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Steam Proxy

Dedicated IPv4 proxies for Steam Market parsing and trading bots — HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, sticky sessions, diverse subnet mix for 10–15 accounts per IP.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your Steam proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.

Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 10,000 Country Mix datacenter IPs for Steam Market parsing
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
  • Export my proxy list as JSON
  • Show which services had the highest error rate today
  • Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Running accounts

I used it on a Twitch bot and it worked perfectly, I thank Fine Proxy for dedicating a very good system to what I particularly need

blastzadaaaaSaasHub, 2+ years agoSource

great proxies for data scraping – I’ve used it for 5+ years..they have rotating IPs, they are fast and almost all proxies are not blocked in the social networks

AliceDieg, Last yearSource

Speed under load

Greetings to you, honorable readers of this humble review. Let me talk about proxy-servers a little. In my opinion, proxy-servers can be very useful in different cases and for various purposes. I think that fineproxy is a good choice, especially for the speed of work.It is also comfortabe in usage. I have been using fineproxy for two month already, and I  am sincerely satisfied with it.

Mike MillerFineProxy internal platformSource

I’ve tried several proxy providers before, but FineProxy.org stands out for its consistent uptime and solid connection quality. The speeds are good enough for streaming and data scraping, and I haven’t faced any major issues so far. It’s also nice that everything is clearly explained on the website, making it easy to choose the right option.

HotBad2393Norton Safe Web, This yearSource

Locations and stock

Cheap price. Low rate of broken proxies <10%. A lot of geo and subnets. Stable connection, static ip's and free pool change every week.

Denis ZadneprovskiyTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Fineproxy.org offers a decent proxy service with a wide selection of IPs and locations. However, connection speeds can be inconsistent at times, and support response may be slower than expected. While the service is suitable for basic tasks, it may not fully meet the needs of users with higher demands or specific requirements. Pricing is competitive, but performance could be more stable for those relying on it for professional or intensive use.

Charles BrownProxyRate, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Why do I need a proxy for Steam Market parsing?Avoid rate limits

Steam rate-limits requests to prevent automated scraping. Without proxies, you can only send a limited number of requests before getting “429 Too Many Requests” errors that block your IP. Proxies let you distribute requests across multiple IPs, maintaining continuous access to price data and inventory information. For serious trading operations, this isn’t optional — it’s the only way to parse at scale.

Can I use free proxies for Steam?Not recommended

Technically yes, but expect problems. Free proxies are slow, unreliable, and shared among thousands of users. Steam has likely already blocked most free proxy IPs. For trading bot operations or Market parsing, free proxies will cause more headaches than they solve. You’ll spend more time dealing with blocks than actually gathering data.

How many Steam accounts can I run on one IP?About 10–15

Roughly 10-15 accounts before Steam’s rate limiting becomes problematic. This applies to trading bots and automated operations. If you’re running ArchiSteamFarm or similar tools with more accounts, you need multiple proxies. One proxy per 10-15 accounts is a reasonable starting point, though heavier operations may need fewer accounts per IP.

Will datacenter proxies get blocked on Steam?Quality matters

It depends on the proxy quality. Shared datacenter IPs often get blocked because previous users abused them. Dedicated IPs that you control exclusively have much better success rates. FineProxy’s Steam-dedicated datacenter proxies work because they’re assigned exclusively to you — no one else can burn them on Steam while you’re using them.

Is using proxies on Steam against their terms of service?Use responsibly

Using proxies to bypass regional pricing restrictions violates Steam’s terms and risks account penalties. However, using proxies for Market parsing, trading bots, or accessing Steam from restricted networks operates in a gray area. Steam doesn’t provide an official API for Market data, so automated access is the only option for serious traders. The key is responsible use — don’t abuse the system, respect rate limits, and don’t use proxies for prohibited activities like price manipulation.

Does proxy geolocation matter for Steam parsing and bots?Subnets matter more

For most Steam Market parsing and trading bot operations, geolocation doesn’t matter much — Steam serves the same Market data regardless of region. What matters far more is subnet diversity. Mix packages with IPs spread across many different subnets perform best because Steam’s anti-bot systems detect clusters of requests from the same subnet range. FineProxy’s mix packages provide maximum subnet variety, which is more effective than concentrating on a single EU or US location.

