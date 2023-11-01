Proxy Use Cases
From public web data and AI automation to social platforms, marketplaces, and streaming—find the right proxy setup for the work you need to run.
Proxy use-case directory
Data & Scraping
Large-scale data collection with thousands of IPs for parsing, monitoring and automation.
AI Proxy
Run multiple API keys through dedicated IPs to distribute load and avoid rate limits.
Gaming & Trading
Thousands of proxies for high-volume operations: view boosting, store parsing and trading.
Bots & Automation
High-speed proxies optimized for automation software.
Media & Streaming
Access geo-restricted content and automate media platform interactions.
Shopping & Finance
Price monitoring, arbitrage and marketplace automation.
Other Use Cases
Specialized proxy solutions for niche platforms and services.
Build your proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Social & Messaging
Manage multiple accounts and automate interactions across social platforms.