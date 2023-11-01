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Proxy for Taobao

Datacenter Chinese IPs for Taobao: HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5 support, automatic delivery, and unlimited traffic included.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: ISP.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPRecommended hereISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 100 static ISP IPs in China for Taobao accounts
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
  • Export my proxy list as JSON
  • Show the locations available for ISP proxies
  • Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Running accounts

Uptime: Excellent proxies staying stable for 3–7 days without drops Speed: Fast enough for TikTok, Gmail, and crypto wallet logins Protocols Supported: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5, and even UDP Global Coverage: U.S., Germany, France, Japan, and more

esta bazaarSaasHub, Last yearSource

I’ve been using this service for over five years for my data scraping projects, and it’s been excellent. They offer rotating IPs, fast performance, and unlike many other proxies, they don’t get blocked on social media platforms.

AliceDieg, Last yearSource

Locations and stock

I’ve been using the site for a long time. Very suitable for me. Here are the cheapest prices on the Internet for proxy addresses. Since I only use a Russian proxy server, I really like the site. The site is easy to use, easily communicates with customer support. Everything is done for the customer.I will never change your site to another. I also would like to ask you to add a proxy from Africa, I really need it.

Anton KovalFineProxy internal platformSource

I’ve been using FineProxy.org for several months now, and I couldn’t be more satisfied with the service. The connection speed is impressive, and I’ve never had any issues with downtime. Their wide selection of proxy locations worldwide makes it easy for me to access the internet securely and anonymously, regardless of where I am.

nabeel6294Norton Safe Web, 2+ years agoSource

Customer experience

I tried it for half an hour, it is really wonderful, I liked it very much. I recommend everyone to try it. It will make a big difference in the results.

eslam karmaTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Why does Taobao block my VPN but not other Chinese sites?Stricter detection

Taobao has stricter detection than most platforms. It’s not just checking if your IP is Chinese — it analyzes how you connect, your browser fingerprint, and your behavior patterns. E-commerce platforms have strong incentives to block foreign access because of fraud concerns and regional pricing differences.

Do I need a Chinese phone number to use Taobao with a proxy?Not for browsing

For basic browsing, no. For creating accounts or making purchases, Taobao often requires Chinese phone verification. Some users work around this with virtual Chinese numbers, but verification requirements have tightened recently.

What's the difference between residential and datacenter proxies for Taobao?Use residential

Datacenter proxies use IPs from hosting providers — Taobao maintains lists of these and blocks them aggressively. Residential proxies use IPs assigned to real Chinese households by local internet providers. The best Taobao proxy options are always residential or mobile, never datacenter.

Can I scrape Taobao product data with proxies?Yes

Yes, but it requires rotation and careful rate limiting. Taobao has strong anti-scraping measures. You’ll need rotating residential Chinese IPs, realistic request intervals, and proper session handling. Many businesses use specialized scraper APIs that handle this complexity automatically.

Guide

Why You Need a Proxy for Taobao

3 min readFineProxy network team

Taobao is China’s largest e-commerce platform, but accessing it from outside China is a constant battle. The platform aggressively blocks foreign IPs, VPNs, and anything that doesn’t look like a regular Chinese user. If you’ve seen the error message “正在使用VPN或代理软件，访问被拒绝” — you know exactly what this means.

Why regular VPNs don’t work

Taobao doesn’t just check your IP address. The platform analyzes traffic patterns, connection behavior, and browser fingerprints. Even if you connect through a Chinese server, Taobao can often detect that you’re using a VPN and block access anyway. This is why standard VPN services fail. They weren’t built for e-commerce platforms with sophisticated detection systems. You need a proxy for Taobao that provides clean residential Chinese IPs — addresses that belong to real internet providers in China, not datacenter servers that get flagged instantly.

What actually works

The key is looking like a legitimate Chinese user. This means:

  • Chinese residential IPs. Your connection must come from an IP address assigned by a Chinese internet provider. Datacenter IPs are blocked within seconds. The best Taobao proxy setup uses residential or mobile IPs from major Chinese cities.
  • Consistent sessions. Taobao tracks your session from browsing to checkout. If your IP changes mid-purchase, you’ll likely lose your cart or trigger a security check. Sticky sessions that maintain the same IP for hours (not minutes) are essential.
  • Matching fingerprints. Your browser’s timezone, language settings, and technical fingerprints should match your proxy location. Connecting from a “Chinese IP” while your browser reports a US timezone is an obvious red flag.

Common use cases

  • Buying from abroad. Many products on Taobao are significantly cheaper than international alternatives, but the platform restricts access from foreign IPs. A properly configured Taobao proxy service lets you browse and purchase as if you were in China.
  • Dropshipping and wholesale. Resellers who source products from Taobao often need multiple accounts or make bulk purchases. The platform monitors for unusual buying patterns and will freeze accounts that look automated or commercial.
  • Price monitoring. Businesses tracking competitor prices or product availability need to scrape Taobao regularly. Without proper proxies, you’ll hit rate limits and IP bans quickly.

The account ban problem

Taobao operates a “Three Strikes” policy. Get caught violating their terms three times, and you’re permanently banned. Common triggers include:

  • Logging in from rapidly changing locations
  • Making many purchases in a short time
  • Running multiple accounts from the same device or IP
  • Using obviously fake browser fingerprints

For dropshippers running multiple accounts, each account needs its own dedicated IP and browser profile. Sharing IPs between accounts is how people get caught.