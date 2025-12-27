How to set up a proxy on macOS

Step 2

Open the Proxies Section

In the connection settings window, click Proxies in the left sidebar (see the highlighted item in the screenshot)

You will see a list of available proxy types: Web proxy (HTTP), Secure web proxy (HTTPS), and SOCKS proxy

For a SOCKS5 setup, toggle on SOCKS proxy (use the switch on the right)

Once enabled, macOS will show additional fields where you can enter the proxy server address, port, and (if required) username/password