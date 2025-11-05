How to set up proxy server settings in Chrome

By default, Google Chrome relies on your computer’s system proxy settings. In practice, those settings are fairly limited, and SOCKS5 proxies with username/password authentication can be especially inconsistent. If you want proxies to work properly inside Chrome, it’s usually better to use a dedicated proxy extension that manages proxy profiles and switching directly in the browser.

Popular plugins: Proxy Switcher, SwitchyOmega 3 (now maintained as ZeroOmega), FoxyProxy, and Proxy Helper.

In this guide, we’ll focus on setting up Proxy Switcher, because in our experience it’s one of the more stable and straightforward extensions for everyday Chrome use.

Classic proxy settings in Google Chrome

Step 1 Open Google Chrome Network Settings Click the menu icon (☰) → Settings Click the image to view it in full size.

Step 2 Go to system settings Select System tab and click Open your computer’s proxy settings Click the image to view it in full size.

Chrome uses your operating system’s proxy settings, so this will open the Windows or macOS system proxy configuration window. For detailed setup instructions, see our guide for Windows here, For macOS, see the guide here.

The Right Way: Use the Proxy Switcher Extension in Google Chrome

Step 1 Install ProxySwithcer Extension Click the menu icon (☰) → Extensions → Visit Chrome Web Store. Search for Proxy Switcher and go to its page. Click Add to Chrome. Confirm installation to add the extension to your toolbar. Click the image to view it in full size.

Step 2 Configure a proxy Go to the Manual tab → enable Manual proxy Enter your proxy address and port (8080 for HTTP) Enable Use this proxy server for all protocols Select HTTP as the proxy type Enable Authentication and enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here. Click the image to view it in full size.

Step 3 Check the resault Check whether your proxy’s IP is being detected. Click the image to view it in full size.

Notes and Troubleshooting

If you configure the proxy through your operating system (Windows/macOS), it may also affect other apps that use the system proxy settings—not just Chrome. If you only need the proxy for browsing, using a browser extension is usually the cleaner option.