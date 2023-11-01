FineProxy runs on AMD EPYC server-class processors with 80 Gbps aggregate uplinks. When you buy fast proxy service, the speed you get depends on the hardware your traffic passes through, the distance between you and the server, and how many routing hops sit in between. Marketing labels like “turbo” or “ultra-fast” tell you nothing. Server specs do.

Hardware decides the ceiling

Every request involves encryption, routing, and forwarding. Each step takes CPU cycles. On outdated hardware, these cycles add up — TLS handshakes alone can add 5–15 ms per connection on older processors. Many proxy providers run on recycled Intel Xeon Gold chips bought at scrap prices from decommissioned datacenters. These processors were top-tier five years ago, but they fall dramatically behind modern AMD EPYC in both single-thread performance and TLS throughput. AMD EPYC chips handle thousands of concurrent TLS operations with dedicated hardware acceleration — lower per-request overhead even under heavy load.

FineProxy’s servers connect through 80 Gbps channels. Most providers advertise “up to 1 Gbps” on their landing page, but dig into the actual documentation and you’ll find either nothing at all or a note that this is the server uplink shared across every IP on that machine. In real-world tests, FineProxy proxies deliver up to 500 Mbps on a typical home connection and 700–800 Mbps when tested from a remote server sitting in a datacenter. We upgrade hardware regularly — the latest EPYC generation replaced the previous one specifically for better single-thread performance and TLS throughput.

The fastest high speed proxy servers aren’t the ones with the flashiest landing page. They’re the ones where the hardware was built for concurrent load, not assembled from recycled parts.

Distance and routing — the physics you can’t skip

Light in fiber travels roughly 200 km per millisecond. New York to Frankfurt adds ~40 ms of baseline latency before anything else happens. No hardware fixes this. The only fix: pick a proxy location close to your target.

Direct provider routing matters just as much. When you go through a reseller, your traffic travels: you → reseller gateway → upstream provider → target. That’s an extra hop — potentially +10–30 ms. FineProxy owns its servers and its IP pool of 100,000+ addresses. Your traffic goes: you → our server → target. One hop. No middleman routing.

For a fast paid IP address and port, the physical path your data takes matters more than any speed label on a sales page.

Why datacenter proxies are the fastest type

Residential proxies route through consumer devices and ISP networks. Mobile proxies route through cellular towers. Both add latency that datacenter proxies simply don’t have. A datacenter proxy sits in a facility with direct backbone connections — enterprise-grade networking with minimal hops to major internet exchanges.

FineProxy’s datacenter IPs consistently deliver the lowest latency and highest throughput. Not software tricks — just a shorter data path and faster hardware. For scraping, monitoring, bulk downloads, any task where speed matters more than IP classification, datacenter wins every time.

Unlimited bandwidth means nobody throttles you

Providers who charge per-GB have a financial incentive to slow you down at scale. You’re paying by volume — if they throttle, you generate less cost on their network. FineProxy charges per IP, not per gigabyte. Push 10 GB or 10 TB — speed stays the same. The only thing to keep in mind: each plan has a recommended speed limit per proxy. These limits exist so that every client gets consistent speeds even during peak hours — not to restrict you, but to keep the infrastructure fair for everyone on the same server.

Fast affordable proxy servers with unlimited traffic exist because the actual bandwidth cost for datacenter proxies is minimal. The per-GB model is a margin strategy, not a necessity.

What “fast” means for different tasks

Streaming — a fast video proxy needs sustained throughput, not just low latency. A proxy that handles bursts but chokes on continuous HD streams is useless here. Unlimited bandwidth with 80 Gbps aggregate keeps the stream flowing without buffering.

Downloads — fast proxy for download means raw bandwidth. Your 2 GB file shouldn’t compete with thousands of other users for the same narrow pipe.

Fast internet unblock — accessing region-locked content is mostly about latency. Pick a proxy in the target country and the connection feels almost native.

Scraping at scale — thousands of concurrent requests need a server that doesn’t queue them. AMD EPYC processors handle this because they were designed for exactly this kind of parallel workload. A working proxy that doesn’t choke under load costs less in the long run than a free one that drops half your connections.