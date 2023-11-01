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Fast Proxy

AMD EPYC hardware, 80 Gbps uplinks, up to 500 Mbps per proxy — HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, unlimited traffic, instant API delivery.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your plan with fast and secure proxies.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.

Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 1,000 high-speed datacenter IPs in Europe
  • Export my fast proxy list as JSON
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my high-speed proxy service
  • Show which fast proxy services had the highest error rate today
  • Show the status and billing details for my fast proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

An excellent proxy. I have been using this service for about a month now. Has not regretted about subscription. Relatively fast, no lags, it is convenient to use, the consultant answers quickly, is very useful for work and just for usual surfing the Internet. For me, the price is slightly overpriced, but at least the quality is excellent. I put the project 9 proxy out of 10

KembyFineProxy internal platformSource

I've been working with FineProxy.org for over two years, and I can honestly call them the most stable provider I've ever dealt with. I manage over a dozen social media accounts and each one needs a dedicated IP. Not once have I encountered a block due to a "blacklisted" address. Server uptime hovers around 99.9%, which is crucial during automated marketing campaigns. Speed is more than satisfactory, data flows smoothly without annoying slowdowns during peak hours. The management panel is intuitive, and the proxy list updates in real time. FineProxy is synonymous with peace of mind.

zapierdalamwbewieNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

Traffic never metered

Affordable EU proxies. The only proxy provider that still keeps their prices low. Was looking all across the Internet for something like this and it turned out to be the cheapest proxy provider with unlimited bandwidth.

Wowser BrowserTrustpilot, This yearSource

I cannot find any better services than this specially in terms of residential unlimited, I thought it will start to be of low quality once I use but dammit for the entire time I have used, it stayed above 99%, it’s like awesome to be. Good luck and I hope it stays the same

ZainDieg, Last yearSource

Locations and stock

Uptime: Excellent proxies staying stable for 3–7 days without drops Speed: Fast enough for TikTok, Gmail, and crypto wallet logins Protocols Supported: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5, and even UDP Global Coverage: U.S., Germany, France, Japan, and more

esta bazaarSaasHub, Last yearSource

Fineproxy.org offers a decent proxy service with a wide selection of IPs and locations. However, connection speeds can be inconsistent at times, and support response may be slower than expected. While the service is suitable for basic tasks, it may not fully meet the needs of users with higher demands or specific requirements. Pricing is competitive, but performance could be more stable for those relying on it for professional or intensive use.

Charles BrownProxyRate, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
How fast are FineProxy proxies?700–800 Mbps

In real-world tests: up to 500 Mbps on a typical home connection, 700–800 Mbps when tested server-to-server from a datacenter. Aggregate server capacity is 80 Gbps on AMD EPYC hardware. For most tasks — scraping, downloads, streaming — the limit is the target website or your ISP, and not our proxies. What some call a turbo quick proxy isn’t about a single magic number — it’s about consistent performance when the load spikes.

Why do some proxies feel slow even if they're labeled "high speed"?Hardware and routing

Three common reasons. The provider runs on recycled hardware — old Xeon Gold chips bought at scrap prices, assembled into servers that can’t keep up with modern TLS and concurrent load. They route traffic through middlemen, and every extra hop adds latency. Or they advertise “up to 1 Gbps” but in the actual docs it turns out that’s the total server uplink shared across every IP on the machine. FineProxy eliminates all three: own AMD EPYC servers, direct routing, unlimited traffic on every plan.

SOCKS5 or HTTP — which is faster?Marginal difference

On modern hardware the difference is marginal. SOCKS5 has slightly less overhead because it doesn’t parse HTTP headers, but TLS handshake time dominates both protocols. Pick whichever your tool supports best. FineProxy supports both at the same price with no speed difference.

Can a proxy actually speed up my connection?In specific cases

In specific cases, yes. If your ISP throttles certain traffic types (streaming, large downloads), routing through a proxy bypasses the throttle because your ISP can’t identify what you’re doing. If a website’s CDN routes you to a distant server, a proxy in the right location connects to a closer CDN node. Otherwise, a proxy adds one hop and can’t beat a direct connection by physics.

How do I test my proxy speed?Measure test downloads

Download a test file through the proxy and measure throughput. Use files of different sizes to check both burst and sustained speed. Replace IP:PORT with your proxy address:

Quick check (10 MB): curl -x IP:PORT -o /dev/null -w “Speed: %{speed_download} B/s | Time: %{time_total}s | TTFB: %{time_starttransfer}s\n” http://speedtest.tele2.net/10MB.zip

Throughput test (100 MB): curl -x IP:PORT -o /dev/null -w “Speed: %{speed_download} B/s | Time: %{time_total}s | TTFB: %{time_starttransfer}s\n” http://speedtest.tele2.net/100MB.zip

Sustained speed (1 GB): curl -x IP:PORT -o /dev/null -w “Speed: %{speed_download} B/s | Time: %{time_total}s | TTFB: %{time_starttransfer}s\n” http://speedtest.tele2.net/1GB.zip

If the proxy uses login/password: curl -x http://user:pass@IP:PORT … The speed_download value is in bytes per second. Divide by 125,000 to get Mbps. TTFB shows latency — under 100 ms for same-region servers means the proxy is solid. Run each test 3–5 times and take the median.

