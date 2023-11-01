Proxy for Reddit
IPv4 proxies built for Reddit: compatible with PRAW, supports HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, and scales across multiple OAuth apps at 60 req/min each. Automatic delivery after payment, unlimited traffic, and API access.
Build your proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.
|Package datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|Recommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy one dedicated US IP for a Reddit OAuth app
- Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
- Export my proxy list as JSON
- Show which services had the highest error rate today
- Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Running accounts
I've been used it for 5+ years and this is a great proxies to work with data scraping/social networks and any other automation projects - fast rotating IPs, almost all proxies are not blocked like in other providers etc. also customer support is quite good.
I work with this service for over a year and always everything is fine, no bans or disagreements! Easy to use, no unnecessary features, is all that is needed. I do it in the shower! I found no flaws in this proxy.
API and agent access
A very convenient service for those who need proxies without complicated setup. Everything starts quickly, there are various countries available, and a decent selection of plans. I used the proxy for analytics and automation work and was completely satisfied with the results
Price is fair and proxies work just fine. Also the api part is easy to setup. For the price a easy recommend!
Traffic never metered
Awesome proxy service! They have different proxy types including rotating ones with no traffic limit. They got affordable prices and geo-targeting options. Easy to pay either with crypto, PayPal or cards
I will not say that the prices are the lowest, but unlimited traffic and maximum speed is undeniable. The support service did not fail me personally – always in touch, always topical, polite and without fuss. I use the package for 30 days, European addresses, for the second year already. After payment, everything happens instantly. I did not try to mix, it’s enough for me.
Can I scrape without paying for API access?Yes
Yes, but the free API tier (no OAuth) gives you only 10 requests per minute tracked by IP. With OAuth (free to set up), you get 60 per minute per app. After the 2023 API pricing changes, Reddit kept the free OAuth tier available for personal and non-commercial use, so individual developers and small projects aren’t affected. Each additional OAuth app on its own proxy adds another 60 requests per minute to your total capacity. For most data collection, the free authenticated API plus a few Dedicated proxies covers it — no need to pay for elevated access.
How does Reddit detect linked accounts?Multiple signals
Primarily through IP address and browser fingerprint. If two accounts share the same IP, cookies, timezone, or screen resolution — they’re linked. Behavior patterns matter too: similar posting schedules, same subreddits, voting on each other’s content. A separate proxy plus a separate browser profile per account breaks most of these signals.
Will a datacenter proxy get my account banned?Depends on activity
For browsing and reading — no. For active posting and commenting — it raises risk. Reddit’s spam filters pay closer attention to datacenter ranges when accounts are actively engaging. ISP proxies are safer for anything tied to an account. Datacenter is fine for API scraping and simple access.
How do I set up a proxy for PRAW?Set HTTPS_PROXY
Set the HTTPS_PROXY environment variable before running your script: HTTPS_PROXY=http://your-proxy-address:port python your_script.py PRAW communicates with Reddit exclusively over HTTPS, so this single variable covers all requests. If your proxy uses authentication, include credentials in the URL: http://user:pass@address:port. FineProxy’s HTTPS proxies come with a dedicated SSL certificate per IP, so each connection is properly encrypted out of the box.
Is it safe to use free web proxies for access?Not for logins
For quick, one-time access — usually fine. For regular use or anything involving your account login — don’t. Free proxies can log your traffic, inject ads, or leak your real IP. For consistent access, a cheap dedicated proxy is more reliable and private.
Can I use a proxy with the Reddit mobile app?Configure the OS
The official Reddit app doesn’t have a built-in proxy setting. To route its traffic through a proxy, configure the proxy at the OS level: on Android, open your Wi-Fi network settings and enter the proxy address and port; on iOS, go to Settings → Wi-Fi → your network → Configure Proxy. For SOCKS5 proxies, you’ll need a third-party app (like Drony on Android or Shadowrocket on iOS) that tunnels all device traffic. Once the system-level proxy is active, the Reddit app — along with every other app — will use it automatically. For detailed setup instructions on both platforms, see our Integration hub.