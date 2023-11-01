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Proxy for Instagram

Manage multiple Instagram accounts, automate growth, and avoid bans with secure, static datacenter proxies.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your Instagram proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedRecommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy one dedicated IP for one Instagram account
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my Instagram proxy service
  • Export my Instagram proxy list as JSON
  • Show which Instagram proxy services had the highest error rate today
  • Show the locations available for dedicated Instagram proxies
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Running accounts

I’ve been using this service for over five years for my data scraping projects, and it’s been excellent. They offer rotating IPs, fast performance, and unlike many other proxies, they don’t get blocked on social media platforms.

AliceDieg, Last yearSource

I've been working with FineProxy.org for over two years, and I can honestly call them the most stable provider I've ever dealt with. I manage over a dozen social media accounts and each one needs a dedicated IP. Not once have I encountered a block due to a "blacklisted" address. Server uptime hovers around 99.9%, which is crucial during automated marketing campaigns. Speed is more than satisfactory, data flows smoothly without annoying slowdowns during peak hours. The management panel is intuitive, and the proxy list updates in real time. FineProxy is synonymous with peace of mind.

zapierdalamwbewieNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

Locations and stock

good this service is great since I have the NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA package before had the one of usa but I change to this plan and it is super fast 😉

CrackerzFineProxy internal platformSource

Uptime: Excellent proxies staying stable for 3–7 days without drops Speed: Fast enough for TikTok, Gmail, and crypto wallet logins Protocols Supported: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5, and even UDP Global Coverage: U.S., Germany, France, Japan, and more

esta bazaarSaasHub, Last yearSource

API and agent access

Price is fair and proxies work just fine. Also the api part is easy to setup. For the price a easy recommend!

Felix KernerTrustpilot, This yearSource

Developing apps that require IP diversity, FINEproxy.ORG has been an ally. Its API integration into our systems was seamless. Speed and reliability have been generally good, with occasional dips that were quickly resolved by their team.”

Akihiko TanakaFineProxy internal platformSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Can I use one proxy for many accounts?One per account

Technically yes, but we strongly recommend one static IP per account for Instagram-style, sessioned workflows. Isolating accounts by IP reduces cross-signal risk (shared fingerprints, mixed cookies) and keeps login, profile edits, and actions consistent. If you manage many accounts, map them 1:1 to static IPs and keep each profile on the same address over time.

Will these proxies work with Instagram bots?Yes

Our server-grade proxies integrate with most automation tools and custom scripts, including Jarvee, Gramdominator, Dolphin Anty, Multilogin, GoLogin, and AdsPower. You can upload proxy lists directly, pull them by URL, or use our REST API.

Do you offer residential or mobile proxies?Static ISP

We don’t sell mobile or classic rotating residential proxies. We do offer Static ISP (static-residential) IPv4 — IP addresses announced by consumer ISPs — useful when targets scrutinize datacenter ASNs more strictly. If you’re new to automation or want fewer challenges, Static ISP can be a good fit.

Are these shared or dedicated proxies?Both

Both options exist. Dedicated IPs are assigned to you only. Large pooled plans are shared and may be used by up to 3 customers per IP at the same time. Choose dedicated IPs for sensitive or long-lived accounts; use shared pools for lightweight tasks at scale.

Can I register my profile from another country?Yes

Yes. Select a proxy in the country you need and keep that IP stable for the entire flow — sign in, email/phone verification, first login, profile setup. Regional consistency helps surface the correct language, currency, and risk checks.

How to unblock Instagram web on computer?Configure browser

Open your browser’s network settings, enter the proxy address and port, save, and reload Instagram. You now have unblocked login for Instagram — the site sees the proxy’s location, not yours. No VPN software, no browser extensions required. FineProxy proxies work in any browser — Chrome, Firefox, Edge, or Safari — without additional software.