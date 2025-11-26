Integration guide
Microsoft Edge proxy settings
Configure your proxy in Edge easily in a few simple steps
How to set up proxy server settings in Microsoft Edge
Microsoft Edge is built on Chromium, so it typically relies on your operating system’s proxy settings (similar to Google Chrome). This means the “system proxy” method works, but it can be limited depending on your proxy type and authentication requirements.
In this guide, we’ll cover two practical options for Edge:
1. Configure the proxy at the system level (Windows/macOS). Edge doesn’t manage proxies on its own—it inherits your operating system’s proxy settings. This can work fine on macOS, but Windows system proxy settings are limited and often unreliable for authenticated proxies and non-HTTP setups.
2. Use a browser extension for easier proxy management (profiles, quick switching). This is usually the best option if you only need a proxy for web browsing in Edge.
System proxy guides:
Windows 10/11: https://fineproxy.org/integrations/windows-11/
macOS: https://fineproxy.org/integrations/macos/
Proxy Switcher and Manager (Edge Add-ons).
You can also install extensions from the Chrome Web Store in Edge (you may need to enable “Allow extensions from other stores” in Edge first).
Below, we’ll focus on setting up Proxy Switcher and Manager, since it’s one of the simplest and most stable ways to manage proxies in Microsoft Edge.
Recommended extension for Edge
Install ProxySwithcer Extension
lick the menu icon (☰) → Extensions → Get Extansions for Microsoft Edge
Search for Proxy Switcher and go to its page.
Click Get
Confirm installation to add the extension to your toolbar.
Configure a proxy
Go to "Manual" tab → Toggle "Manual proxy"
Enter your proxy address and port (8080 fro HTTP)
Enable Authentication and enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here.
Check the resault
Check whether your proxy’s IP is being detected.
Where can I find my FineProxy credentials for Microsoft Edge?
Open your active service in the FineProxy dashboard. Use the proxy host, port, username, and password shown for that service.
Should I enter my FineProxy account password?
No. Use the proxy authentication password from your active service, not the password you use to sign in to your FineProxy account.
How do I verify that the Microsoft Edge proxy setup works?
Open an IP-checking website after enabling the proxy. The detected IP and location should match the proxy you configured.
What should I check if Microsoft Edge cannot connect through the proxy?
Confirm the host, port, protocol, and authentication details first. Then disable any conflicting VPN or proxy profile and reconnect.
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.