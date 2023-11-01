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Proxy Use Cases

From public web data and AI automation to social platforms, marketplaces, and streaming—find the right proxy setup for the work you need to run.

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Proxy use-case directory

01

Data & Scraping

Large-scale data collection with thousands of IPs for parsing, monitoring and automation.

3 guides
01Web ScrapingtopExtract public data at scale without bans02SEOSERP tracking, rank monitoring, keyword research03Ad VerificationCheck ad placements across geos
02

AI Proxy

Run multiple API keys through dedicated IPs to distribute load and avoid rate limits.

6 guides
01AI Proxy HubhubOverview of all AI proxy solutions02ChatGPTtopDistribute requests across multiple keys03DeepSeekDedicated IPs for DeepSeek API load balancing04GeminiProxy rotation for Google Gemini API05ClaudeStable IPs for Anthropic Claude API06Janitor AIBypass rate limits on Janitor AI platform
03

Gaming & Trading

Thousands of proxies for high-volume operations: view boosting, store parsing and trading.

4 guides
01TwitchtopMass view boosting with thousands of IPs02SteamtopStore parsing and multi-account management03CryptotopTrading bots and exchange automation04PlayStationPSN store access and gaming proxies
04

Bots & Automation

High-speed proxies optimized for automation software.

5 guides
01Bots HubhubOverview of all automation proxy solutions02Sneaker BotsFast ISP proxies for sneaker drops03BASProxy integration for Browser Automation Studio04ZennoPosterBulk task automation with rotating proxies05CaptchaProxies for captcha solving services
05

Social & Messaging

Manage multiple accounts and automate interactions across social platforms.

9 guides
01TelegramtopMulti-account management and mass messaging02WhatsAppBusiness messaging and bulk outreach03InstagramtopAccount automation and data scraping04DiscordServer management and bot proxies05Twitter (X)Multi-account posting and scraping06FacebookAd accounts and page management07RedditComment scraping and account automation08LinkedInLead generation and profile scraping09SnapchatMulti-account and geo-based access
06

Media & Streaming

Access geo-restricted content and automate media platform interactions.

5 guides
01YouTubetopView boosting and data extraction02YouTube MusicStream music from any region03TikToktopViews, account farming and scraping04SpotifyStreaming access from any country05NetflixUnlock region-specific content libraries
07

Shopping & Finance

Price monitoring, arbitrage and marketplace automation.

4 guides
01AmazonPrice tracking and product data scraping02eBayAuction monitoring and listing automation03TaobaoAccess Chinese marketplace from any location04ArbitrageCross-platform price comparison at scale
08

Other Use Cases

Specialized proxy solutions for niche platforms and services.

8 guides
01CraigslistPost and scrape classifieds at scale02SIP ProxyVoIP and IP telephony routing03OnlyFansContent management and multi-account04LibGenLibrary access through proxy05DuckDuckGoPrivate search engine SERP scraping06YandexRussian search engine data collection07Social MediaGeneral guide to proxies for social platforms08StreamingGeneral guide to proxies for streaming services

Build your proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard