Proxy for Gemini
IPv4 proxies for Gemini API key rotation: bypass 429 errors, distribute across Cloud projects, HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5 support.
Build your Gemini proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.
|Package datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|Recommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy one dedicated IP for one Gemini Cloud project
- Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
- Export my proxy list as JSON
- Show which services had the highest error rate today
- Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
API and agent access
Developing apps that require IP diversity, FINEproxy.ORG has been an ally. Its API integration into our systems was seamless. Speed and reliability have been generally good, with occasional dips that were quickly resolved by their team.”
Our company heavily relies on proxies for SEO research, social media management, competitor analysis, and automated tasks. FineProxy has been a lifesaver for our team, offering a wide range of fast, secure, and highly anonymous proxies that help us execute tasks efficiently. The dashboard is user-friendly, making it easy to manage multiple proxies without any hassle. Unlike other proxy providers we’ve tried in the past, FineProxy maintains consistent speed and uptime, which is crucial for our operations. If you need a business-grade proxy solution, I strongly suggest giving them a try!
Running accounts
Proxy works very well, have been using it for a month and have not encountered any checkpoints or interruptions. Very reliable!
I’ve been using this service for over five years for my data scraping projects, and it’s been excellent. They offer rotating IPs, fast performance, and unlike many other proxies, they don’t get blocked on social media platforms.
Order minimums
Hi! I was looking for a large number of proxies for affordable price for long time. Finally, I found it at fineproxy.org. Before I was overpaying 10x. After 1 month everything works. Thanks for your service!
For my last project, a small number of addresses are enough. Perfectly came up with a package of 5 addresses / 30 days. Maybe this is not the most economical version, but I just do not need it anymore. And the speed and traffic of this company, as always, the best.
Can Google ban me for rotating keys?Possible
Abusing free tier quotas can technically lead to account suspension. In practice, Google hasn’t been aggressive about this as long as you’re not doing anything harmful. Keep request volume reasonable per key and don’t create hundreds of projects — 5-10 is a sensible range.
Do I need separate IPs for each API key?Not required
Not required, but it helps. If Google sees one IP cycling through keys from 10 different projects, that’s a red flag. One dedicated proxy per project looks cleaner.
What happens when I hit the limit?HTTP 429
You get HTTP 429 — “Too Many Requests.” The API stops accepting your calls until the limit resets. Minute limits reset every 60 seconds (rolling window), daily limits reset at midnight Pacific Time. If your app doesn’t handle this, requests just fail silently.
How do I check how much quota I've used?Use AI Studio
Google provides a rate limit dashboard in AI Studio. You can also call the API and check the response headers — they include your remaining quota for the current window.
Is it worth bothering with the free tier for production?For light usage
For prototyping and light usage — absolutely. For anything over a few hundred requests a day, the free tier is too tight even with rotation. At that point, one paid project with proper limits is simpler than juggling 20 free ones.
How do I connect a proxy to the Gemini API?Set HTTPS_PROXY
Set the HTTPS_PROXY environment variable. Most HTTP clients in Python, Node.js, and Go will pick it up automatically:
export HTTPS_PROXY=http://user:pass@proxy_ip:port
For a quick connection test, route curl through the proxy and confirm that the API returns a valid response:
curl -x http://proxy_ip:port https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com/...
In application code, you can also pass the proxy address through the proxy or httpAgent option provided by your HTTP library.