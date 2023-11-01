Proxies for BAS
IPv4 proxies for BAS multi-thread scenarios: HTTP/SOCKS5 with remote DNS, API delivery, and per-thread IP isolation to avoid rate limits.
Build your proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.
|Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|DedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy 500 datacenter IPs for a 50-thread BAS project
- Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
- Export my proxy lists as JSON
- Show which services had the highest error rate today
- Renew every proxy service expiring this week
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
API and agent access
I've been used it for 5+ years and this is a great proxies to work with data scraping/social networks and any other automation projects - fast rotating IPs, almost all proxies are not blocked like in other providers etc. also customer support is quite good.
Fast and reliable proxy service with excellent uptime, great support, and affordable pricing. Perfect for secure browsing and automation tasks!
Traffic never metered
Fantastic work Fantastic work – Awesome proxies Fantastic work, team! I just discovered this service and I’m genuinely impressed — the value you’re offering for the price is incredible. And now with unlimited residential access? That’s next-level. Huge respect to you all. I’ll definitely be returning!
Affordable EU proxies. The only proxy provider that still keeps their prices low. Was looking all across the Internet for something like this and it turned out to be the cheapest proxy provider with unlimited bandwidth.
Support
In general, I am very satisfied. The price is low, but the product is excellent. Pleases the availability of private proxies. Convenient control panel, competent support and instant launch, right after the purchase) I recommend to friends and acquaintances, cool thing!)
What do you like best about FineProxy.org? I discovered FineProxy.org through friends' recommendations, and the service quality is truly excellent. The cost is quite low, which helps our company save significantly on expenses. I highly appreciate the enthusiastic support from the FineProxy.org support team. They are very enthusiastic and respond immediately. FineProxy.org helps me access data faster and improves security. I also value the service quality and the refund policy when the service fails to meet user needs. Review collected by and hosted on G2.com. What do you dislike about FineProxy.org? I'd like to see a major promotional package for high-volume users and an added promotional policy.
How many IPs do I need for large-scale BAS projects?Ten per thread
As a practical guideline, plan for roughly 10 IPs per active thread — so for 50 threads, start with at least 500 IPs. Large volumes are needed to parallelize threads and spread risks. Different regions/domains should use different addresses, with separate IPs for “sticky” sessions. This reduces overlapping limits and speeds up task execution. IP addresses also need periodic rest, and we recommend doing small rotations several times a day to reduce the number of 403/429 errors on the target site.
Which protocols are better for BAS: HTTP, HTTPS, or SOCKS5?HTTP or SOCKS5
For web automation, HTTP is more commonly used (simple compatibility). If remote DNS and neutral transport are important, use SOCKS5 (in BAS specify the mode with DNS resolution through the proxy). Our proxies support both options; UDP is provided as a separate option (rarely needed in classic web scenarios).
How to distribute proxies across threads to avoid overlaps?Use 1,000 IPs
In this case, we recommend using a package of 1000 IPs for 20–30 threads. This way you won’t face concurrent connection limits and will keep the IPs clean for your site for the entire rental period. BAS is very resource-intensive, so the load must be managed carefully.
Authorization: login/password or IP binding — which is more convenient in BAS?Depends on environment
If scripts run on a VPS, IP binding eliminates the need for login/password authorization. For workstations/dynamic setups, login/password is simpler. We support both methods; list formats are ready for import into BAS.
How to prevent real IP leaks (DNS/WebRTC) in browser scenarios?Route everything
Enable the WebRTC policy in BAS to “block non-proxied UDP”/”Disable WebRTC,” use SOCKS5 with remote resolution (so DNS goes through the proxy), disable preloading/predictive DNS in the profile, and if possible, keep all tab traffic routed through the proxy.