Tele2 test servers are in Europe. For other regions, use:

A fast anonymous proxy from FineProxy can easily show up to 400–500 Mbps from a home connection in these tests. If you see significantly less, check your own ISP speed first — the proxy isn’t the limit.

Guide

What Actually Makes a Proxy Fast

5 min readFineProxy network team

FineProxy runs on AMD EPYC server-class processors with 80 Gbps aggregate uplinks. When you buy fast proxy service, the speed you get depends on the hardware your traffic passes through, the distance between you and the server, and how many routing hops sit in between. Marketing labels like “turbo” or “ultra-fast” tell you nothing. Server specs do.

Hardware decides the ceiling

Every request involves encryption, routing, and forwarding. Each step takes CPU cycles. On outdated hardware, these cycles add up — TLS handshakes alone can add 5–15 ms per connection on older processors. Many proxy providers run on recycled Intel Xeon Gold chips bought at scrap prices from decommissioned datacenters. These processors were top-tier five years ago, but they fall dramatically behind modern AMD EPYC in both single-thread performance and TLS throughput. AMD EPYC chips handle thousands of concurrent TLS operations with dedicated hardware acceleration — lower per-request overhead even under heavy load.

FineProxy’s servers connect through 80 Gbps channels. Most providers advertise “up to 1 Gbps” on their landing page, but dig into the actual documentation and you’ll find either nothing at all or a note that this is the server uplink shared across every IP on that machine. In real-world tests, FineProxy proxies deliver up to 500 Mbps on a typical home connection and 700–800 Mbps when tested from a remote server sitting in a datacenter. We upgrade hardware regularly — the latest EPYC generation replaced the previous one specifically for better single-thread performance and TLS throughput.

The fastest high speed proxy servers aren’t the ones with the flashiest landing page. They’re the ones where the hardware was built for concurrent load, not assembled from recycled parts.

Distance and routing — the physics you can’t skip

Light in fiber travels roughly 200 km per millisecond. New York to Frankfurt adds ~40 ms of baseline latency before anything else happens. No hardware fixes this. The only fix: pick a proxy location close to your target.

Direct provider routing matters just as much. When you go through a reseller, your traffic travels: you → reseller gateway → upstream provider → target. That’s an extra hop — potentially +10–30 ms. FineProxy owns its servers and its IP pool of 100,000+ addresses. Your traffic goes: you → our server → target. One hop. No middleman routing.

For a fast paid IP address and port, the physical path your data takes matters more than any speed label on a sales page.

Why datacenter proxies are the fastest type

Residential proxies route through consumer devices and ISP networks. Mobile proxies route through cellular towers. Both add latency that datacenter proxies simply don’t have. A datacenter proxy sits in a facility with direct backbone connections — enterprise-grade networking with minimal hops to major internet exchanges.

FineProxy’s datacenter IPs consistently deliver the lowest latency and highest throughput. Not software tricks — just a shorter data path and faster hardware. For scraping, monitoring, bulk downloads, any task where speed matters more than IP classification, datacenter wins every time.

Unlimited bandwidth means nobody throttles you

Providers who charge per-GB have a financial incentive to slow you down at scale. You’re paying by volume — if they throttle, you generate less cost on their network. FineProxy charges per IP, not per gigabyte. Push 10 GB or 10 TB — speed stays the same. The only thing to keep in mind: each plan has a recommended speed limit per proxy. These limits exist so that every client gets consistent speeds even during peak hours — not to restrict you, but to keep the infrastructure fair for everyone on the same server.

Fast affordable proxy servers with unlimited traffic exist because the actual bandwidth cost for datacenter proxies is minimal. The per-GB model is a margin strategy, not a necessity.

What “fast” means for different tasks

Streaming —

a fast video proxy needs sustained throughput, not just low latency. A proxy that handles bursts but chokes on continuous HD streams is useless here. Unlimited bandwidth with 80 Gbps aggregate keeps the stream flowing without buffering.

Downloads —

fast proxy for download means raw bandwidth. Your 2 GB file shouldn’t compete with thousands of other users for the same narrow pipe.

Fast internet unblock —

accessing region-locked content is mostly about latency. Pick a proxy in the target country and the connection feels almost native.

Scraping at scale —

thousands of concurrent requests need a server that doesn’t queue them. AMD EPYC processors handle this because they were designed for exactly this kind of parallel workload. A working proxy that doesn’t choke under load costs less in the long run than a free one that drops half your connections.

Want to try the service on your own workload? Configure and pay for Proxies for 48 hours, then run the benchmarks above on your own tasks.