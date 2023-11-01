Scraping Proxy

Proxy providers love to brag about pool sizes — 20 million, 70 million, 100 million IPs. Sounds impressive. But a well-managed pool of a few hundred quality IPs will beat a million burned addresses every time. What matters is not the number. It’s whether those IPs are clean, fast, and not already blacklisted on your target sites.

Datacenter vs. residential — when you actually need to pay more

For most scraping jobs, datacenter proxies are the right call. They’re fast, cheap, and handle hundreds of threads easily. Product listings from an e-commerce site, search results, public data from directories — datacenter IPs do the job.

You need residential when the target site actively fights scrapers. Social media, Google, heavily protected marketplaces — they check whether your IP belongs to a data center. If it does, they ramp up verification — more CAPTCHAs, stricter rate limits, and sometimes a flat-out block.

But that’s the minority of scraping tasks. Most websites don’t run aggressive anti-bot systems. Rotating datacenter IPs with proper pauses between requests handles 80% of what’s out there.

How many IPs do you actually need?

Take the number of pages you’re scraping, divide by how fast you need them, and factor in the site’s tolerance. A news site might allow 300+ requests per hour from one IP. An e-commerce site — 100-200. Social media — as low as 30-60.

For 10,000 pages a day on a mid-level site, 10-50 IPs with rotation is enough. Not millions. FineProxy’s 100,000 datacenter proxies are enough for any proxy server for scraping setup, even a heavy one.

Working with scraping frameworks

Most tools support proxies out of the box. In Scrapy, pass a proxy through request meta: meta={‘proxy’: ‘http://ip:port’}. If you’re running something bigger, you’ll want to set up a Scrapy proxy rotation pool — basically a middleware that swaps in a different IP from your list before each request goes out. FineProxy works with Scrapy, Crawlee, Puppeteer, Playwright, and anything that takes HTTP or SOCKS5.

A-Parser, popular for SEO scraping, supports bulk proxy import with IP binding. Load your list, bind to your real IP in FineProxy’s dashboard, and let A-Parser rotate through them.

Which rotation approach works better?

Rotating every request is safer — no single IP builds up suspicious activity. But it’s slower because each new IP means a new connection.

Rotating on a timer (every 50-100 requests) or only when you get blocked is faster and wastes fewer addresses. Start there. Switch to per-request rotation only if you’re getting banned too often.

For spider proxy and crawler proxy setups running across thousands of pages, per-request rotation is usually worth the speed tradeoff.

What makes a good scraping proxy?

Your proxy needs to be fast — at thousands of requests, the difference between 50ms and 200ms latency adds up to hours. It needs to be clean — not abused by spammers, not sitting on blacklists. And ideally, it’s yours alone. Sharing an IP with fifty other scrapers who are all hitting the same target is a recipe for getting everyone banned.