Current as of January 5, 2026 Print

For the purposes of this Privacy Policy, “Personal Information” means any information that identifies or can reasonably be linked to an identifiable individual. This includes, but is not limited to, name, email address, billing information, account identifiers, and, where required by applicable law, certain technical data such as IP addresses.

“Non-Personal Information” refers to information that does not identify and cannot reasonably be linked to an individual.

If Personal Information is combined with Non-Personal Information, the combined data will be treated as Personal Information. Information that has been irreversibly anonymized is considered Non-Personal Information.

How We Collect Information#

We may collect information about you in the following ways:

when we derive information based on data you have provided, such as using technical data to improve service functionality or localize user experience.

when you provide information to us directly (for example, when creating an account or contacting support);

when information is collected automatically through your use of our Services;

How We Use Information#

We use the information we collect for purposes consistent with this Privacy Policy, including to:

provide, operate, and maintain our Services;

process transactions and manage user accounts;

improve, monitor, and secure our Services;

communicate with users regarding service-related matters;

comply with legal and regulatory obligations.

Disclosure of Information#

We may disclose Personal Information in the following circumstances:

Legal requirements.

Where disclosure is required by applicable law, regulation, legal process, or governmental request.

Where disclosure is required by applicable law, regulation, legal process, or governmental request. Protection of rights and safety.

Where we have a good faith belief that disclosure is reasonably necessary to protect the rights, property, or safety of FineProxy, our users, or the public.

We do not sell Personal Information to third parties.

Data Storage and Security#

We implement reasonable administrative, technical, and organizational measures designed to protect Personal Information against unauthorized access, loss, misuse, or alteration. While no method of data transmission or storage is entirely secure, we take appropriate steps to safeguard the information entrusted to us.

Personal Information is retained only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, unless a longer retention period is required by applicable law.

In the event of a data security incident involving Personal Information, we will take appropriate measures in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

Changes to This Privacy Policy#

We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time. Any changes will be published on our website with an updated effective date. Continued use of the Services after such changes become effective constitutes acceptance of the revised Privacy Policy.

Payment Processing and Security#

FineProxy does not store or process payment card data directly. All payment transactions are handled by third-party payment providers who are responsible for securely storing and processing payment information in accordance with applicable security standards, such as PCI-DSS. We receive only limited transaction-related information necessary to confirm payments and provide the Services.