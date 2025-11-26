Microsoft Edge is built on Chromium, so it typically relies on your operating system’s proxy settings (similar to Google Chrome). This means the “system proxy” method works, but it can be limited depending on your proxy type and authentication requirements.

In this guide, we’ll cover two practical options for Edge:

1. Configure the proxy at the system level (Windows/macOS). Edge doesn’t manage proxies on its own—it inherits your operating system’s proxy settings. This can work fine on macOS, but Windows system proxy settings are limited and often unreliable for authenticated proxies and non-HTTP setups.

2. Use a browser extension for easier proxy management (profiles, quick switching). This is usually the best option if you only need a proxy for web browsing in Edge.