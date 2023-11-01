Proxy for Instagram
Manage multiple Instagram accounts, automate growth, and avoid bans with secure, static datacenter proxies.
Build your Instagram proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
Loading current plans…
Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.
|Package datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|Recommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy one dedicated IP for one Instagram account
- Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my Instagram proxy service
- Export my Instagram proxy list as JSON
- Show which Instagram proxy services had the highest error rate today
- Show the locations available for dedicated Instagram proxies
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Running accounts
I’ve been using this service for over five years for my data scraping projects, and it’s been excellent. They offer rotating IPs, fast performance, and unlike many other proxies, they don’t get blocked on social media platforms.
I've been working with FineProxy.org for over two years, and I can honestly call them the most stable provider I've ever dealt with. I manage over a dozen social media accounts and each one needs a dedicated IP. Not once have I encountered a block due to a "blacklisted" address. Server uptime hovers around 99.9%, which is crucial during automated marketing campaigns. Speed is more than satisfactory, data flows smoothly without annoying slowdowns during peak hours. The management panel is intuitive, and the proxy list updates in real time. FineProxy is synonymous with peace of mind.
Locations and stock
good this service is great since I have the NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA package before had the one of usa but I change to this plan and it is super fast 😉
Uptime: Excellent proxies staying stable for 3–7 days without drops Speed: Fast enough for TikTok, Gmail, and crypto wallet logins Protocols Supported: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5, and even UDP Global Coverage: U.S., Germany, France, Japan, and more
API and agent access
Price is fair and proxies work just fine. Also the api part is easy to setup. For the price a easy recommend!
Developing apps that require IP diversity, FINEproxy.ORG has been an ally. Its API integration into our systems was seamless. Speed and reliability have been generally good, with occasional dips that were quickly resolved by their team.”
Can I use one proxy for many accounts?One per account
Technically yes, but we strongly recommend one static IP per account for Instagram-style, sessioned workflows. Isolating accounts by IP reduces cross-signal risk (shared fingerprints, mixed cookies) and keeps login, profile edits, and actions consistent. If you manage many accounts, map them 1:1 to static IPs and keep each profile on the same address over time.
Will these proxies work with Instagram bots?Yes
Our server-grade proxies integrate with most automation tools and custom scripts, including Jarvee, Gramdominator, Dolphin Anty, Multilogin, GoLogin, and AdsPower. You can upload proxy lists directly, pull them by URL, or use our REST API.
Do you offer residential or mobile proxies?Static ISP
We don’t sell mobile or classic rotating residential proxies. We do offer Static ISP (static-residential) IPv4 — IP addresses announced by consumer ISPs — useful when targets scrutinize datacenter ASNs more strictly. If you’re new to automation or want fewer challenges, Static ISP can be a good fit.
Are these shared or dedicated proxies?Both
Both options exist. Dedicated IPs are assigned to you only. Large pooled plans are shared and may be used by up to 3 customers per IP at the same time. Choose dedicated IPs for sensitive or long-lived accounts; use shared pools for lightweight tasks at scale.
Can I register my profile from another country?Yes
Yes. Select a proxy in the country you need and keep that IP stable for the entire flow — sign in, email/phone verification, first login, profile setup. Regional consistency helps surface the correct language, currency, and risk checks.
How to unblock Instagram web on computer?Configure browser
Open your browser’s network settings, enter the proxy address and port, save, and reload Instagram. You now have unblocked login for Instagram — the site sees the proxy’s location, not yours. No VPN software, no browser extensions required. FineProxy proxies work in any browser — Chrome, Firefox, Edge, or Safari — without additional software.