Craigslist Proxy
IPv4 packages to scale your tasks. Supports HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, automatic delivery after payment, unlimited traffic, and API access.
Build your proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: ISP.
|Package datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|DedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|Recommended hereISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy 100 static ISP IPs for Craigslist accounts
- Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
- Export my proxy list as JSON
- Show which services had the highest error rate today
- Show the locations available for static ISP proxies
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Running accounts
I worked with Fineproxy for several months. Proxies are good. I have been buying for social networks for a long time. If there are questions, the answer comes very quickly. The conditions are very flexible, you can always negotiate. In general, the impressions are the most positive. Highly recommend.
Proxy works very well, have been using it for a month and have not encountered any checkpoints or interruptions. Very reliable!
Locations and stock
FineProxy has been a reliable tool for my business needs. The proxies are fast, stable, and accessible from many locations. It’s affordable and the customer service team is responsive and knowledgeable. Highly recommended for anyone needing. read this and write another onle
Excellent Proxy Service! Highly Recommended! I’ve been using FineProxy.org for several months now, and I couldn’t be more satisfied with the service. The connection speed is impressive, and I’ve never had any issues with downtime. Their wide selection of proxy locations worldwide makes it easy for me to access the internet securely and anonymously, regardless of where I am. The pricing is very competitive, and the customer support team is always responsive and helpful. Whether you need proxies for browsing, business, or other purposes, FineProxy.org is a fantastic choice. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for reliable and efficient proxy services!
Traffic never metered
Awesome proxy service! They have different proxy types including rotating ones with no traffic limit. They got affordable prices and geo-targeting options. Easy to pay either with crypto, PayPal or cards
Affordable EU proxies. The only proxy provider that still keeps their prices low. Was looking all across the Internet for something like this and it turned out to be the cheapest proxy provider with unlimited bandwidth.
How do I know if I've been ghosted?Check externally
Open your ad’s URL in a private browser window or from a different IP. If you see “This posting has been flagged for removal” or the ad doesn’t appear in search — you’re ghosted. Your own view will look normal. You can ask someone in another city to search for your listing to confirm.
Can I use one proxy server for Craigslist across multiple cities?Not ideal
Technically yes, but it’s not ideal. The site checks whether your IP matches the posting region. You can post convincingly in one city from one US proxy — not three. For multi-city posting, use separate proxies, one per city or region.
My IP got banned — is switching enough?Only IP blocks
For IP blocks, yes — a clean proxy gets you back on the site. But if your account is banned, a new IP alone doesn’t fix it. The ban is tied to the account, email, phone, and payment method. You’d need a fresh account on the new IP with no overlap.
How often can I post without getting flagged?Every 48 hours
One ad per category per 48 hours in each city. Proxies let you post across multiple cities at the same time — each from its own IP — but within a single city, the 48-hour rule still applies.
Do I need different proxies for scraping vs posting?Different types
Different types, yes. For monitoring and data collection, datacenter proxies handle the job — you’re reading public pages. For posting and managing accounts, ISP proxies are safer because datacenter ranges get blocked during login and ad submission.