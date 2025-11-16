Current as of November 16, 2025 Print

Customer Support Specialist#

Are you passionate about technology and love to help others? Join our dynamic proxy service team as a Customer Support Specialist and play a crucial role in providing outstanding support to our global user base.

Your Role: As a Customer Support Specialist, you will be the frontline in assisting our customers, ensuring they navigate our services effortlessly. Your role involves solving problems, answering queries, and guaranteeing a seamless experience with our proxy service.

Key Responsibilities:

Offer customer support through email and online chats efficiently and accurately.

Troubleshoot technical issues related to our services and provide clear, effective solutions.

Gain a comprehensive understanding of our products and services to offer customized advice and support.

Collect and relay customer feedback to aid in improving our services.

Requirements:

Proficient in English and Russian, both written and verbal.

Excellent communication skills with a friendly, approachable demeanor.

A remote position allowing you to work from anywhere.

A strong interest in web technologies with a willingness to learn.

Previous experience in customer support or similar roles is preferred but not essential.

Must reside outside of Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus.

Salary:

Salary will be determined based on interview results.

Full-time position with a minimum salary of $800. The first three months following training will be $600, with the potential for increase based on qualifications and experience.

How to Apply: If you’re enthusiastic about assisting people and working with cutting-edge technology, we’d love to hear from you! Please send your resume and a brief cover letter explaining why you’re the ideal candidate for our team to support@fineproxy.org

Join us and contribute to our mission of delivering exceptional service and support to customers worldwide!

Full Stack Web Developer#

FineProxy.org is on the lookout for a talented Full Stack Web Developer to enhance our team. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a dedicated team of professionals and make a significant impact on our services.

Location: Remote (Excluding Russia, Belarus, Ukraine)

Company Overview: At FineProxy.org, we’re committed to providing top-notch proxy services to our global clientele. We’re looking for a proactive, skilled Full Stack Web Developer to join our remote team and contribute to the development and optimization of our platforms.

Requirements:

Proven experience in Full Stack Web Development.

Strong command of PHP, Laravel, MySQL, REST API, Linux, Git, and WHMCS.

Middle-level proficiency in HTML, Smarty, CSS, and JavaScript.

Fluent in Russian.

Familiar with version control systems, especially Git.

Experience with WHMCS or similar platforms is highly desirable.

Ability to collaborate effectively in a remote work environment.

Advantages:

Proficiency in Python and experience with parsing will be considered a plus.

Salary:

Salary details will be discussed during the interview process and determined based on qualifications and experience.

How to Apply: Are you ready to take on this challenge and grow with us? Submit your resume and a cover letter detailing why you’re the best fit for this role to support@fineproxy.org. We’re excited to see what you bring to our team!