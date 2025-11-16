Integration guide
Windows proxy settings
Set up your proxy quickly and easily.
How to set up a proxy server on Windows 10 & 11
Before you start, decide what you want to use the proxy for—this affects the best setup method on Windows.
1. If you’re using a work computer with a static IP address and you only need basic proxy support, you can configure the proxy through Windows settings. Keep in mind that this option is limited and may not work reliably for anything beyond simple HTTP use cases.
2. If your goal is general web browsing (websites, streaming video, messengers, etc.), the most stable approach is to configure the proxy directly in your browser. This is usually the best option for everyday browsing. How to set proxy in Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari, Opera, Brave, Vivaldi.
3. If you need fine-grained control—routing specific apps and browsers through the proxy while keeping others on a direct connection—the best solution on Windows is Proxifier. It provides the most reliable setup for advanced routing, but it is a paid application.
⚠️ Heads up: Windows’ built-in proxy settings are limited and can be inconsistent. For a stable setup, we strongly recommend a dedicated proxy manager like Proxy Switcher, Proxifier, or ProxyCap—especially if you need SOCKS5, username/password authentication, UDP, or app-specific routing.
Classic proxy setup
Open Windows Proxy Settings
Go to:
Settings → Network & Internet → Proxy
Go to Manual proxy setup
Enter Your Proxy Details
Toggle Use a proxy server and enter:
Address: your proxy IP or hostname
Port: your proxy port (use port 8080 for HTTP proxy)
This is the only setup where Windows’ built-in proxy settings tend to work more or less consistently. Unfortunately, Windows doesn’t reliably support other proxy ports or protocols through its native settings. For a smoother experience and better stability, we strongly recommend using a dedicated proxy manager—these tools make proxy configuration much easier and help prevent connection issues.
Recommended Setup: Proxifier (System-Wide + App Routing)
If you need SOCKS5, username/password authentication, or more reliable proxy performance, we recommend setting up your proxy through Proxifier. It lets you run the proxy system-wide and also choose which apps should use the proxy and which should connect directly (without a proxy). This is the easiest way to get full functionality and stable routing on Windows.
Install and run Proxifier
Download the latest version of Proxifier from the official website.
Run the installer and complete the setup → Launch Proxifier
Then go to Profile → Proxy Servers...
Adding a SOCKS5 Proxy Server
Click Add in the Proxy Servers window
Fill Address with your proxy IP or hostname (use port 1080 for a SOCKS5 proxy)
Select the SOCKS5 protocol and enable Authentication
Enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services in your client area: https://fineproxy.org/account_new/dashboard
Enabling System-Wide Tunneling
To route all outbound traffic through your SOCKS5 proxy, update the Default rule:
Go to Profile → Proxification Rules…
Select the Default rule, then choose your proxy from the Action dropdown
Click OK
Routing Only Selected Applications
You can also use the proxy only for certain programs while keeping others on a direct connection:
Open Profile → Proxification Rules… → Add
Under Applications, click Browse and select the executable file for the app you want to route through the proxy.
Under Action, choose Proxy, then select your SOCKS5 proxy and click OK to save the rule.
You can repeat this process for any apps that need to use the proxy.
Proxifier processes rules top to bottom.
Place application-specific rules above the Default rule.
How to check or set proxy settings in Windows using Command Prompt (CMD) or PowerShell?
Open Command Prompt or PowerShell as Administrator. To check the current proxy, run `netsh winhttp show proxy`. To set a proxy, run `netsh winhttp set proxy IP:PORT`. This method is commonly used on servers or in automated environments where Windows proxy settings must be configured without the graphical interface.
Where are Windows proxy settings stored in the Registry (and how to view them)?
Windows proxy settings are stored at `HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Internet Settings`. Press Win + R, type `regedit`, and navigate to this path. The `ProxyEnable` and `ProxyServer` values define whether a proxy is active and which address is used.
How to disable (turn off) proxy in Windows 10 & 11 and set “No proxy”?
Open Settings → Network & Internet → Proxy. Turn off “Automatically detect settings” and disable “Use a proxy server”. This sets no proxy in Windows and restores a direct internet connection.
Windows could not automatically detect this network’s proxy settings — how to fix it?
Open Control Panel → Internet Options → Connections → LAN settings and disable “Automatically detect settings”. Apply the changes and restart the network connection.
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.