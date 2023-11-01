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Ad verification proxy

Location-specific IPv4 proxies for checking ad placement, redirects, creatives, and landing pages across markets — with unlimited traffic and API/MCP automation.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.

Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 300 datacenter IPs across my target countries
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my ad proxy service
  • Export my regional proxy lists as JSON
  • Show which proxy services had the highest error rate today
  • Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Locations and stock

I often travel, so I use this seller’s products! Quality and relatively inexpensive price suits me! Business requires frequent visits to countries where sites in my region are blocked! Using these proxies solves the problem!

Cergei VoloskovFineProxy internal platformSource

I mainly use FineProxy for bypassing geo-restrictions and checking ads in different regions, and it handles everything flawlessly. No captchas, no blacklisted IPs — at least so far. It's become my go-to proxy service, and I've already recommended it to a couple of friends.

lltr6SaasHub, This yearSource

Speed under load

I have been using Fineproxy for a while now, and their service is incredibly reliable. The connection speeds are consistently fast, and the uptime is practically perfect. I highly recommend it for anyone needing stable proxies!

RehanNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

Absolutely impressed! The speeds are incredible, allowing me to browse and stream seamlessly. The user interface is intuitive, making it easy to switch servers. If you need a reliable and fast proxy, this is the one to go for!.

Nadeem KhanTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

API and agent access

A very convenient service for those who need proxies without complicated setup. Everything starts quickly, there are various countries available, and a decent selection of plans. I used the proxy for analytics and automation work and was completely satisfied with the results

EvgeniyDieg, This yearSource

Our company heavily relies on proxies for SEO research, social media management, competitor analysis, and automated tasks. FineProxy has been a lifesaver for our team, offering a wide range of fast, secure, and highly anonymous proxies that help us execute tasks efficiently. The dashboard is user-friendly, making it easy to manage multiple proxies without any hassle. Unlike other proxy providers we’ve tried in the past, FineProxy maintains consistent speed and uptime, which is crucial for our operations. If you need a business-grade proxy solution, I strongly suggest giving them a try!

omkaarSaasHub, Last yearSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
How many proxies do I need for ad verification?Scale dependent

Depends on your scale. For checking campaigns in 10 countries, 10-20 IPs (one or two per target location) is a starting point. For automated verification across thousands of placements, you’ll want larger pools — hundreds of IPs across all target geos.

Can I use datacenter proxies, or do I need residential?Usually datacenter

For most ad verification tasks, datacenter proxies get the job done. They’re faster and cheaper. The only exception is when ad networks check connection type and serve different content to datacenter IPs. In that case, ISP proxies solve the problem — they look like home connections but without traffic limits.

What exactly is AdSense loading through a proxy?Geo-specific viewing

It means visiting your own site (or any site) through a proxy from a specific country to see which Google AdSense ads appear for visitors in that location. Publishers use this to understand their ad inventory across geos. Arbitrage teams use it to research which offers are active in which markets before launching campaigns.

Will ad networks block my verification IPs?Rotation helps

Possibly, if you’re making too many requests from one address in a row. Rotating across an IP pool solves this — either on your end or through the proxy service. With datacenter proxies, you can spread requests evenly across thousands of IPs.

Is ad verification legal?Yes

Yes. Checking where and how your own ads appear is a standard industry practice. Monitoring competitor ad placements from publicly accessible pages is also legal — you’re viewing the same content any regular visitor would see.

Does this work with verification platforms like DoubleVerify, IAS, or MOAT?Yes

Yes. These platforms often support custom proxy configurations or allow you to feed in data collected through your own infrastructure. You can route your verification scripts through FineProxy IPs and push the results — screenshots, ad tags, placement URLs — into DoubleVerify, IAS, or MOAT dashboards via their APIs. This is especially useful when you need geo-specific checks that go beyond what the platform covers by default, or when you want an independent layer of verification to cross-reference against the platform’s own reports.

Guide

How Ad Verification Actually Works — and Where Proxies Fit In

4 min readFineProxy network team

You’re spending $10,000 a month on display ads. The dashboard says impressions are up, CTR looks healthy. But how much of that traffic is real people seeing your banners in the right places?

Ad fraud costs the industry around $65 billion a year. Click farms, invisible ad placements, bots pretending to be humans, websites faking their identity to sell “premium” inventory — the schemes are varied and constantly evolving. Verification is the only way to know what’s actually happening with your campaigns.

The core problem proxies solve

Ad networks show different things depending on who’s looking. A visitor from Texas sees one set of ads, someone from Germany sees another. And when a known verification service checks — fraudsters can detect the IP and show a perfectly clean page instead of the usual junk.

A proxy for AD verification lets you check ad placements as if you were a regular user from any location. No special flags, no detection — just a normal-looking request from a specific city or country.

What you’re actually checking

Geographic accuracy is the biggest issue. You paid for impressions in the US, UK, and Canada. Are they actually showing there? Without checking from those locations yourself, you’re trusting the ad network’s own reporting — which is like asking the fox if the henhouse is secure.

Beyond geo, there’s placement quality. Your brand’s banner next to questionable content damages reputation even if nobody clicks. Verification catches this before it becomes a PR problem.

Then there’s the fraud itself: ads stacked on top of each other so only one is visible, single-pixel banners that technically “load” but nobody sees, bot traffic inflating impression counts. All of this eats your budget with zero return.

Scaling the checks

Manual spot-checks from a browser with a proxy — that’s fine for a small campaign. But if you’re running ads across 15 countries on multiple networks, you need automation. Scripts that load pages through proxies from target geos, screenshot the ad placements, compare against expected creatives.

Datacenter proxies work well for this kind of bulk checking. You’re hitting ad-serving pages at scale, collecting data — this is closer to scraping than to account management, so the speed and volume of datacenter IPs matter more than looking like a home user. Hundreds of IPs across different locations let you cover all your target markets in a single run.

For cases where the ad network actively tries to detect verification traffic — especially with sophisticated anti-fraud systems — ISP proxies add a layer of legitimacy. They look like home connections but run on datacenter-grade infrastructure.

AdSense and publisher-side verification

If you’re on the publisher side, you want to know what ads Google is actually serving on your pages in different countries. The best proxy for Adsense loading checks is a fast connection from the target region — you load your own page through a proxy and see exactly what your visitors see. This helps spot low-quality advertisers, inappropriate content, or geo-targeting issues that affect your revenue.

Arbitrage teams use the same approach: check what offers and ads appear in specific geos before driving traffic there.

Competitor ad monitoring

The best proxy for AD verification isn’t only about your own campaigns. Watching what competitors run, which creatives they test, where they place ads — all of this requires loading pages from the same locations your competitors target, without getting detected or blocked. A pool of dedicated proxies across key markets covers this.

In practice, teams use this for specific scenarios that directly affect strategy. Track how a competitor swaps creatives around Black Friday, back-to-school, or holiday seasons — load publisher pages from target geos weekly and screenshot the placements to build a timeline of their messaging shifts. Monitor when a new player enters your market by watching for unfamiliar brands appearing in ad slots across your key regions; a sudden spike in a new advertiser’s presence across Germany and France tells you they’re expanding before any press release does. You can also compare a competitor’s ad placement mix across geos — maybe they run video pre-rolls in the US but rely on native display in Southeast Asia — which reveals budget allocation and channel priorities you can use to refine your own media plan.