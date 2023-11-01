Ad verification proxy

You’re spending $10,000 a month on display ads. The dashboard says impressions are up, CTR looks healthy. But how much of that traffic is real people seeing your banners in the right places?

Ad fraud costs the industry around $65 billion a year. Click farms, invisible ad placements, bots pretending to be humans, websites faking their identity to sell “premium” inventory — the schemes are varied and constantly evolving. Verification is the only way to know what’s actually happening with your campaigns.

The core problem proxies solve

Ad networks show different things depending on who’s looking. A visitor from Texas sees one set of ads, someone from Germany sees another. And when a known verification service checks — fraudsters can detect the IP and show a perfectly clean page instead of the usual junk.

A proxy for AD verification lets you check ad placements as if you were a regular user from any location. No special flags, no detection — just a normal-looking request from a specific city or country.

What you’re actually checking

Geographic accuracy is the biggest issue. You paid for impressions in the US, UK, and Canada. Are they actually showing there? Without checking from those locations yourself, you’re trusting the ad network’s own reporting — which is like asking the fox if the henhouse is secure.

Beyond geo, there’s placement quality. Your brand’s banner next to questionable content damages reputation even if nobody clicks. Verification catches this before it becomes a PR problem.

Then there’s the fraud itself: ads stacked on top of each other so only one is visible, single-pixel banners that technically “load” but nobody sees, bot traffic inflating impression counts. All of this eats your budget with zero return.

Scaling the checks

Manual spot-checks from a browser with a proxy — that’s fine for a small campaign. But if you’re running ads across 15 countries on multiple networks, you need automation. Scripts that load pages through proxies from target geos, screenshot the ad placements, compare against expected creatives.

Datacenter proxies work well for this kind of bulk checking. You’re hitting ad-serving pages at scale, collecting data — this is closer to scraping than to account management, so the speed and volume of datacenter IPs matter more than looking like a home user. Hundreds of IPs across different locations let you cover all your target markets in a single run.

For cases where the ad network actively tries to detect verification traffic — especially with sophisticated anti-fraud systems — ISP proxies add a layer of legitimacy. They look like home connections but run on datacenter-grade infrastructure.

AdSense and publisher-side verification

If you’re on the publisher side, you want to know what ads Google is actually serving on your pages in different countries. The best proxy for Adsense loading checks is a fast connection from the target region — you load your own page through a proxy and see exactly what your visitors see. This helps spot low-quality advertisers, inappropriate content, or geo-targeting issues that affect your revenue.

Arbitrage teams use the same approach: check what offers and ads appear in specific geos before driving traffic there.

Competitor ad monitoring

The best proxy for AD verification isn’t only about your own campaigns. Watching what competitors run, which creatives they test, where they place ads — all of this requires loading pages from the same locations your competitors target, without getting detected or blocked. A pool of dedicated proxies across key markets covers this.