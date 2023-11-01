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Scraping Proxy

Static datacenter proxies tailored for scalable web scraping without blocks.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your web scraping proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.

Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 1,000 datacenter IPs for scrapers
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my scraping proxy service
  • Export my crawler proxy list as JSON
  • Show which services had the highest error rate today
  • Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

Uptime: Excellent proxies staying stable for 3–7 days without drops Speed: Fast enough for TikTok, Gmail, and crypto wallet logins Protocols Supported: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5, and even UDP Global Coverage: U.S., Germany, France, Japan, and more

esta bazaarSaasHub, Last yearSource

FineProxy’s been a game-changer for my daily tasks. No hassle, no lag, and tons of IP variety to work with. I’ve tried free ones before, but this service actually delivers the consistency I needed. Totally satisfied.

hammadFineProxy internal platformSource

API and agent access

i love fineproxy proxies, its really fast and undetectable. i used it on automation tools like keyword tools, and for scraping tools, its like game changer, the customer support is top notch whenever you need some help they are 24/7 available to resolve ur issue, the quality of proxies are just amazing.

asdjkakarNorton Safe Web, Last yearSource

Switching to Fineproxy was one of the best decisions I’ve made. The setup process was incredibly smooth, and their proxies integrated seamlessly with my existing tools. What truly sets them apart is the peace of mind they offer – knowing I have access to a clean and robust IP pool whenever I need it. Highly recommend for anyone seeking hassle-free proxy services!

PATHANDieg, Last yearSource

Traffic never metered

We have used fineproxy for 2 years. The unlimited bandwidth and connection is just amazing and stable. Strongly Recommend.

David RhodesTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Very affordable European proxies. I think it’s the only proxy provider that kept true to free and safe Internet. While others charge per GB or even per request, these guys still offer unlimited bandwidth plans.

NemanjaDieg, This yearSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Which proxy type works best for a web scraping proxy service setup?Usually datacenter

Datacenter for 80% of tasks. They’re 5-10x cheaper than residential, faster, and fine on sites without aggressive anti-bot protection. Go residential only for social media, Google, or sites that specifically block datacenter ranges.

How do I connect a proxy API for web scraping?Use endpoint

FineProxy gives you an endpoint — something like http://gate.fineproxy.org:port. Point your scraper at this address, add authentication (IP binding or login/password), and all requests go through the proxy. HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5 — pick whatever your tool needs.

Does a proxy parser tool need special settings?No

No. A-Parser, ScrapeOps, custom Python scripts — they all accept a proxy list or a gateway endpoint. Load your FineProxy IPs, enable rotation if the tool supports it, run your job. Standard proxy address and port, nothing extra.

How do I set up proxy rotation in Scrapy?Use middleware

Pass a proxy in request meta: meta={‘proxy’: ‘http://ip:port’}. If you need rotation, write a simple middleware that picks the next proxy from your list before each request. There are plenty of ready-made examples on GitHub — it’s maybe 15 lines of code. FineProxy supports HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5.

How many proxies for a large project?100–1,000+

100,000 pages a day on a normal site: 100-300 IPs with rotation. Google or Amazon: 500-1,000+. FineProxy’s pool handles both — add as many IPs as you need, scale any time.

Will my scraping proxy IPs get banned?Eventually

Eventually — that’s just how it works. The point is having enough to rotate through and swapping out the burned ones. With dedicated proxies from FineProxy, IPs last longer because you’re the only one using them. If one gets flagged — replace it from the dashboard.

Which protocol should I use?Usually HTTP

HTTP/HTTPS for most libraries; SOCKS5 when your tool expects a socket-level proxy. UDP is rarely relevant for web scraping.

The script succeeds on sitemaps but fails on HTML. Why?HTML is policed

Sitemaps welcome bots; HTML paths are policed. Keep headers/cookies consistent, fetch assets the page expects, and slow down around forms and POST endpoints.

Office whitelist keeps breaking but home works fine. What should I check?Check egress IP

Offices often sit behind CGNAT or rotate the public egress IP. Whitelist the actual public address, keep a backup source (home/VPN), and use alternate ports if defaults are filtered.

Guide

You Don't Need Millions of IPs to Scrape the Web

3 min readFineProxy network team

Proxy providers love to brag about pool sizes — 20 million, 70 million, 100 million IPs. Sounds impressive. But a well-managed pool of a few hundred quality IPs will beat a million burned addresses every time. What matters is not the number. It’s whether those IPs are clean, fast, and not already blacklisted on your target sites.

Datacenter vs. residential — when you actually need to pay more

For most scraping jobs, datacenter proxies are the right call. They’re fast, cheap, and handle hundreds of threads easily. Product listings from an e-commerce site, search results, public data from directories — datacenter IPs do the job.

You need residential when the target site actively fights scrapers. Social media, Google, heavily protected marketplaces — they check whether your IP belongs to a data center. If it does, they ramp up verification — more CAPTCHAs, stricter rate limits, and sometimes a flat-out block.

But that’s the minority of scraping tasks. Most websites don’t run aggressive anti-bot systems. Rotating datacenter IPs with proper pauses between requests handles 80% of what’s out there.

How many IPs do you actually need?

Take the number of pages you’re scraping, divide by how fast you need them, and factor in the site’s tolerance. A news site might allow 300+ requests per hour from one IP. An e-commerce site — 100-200. Social media — as low as 30-60.

For 10,000 pages a day on a mid-level site, 10-50 IPs with rotation is enough. Not millions. FineProxy’s 100,000 datacenter proxies are enough for any proxy server for scraping setup, even a heavy one.

Working with scraping frameworks

Most tools support proxies out of the box. In Scrapy, pass a proxy through request meta: meta={‘proxy’: ‘http://ip:port’}. If you’re running something bigger, you’ll want to set up a Scrapy proxy rotation pool — basically a middleware that swaps in a different IP from your list before each request goes out. FineProxy works with Scrapy, Crawlee, Puppeteer, Playwright, and anything that takes HTTP or SOCKS5.

A-Parser, popular for SEO scraping, supports bulk proxy import with IP binding. Load your list, bind to your real IP in FineProxy’s dashboard, and let A-Parser rotate through them.

Which rotation approach works better?

Rotating every request is safer — no single IP builds up suspicious activity. But it’s slower because each new IP means a new connection.

Rotating on a timer (every 50-100 requests) or only when you get blocked is faster and wastes fewer addresses. Start there. Switch to per-request rotation only if you’re getting banned too often.

For spider proxy and crawler proxy setups running across thousands of pages, per-request rotation is usually worth the speed tradeoff.

What makes a good scraping proxy?

Your proxy needs to be fast — at thousands of requests, the difference between 50ms and 200ms latency adds up to hours. It needs to be clean — not abused by spammers, not sitting on blacklists. And ideally, it’s yours alone. Sharing an IP with fifty other scrapers who are all hitting the same target is a recipe for getting everyone banned.

FineProxy owns its 100,000 IPs — not resold from another provider. You get dedicated proxies that nobody else uses on your target sites.