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Craigslist Proxy

IPv4 packages to scale your tasks. Supports HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, automatic delivery after payment, unlimited traffic, and API access.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: ISP.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPRecommended hereISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 100 static ISP IPs for Craigslist accounts
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
  • Export my proxy list as JSON
  • Show which services had the highest error rate today
  • Show the locations available for static ISP proxies
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Running accounts

I worked with Fineproxy for several months. Proxies are good. I have been buying for social networks for a long time. If there are questions, the answer comes very quickly. The conditions are very flexible, you can always negotiate. In general, the impressions are the most positive. Highly recommend.

Oleg BarFineProxy internal platformSource

Proxy works very well, have been using it for a month and have not encountered any checkpoints or interruptions. Very reliable!

lananhsoi17Norton Safe Web, 2+ years agoSource

Locations and stock

FineProxy has been a reliable tool for my business needs. The proxies are fast, stable, and accessible from many locations. It’s affordable and the customer service team is responsive and knowledgeable. Highly recommended for anyone needing. read this and write another onle

W3sazzadProxyRate, 2+ years agoSource

Excellent Proxy Service! Highly Recommended! I’ve been using FineProxy.org for several months now, and I couldn’t be more satisfied with the service. The connection speed is impressive, and I’ve never had any issues with downtime. Their wide selection of proxy locations worldwide makes it easy for me to access the internet securely and anonymously, regardless of where I am. The pricing is very competitive, and the customer support team is always responsive and helpful. Whether you need proxies for browsing, business, or other purposes, FineProxy.org is a fantastic choice. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for reliable and efficient proxy services!

Nabeel TahirDieg, 2+ years agoSource

Traffic never metered

Awesome proxy service! They have different proxy types including rotating ones with no traffic limit. They got affordable prices and geo-targeting options. Easy to pay either with crypto, PayPal or cards

Vladimir AkimkinSaasHub, 2+ years agoSource

Affordable EU proxies. The only proxy provider that still keeps their prices low. Was looking all across the Internet for something like this and it turned out to be the cheapest proxy provider with unlimited bandwidth.

Wowser BrowserTrustpilot, This yearSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
How do I know if I've been ghosted?Check externally

Open your ad’s URL in a private browser window or from a different IP. If you see “This posting has been flagged for removal” or the ad doesn’t appear in search — you’re ghosted. Your own view will look normal. You can ask someone in another city to search for your listing to confirm.

Can I use one proxy server for Craigslist across multiple cities?Not ideal

Technically yes, but it’s not ideal. The site checks whether your IP matches the posting region. You can post convincingly in one city from one US proxy — not three. For multi-city posting, use separate proxies, one per city or region.

My IP got banned — is switching enough?Only IP blocks

For IP blocks, yes — a clean proxy gets you back on the site. But if your account is banned, a new IP alone doesn’t fix it. The ban is tied to the account, email, phone, and payment method. You’d need a fresh account on the new IP with no overlap.

How often can I post without getting flagged?Every 48 hours

One ad per category per 48 hours in each city. Proxies let you post across multiple cities at the same time — each from its own IP — but within a single city, the 48-hour rule still applies.

Do I need different proxies for scraping vs posting?Different types

Different types, yes. For monitoring and data collection, datacenter proxies handle the job — you’re reading public pages. For posting and managing accounts, ISP proxies are safer because datacenter ranges get blocked during login and ad submission.