Proxy by country
Pick your country — every location runs on FineProxy’s own ASN with flat-rate pricing and unmetered bandwidth.
Choose your
proxy location.
Browse country proxy pools. Every destination uses the same unmetered plans, shared tooling, and instant dashboard delivery.
Build your proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.
|Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|DedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy 100 datacenter IPs in the selected country and allowlist 203.0.113.7
- Show today's success rate across my proxy locations
- Renew every service expiring this week, under $200
- Rotate my IPs when the next refresh is free
- Export the latest proxy list as JSON
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Locations and stock
I've been using FineProxy proxy service for several months now and I'm very satisfied with it. High connection speed, reliable data protection and a wide range of locations make it an excellent tool for working on the Internet. I recommend it!
I’ve been the use of FineProxy for a long term, and it’s been super! The service is rapid, reliable, and has plenty of IPs to choose from. Whether for privacy or having access to content material from distinctive areas, FineProxy has constantly brought.
Speed under load
This is truly one of the best proxies I have used. It is stable, customer suppoport is on point and price is truly affordable. Definitely will continue using them!
I have been using service proxies since the beginning of this year. I liked the stability of the service. During the time of use there was not a single significant fall or technical problems. Another advantage is that there is an opportunity to pay with cryptocurrencies.
Traffic never metered
We have used fineproxy for 2 years. The unlimited bandwidth and connection is just amazing and stable. Strongly Recommend.
Very affordable European proxies. I think it’s the only proxy provider that kept true to free and safe Internet. While others charge per GB or even per request, these guys still offer unlimited bandwidth plans.
How extensive is your proxy network?Our proxy network
Our proxy network is one of the largest and most reliable worldwide. All infrastructure and IP ranges are owned and operated by FineProxy—we don’t resell third-party gear. We offer dedicated proxies across many countries with country-level targeting only (no city or ASN targeting on this line).
Which countries are available, and how is geo targeting handled?This page lists
This page lists all supported countries. We offer datacenter proxies in each listed country. Targeting for this product line is country-level; city and ASN targeting aren’t available here.
How can I get started with your service?You have two
Proxies for 48 hours. Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
What makes FineProxy unique?Fully owned infrastructure
Fully owned infrastructure: We run our own hardware and IP ranges — no third-party resale. High-performance compute: Dedicated servers on modern AMD processors for consistent, low-latency throughput. Large static IP pools: Country-level targeting across extensive, first-party IPv4 ranges. Truly unmetered bandwidth: No per-GB fees or hidden caps. Custom builds on request: We can provision dedicated subnets, isolated hardware, and tailored routing per client.
How do you ensure success for your clients?We start by
We start by sizing the right mix of static datacenter/ISP or rotating pools for your use case, then activate instantly on our own hardware and first-party IP ranges. You get unlimited bandwidth, country-level targeting, flexible auth (IP allowlisting or username/password), a clean dashboard and REST API, and 99.9%+ uptime. Our engineers help with the details that keep pipelines stable—request pacing, consent/cookie handling, and session strategy—so data collection runs smoothly. If you need more, we can provision dedicated subnets or isolated hardware, monitor and tune routing, and perform eligible IP swaps, all backed by fast, ticket-based support.
What proxy lines can I buy per country?Two static options
Two static options: Datacenter IPv4 and—where available—Static ISP (static-residential) IPv4. Both are static and billed per IP. Rotating proxies are a separate product and aren’t sold on this page.
What restrictions do you have on proxy usage?Traffic is unlimited
Traffic is unlimited, but each plan has concurrency and connection-rate caps to protect network stability for you and other customers. We’re a compliant, legal service: email ports are blocked (e.g., 25/465/587/110/143/993/995), and government websites are not accessible via our proxies. Usage must follow applicable laws and each site’s terms; activities like spam, credential stuffing, port scanning, malware distribution, or other abuse are prohibited. If plan limits are exceeded or abusive patterns are detected, we may throttle or suspend the offending endpoints to keep the platform stable.
Which protocols and auth methods are supported?HTTP/HTTPS and SOCKS5
HTTP/HTTPS and SOCKS5 (with optional UDP). SOCKS4 is supported (no auth). Multiple standard ports are available in parallel. IP allowlisting is required; you can also enable username/password auth. You may allowlist up to 5 source IPs.
How do you ensure carrier-grade reliability?Our entire infrastructure
Our entire infrastructure is built and owned by our company — we don’t lease third-party servers or IPs. Every proxy runs on enterprise-grade AMD hardware with redundant connectivity, intelligent load balancing, and automated failover to eliminate downtime. Continuous 24/7 monitoring ensures stable performance and quick recovery even under heavy load.
How are plans structured? Is traffic unlimited?Pricing is per
Pricing is per IP with unmetered bandwidth (no per-GB fees). The default term is monthly, with prepay options up to one year. Billing currency: USD.