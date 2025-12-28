How to set up proxy server settings in Safari

Safari doesn’t have its own separate proxy settings. On macOS, Safari uses the proxy configuration set in your system network settings (for your current connection, such as Wi-Fi or Ethernet). That’s why “setting up a proxy in Safari” usually means configuring it in macOS System Settings. In this guide, we’ll show the standard system-level proxy setup on macOS (Sequoia). If you only need a proxy for basic web browsing, keep in mind that a system-wide proxy can also affect other apps that rely on macOS network settings.

If this system-level setup doesn’t work for your workflow (for example, you need quick proxy switching or more flexible rules), the best alternative is Mozilla Firefox with the FoxyProxy extension. At the moment, this is one of the most precise and flexible combinations for managing proxies directly in the browser.

Classic Proxy Setup in macOS

Step 1 Open Networks Settings Open System Settings on your Mac (Apple menu → System Settings) Go to Network Select your active connection (usually Wi-Fi) Next to the network you’re currently connected to, click Details… (as shown in the screenshot) This will open the connection settings, where you can configure the proxy in the Proxies section Click the image to view it in full size.

Step 2 Open the Proxies Section In the connection settings window, click Proxies in the left sidebar (see the highlighted item in the screenshot) You will see a list of available proxy types: Web proxy (HTTP), Secure web proxy (HTTPS), and SOCKS proxy For a SOCKS5 setup, toggle on SOCKS proxy (use the switch on the right) Once enabled, macOS will show additional fields where you can enter the proxy server address, port, and (if required) username/password Click the image to view it in full size.

Step 3 Enter Your SOCKS5 Proxy Details Toggle on SOCKS proxy In Server, enter your proxy IP address or hostname In Port, enter 1080 (this is the recommended port for our SOCKS5 proxies) Toggle on Proxy server requires password (recommended) Enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here. Click OK to apply the changes Click the image to view it in full size.

Optional: Per-App Routing

If you need to route only specific applications through the proxy (while keeping everything else on a direct connection), you’ll need a third-party tool. macOS system proxy settings apply at the network level and don’t provide per-app routing.

For advanced per-app routing, see our Proxifier guide here.

Notes & Troubleshooting

1. Proxy settings apply per network interface. If you configure a proxy for Wi-Fi, it won’t automatically apply to Ethernet (and vice versa).

2. If you use iCloud Private Relay (iCloud+), it can affect how Safari behaves and may interfere with proxy-based access. If a page doesn’t load as expected, try reloading it without Private Relay (Safari → View → Reload and Show IP Address).