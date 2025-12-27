Integration guide
Proxifier setup tutorial
Set up your proxy quickly and easily.
How to use Proxifier
Proxifier is an advanced proxy client for Windows and macOS that lets you route specific applications through a proxy while keeping other apps on a direct connection. It’s useful when you need per-app routing, SOCKS5 with username/password authentication, or more predictable proxy behavior than system settings can provide.
Proxifier is a paid application, so if you don’t specifically need per-app routing, there’s usually no reason to install it. For everyday web browsing, it’s typically enough to set up the proxy directly in your browser.
Install and run Proxifier
Download the latest version of Proxifier from the official website.
Run the installer and complete the setup → Launch Proxifier
Then go to Profile → Proxy Servers...
Adding a SOCKS5 Proxy Server
Click Add in the Proxy Servers window
Fill Address with your proxy IP or hostname (use port 1080 for a SOCKS5 proxy)
Select the SOCKS5 protocol and enable Authentication
Enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services in your client area: https://fineproxy.org/account_new/dashboard
Enabling System-Wide Tunneling
To route all outbound traffic through your SOCKS5 proxy, update the Default rule:
Go to Profile → Proxification Rules…
Select the Default rule, then choose your proxy from the Action dropdown
Click OK
Routing Only Selected Applications
You can also use the proxy only for certain programs while keeping others on a direct connection:
Open Profile → Proxification Rules… → Add
Under Applications, click Browse and select the executable file for the app you want to route through the proxy.
Under Action, choose Proxy, then select your SOCKS5 proxy and click OK to save the rule.
You can repeat this process for any apps that need to use the proxy.
Proxifier processes rules top to bottom.
Place application-specific rules above the Default rule.
Where can I find my FineProxy credentials for Proxifier?
Open your active service in the FineProxy dashboard. Use the proxy host, port, username, and password shown for that service.
Should I enter my FineProxy account password?
No. Use the proxy authentication password from your active service, not the password you use to sign in to your FineProxy account.
How do I verify that the Proxifier proxy setup works?
Open an IP-checking website after enabling the proxy. The detected IP and location should match the proxy you configured.
What should I check if Proxifier cannot connect through the proxy?
Confirm the host, port, protocol, and authentication details first. Then disable any conflicting VPN or proxy profile and reconnect.
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.