are applied.
How to check proxy settings in Chrome?
Open Chrome → Settings → System → Open your computer’s proxy settings. This will show whether a proxy is enabled at the system level. For basic troubleshooting, checking the proxy status here is usually enough.
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.