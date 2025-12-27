Integration guide
MacOS proxy settings
Set up your proxy quickly and easily.
How to set up a proxy on macOS
On macOS, proxy settings are configured at the network level, meaning they apply to the specific connection you select (for example, Wi-Fi or Ethernet). This can be convenient when you want multiple apps to use a proxy, but keep in mind that system proxy settings may affect more than just your browser—any app that relies on macOS network settings can be impacted.
Proxy setup specifics on macOS
- Proxy settings are configured per network interface. If you set up a proxy for Wi-Fi, it won’t automatically apply to Ethernet, and vice versa.
- macOS supports multiple proxy modes, including HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS. You enable only the ones you need, depending on the proxy type you’re using.
- If your proxy requires authentication (username/password), macOS handles this separately for each proxy type (HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS). Make sure you enter the credentials in the same section where the proxy is enabled.
Recommendation: use browser-level proxy for web browsing only
If you only need a proxy for web browsing (websites, streaming video, etc.), it’s usually better to configure the proxy inside your browser (via an extension). This keeps your macOS system settings untouched and avoids affecting other apps. System-level proxy settings are most useful when you want the proxy to apply more broadly—across multiple applications. How to set proxy in Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari, Opera, Brave, Vivaldi.
We’ll walk you through the standard way to configure a proxy on macOS using the built-in system network settings.
Classic Proxy Setup in macOS
Open Networks Settings
Open System Settings on your Mac (Apple menu → System Settings)
Go to Network
Select your active connection (usually Wi-Fi)
Next to the network you’re currently connected to, click Details… (as shown in the screenshot)
This will open the connection settings, where you can configure the proxy in the Proxies section
Open the Proxies Section
In the connection settings window, click Proxies in the left sidebar (see the highlighted item in the screenshot)
You will see a list of available proxy types: Web proxy (HTTP), Secure web proxy (HTTPS), and SOCKS proxy
For a SOCKS5 setup, toggle on SOCKS proxy (use the switch on the right)
Once enabled, macOS will show additional fields where you can enter the proxy server address, port, and (if required) username/password
Enter Your SOCKS5 Proxy Details
Toggle on SOCKS proxy
In Server, enter your proxy IP address or hostname
In Port, enter 1080 (this is the recommended port for our SOCKS5 proxies)
Toggle on Proxy server requires password (recommended)
Enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here.
Click OK to apply the changes
Optional: Per-App Routing
If you need to route only specific applications through the proxy (while keeping everything else on a direct connection), you’ll need a third-party tool. macOS system proxy settings apply at the network level and don’t provide per-app routing.
For advanced per-app routing, see our Proxifier guide here.
Where can I find my FineProxy credentials for MacOS?
Open your active service in the FineProxy dashboard. Use the proxy host, port, username, and password shown for that service.
Should I enter my FineProxy account password?
No. Use the proxy authentication password from your active service, not the password you use to sign in to your FineProxy account.
How do I verify that the MacOS proxy setup works?
Open an IP-checking website after enabling the proxy. The detected IP and location should match the proxy you configured.
What should I check if MacOS cannot connect through the proxy?
Confirm the host, port, protocol, and authentication details first. Then disable any conflicting VPN or proxy profile and reconnect.
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.