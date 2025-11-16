How to set up a proxy server on Windows 10 & 11

Before you start, decide what you want to use the proxy for—this affects the best setup method on Windows.

1. If you’re using a work computer with a static IP address and you only need basic proxy support, you can configure the proxy through Windows settings. Keep in mind that this option is limited and may not work reliably for anything beyond simple HTTP use cases.

2. If your goal is general web browsing (websites, streaming video, messengers, etc.), the most stable approach is to configure the proxy directly in your browser. This is usually the best option for everyday browsing. How to set proxy in Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari, Opera, Brave, Vivaldi.

3. If you need fine-grained control—routing specific apps and browsers through the proxy while keeping others on a direct connection—the best solution on Windows is Proxifier. It provides the most reliable setup for advanced routing, but it is a paid application.