Careers
Join Our Team
Open roles for people who want to build reliable internet infrastructure and support customers around the world.
Vacancies:#
Customer Support Specialist#
Are you passionate about technology and love to help others? Join our dynamic proxy service team as a Customer Support Specialist and play a crucial role in providing outstanding support to our global user base.
Your Role: As a Customer Support Specialist, you will be the frontline in assisting our customers, ensuring they navigate our services effortlessly. Your role involves solving problems, answering queries, and guaranteeing a seamless experience with our proxy service.
Key Responsibilities:
- Offer customer support through email and online chats efficiently and accurately.
- Troubleshoot technical issues related to our services and provide clear, effective solutions.
- Gain a comprehensive understanding of our products and services to offer customized advice and support.
- Collect and relay customer feedback to aid in improving our services.
Requirements:
- Proficient in English and Russian, both written and verbal.
- Excellent communication skills with a friendly, approachable demeanor.
- A remote position allowing you to work from anywhere.
- A strong interest in web technologies with a willingness to learn.
- Previous experience in customer support or similar roles is preferred but not essential.
- Must reside outside of Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus.
Salary:
- Salary will be determined based on interview results.
- Full-time position with a minimum salary of $800. The first three months following training will be $600, with the potential for increase based on qualifications and experience.
How to Apply: If you’re enthusiastic about assisting people and working with cutting-edge technology, we’d love to hear from you! Please send your resume and a brief cover letter explaining why you’re the ideal candidate for our team to support@fineproxy.org
Join us and contribute to our mission of delivering exceptional service and support to customers worldwide!
Full Stack Web Developer#
FineProxy.org is on the lookout for a talented Full Stack Web Developer to enhance our team. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a dedicated team of professionals and make a significant impact on our services.
Location: Remote (Excluding Russia, Belarus, Ukraine)
Company Overview: At FineProxy.org, we’re committed to providing top-notch proxy services to our global clientele. We’re looking for a proactive, skilled Full Stack Web Developer to join our remote team and contribute to the development and optimization of our platforms.
Requirements:
- Proven experience in Full Stack Web Development.
- Strong command of PHP, Laravel, MySQL, REST API, Linux, Git, and WHMCS.
- Middle-level proficiency in HTML, Smarty, CSS, and JavaScript.
- Fluent in Russian.
- Familiar with version control systems, especially Git.
- Experience with WHMCS or similar platforms is highly desirable.
- Ability to collaborate effectively in a remote work environment.
Advantages:
- Proficiency in Python and experience with parsing will be considered a plus.
Salary:
- Salary details will be discussed during the interview process and determined based on qualifications and experience.
How to Apply: Are you ready to take on this challenge and grow with us? Submit your resume and a cover letter detailing why you’re the best fit for this role to support@fineproxy.org. We’re excited to see what you bring to our team!