How do I connect a proxy to ArchiSteamFarm or a browser for Steam?Configure WebProxy

For ArchiSteamFarm (ASF), open your ASF.json config file and add the proxy settings using the “WebProxy” field — for example: “WebProxy”: “http://ip:port”. If your proxy requires authentication, add “WebProxyUsername” and “WebProxyPassword” fields. Restart ASF after saving. For browser-based access, you can configure the proxy in your system’s network settings or use a browser extension like FoxyProxy or SwitchyOmega — enter the proxy IP, port, and credentials, then select HTTP/HTTPS or SOCKS5 depending on your proxy type. For authenticated Steam Market parsing scripts, make sure your proxy supports sticky sessions so cookies and session data stay consistent across sequential requests on the same IP.

Guide

Proxy for Steam: Parsing, Trading Bots and Multi-Account Management

3 min readFineProxy network team

Steam doesn’t offer an official Market API. If you need price data, inventory information, or want to automate trading, you’re left with two options: use expensive third-party services or parse Steam yourself. Most serious traders and resellers choose the second path — and that’s where a proxy for Steam becomes essential.

Why steam proxy matters for market parsing

Steam Market contains millions of items across CS2, Dota 2, Rust, and other games. Tracking prices manually is impossible at scale. Automated parsing lets you:

  • Monitor price fluctuations in real-time
  • Find underpriced items before competitors
  • Build pricing databases for resale operations
  • Track inventory across multiple accounts

The problem? Steam rate-limits aggressively. Send too many requests from one IP and you’ll hit “429 Too Many Requests” errors. Your IP gets temporarily blocked, and all your parsing stops. With proper proxy rotation, you distribute requests across multiple IPs and stay under Steam’s radar.

Trading bots and multi-account operations

If you run trading bots — whether ArchiSteamFarm, custom solutions, or commercial platforms — you’ve likely encountered rate limits. Steam allows roughly 10-15 bot accounts per IP before throttling kicks in. Beyond that, you need dedicated proxies for each account or group of accounts. Running multiple accounts from one IP creates another risk: if Steam flags one account for suspicious activity, the IP association can affect your other accounts. Separate proxies isolate each account, protecting your entire operation from cascading bans.

Datacenter vs residential: what works for Steam

Here’s the reality of proxy server to unblock Steam for business use. Datacenter proxies work well for experienced users. They’re faster and significantly cheaper for high-volume parsing. The key is using dedicated IPs that haven’t been burned by other users. Shared datacenter IPs often get blocked immediately because someone else already abused them on Steam. Residential and mobile proxies are safer for beginners. Steam sees them as regular home connections, so they face less scrutiny. But they cost more and have bandwidth limits — problematic if you’re parsing millions of items. FineProxy offers Steam-dedicated datacenter IPs. These addresses are exclusive to you within our service — while you rent them, no other FineProxy customer can use them for Steam. This prevents the common problem of inheriting someone else’s bad reputation. We’re the actual provider, not a reseller, which means direct control over IP quality and faster replacement if issues arise.

Practical tips for Steam parsing

Respect rate limits: Even with proxies, don’t hammer Steam’s servers. 10-15 second delays between requests on each IP keep you under the threshold. Rotate intelligently: Don’t switch IPs every request — that looks suspicious. Use sticky sessions where the same IP handles a logical sequence of requests, then rotate. Handle 429s gracefully: When you hit rate limits, back off. Aggressive retrying just extends your block time. Use the right endpoints: Steam’s /market/priceoverview/ gives current prices without authentication. /market/pricehistory/ requires cookies and returns historical data. Know which you need. Monitor IP health: Track which proxies get blocked and when. Patterns emerge — certain times of day or request volumes trigger blocks more often.

What about accessing unblocked Steam?

Let’s be clear, using proxies to bypass Steam’s regional pricing violates their terms of service. Buying games cheaper through a different region’s store risks account restrictions. We don’t recommend this. But accessing unblocked Steam has legitimate uses: if Steam is blocked on your network (school, work, some countries), a proxy lets you reach the platform normally. For personal gaming access, any reliable proxy works — you’re not making thousands of requests, so rate limits don’t apply.