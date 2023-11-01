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Unblocked social media

ISP (residential) IPv4 proxies for social media: dedicated IPs per account, HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, unlimited traffic, anti-detect browser ready.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: ISP.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPRecommended hereISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 100 static ISP IPs in the USA for social media accounts
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
  • Export my proxy list as JSON
  • Show which services had the highest error rate today
  • Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Running accounts

I've been used it for 5+ years and this is a great proxies to work with data scraping/social networks and any other automation projects - fast rotating IPs, almost all proxies are not blocked like in other providers etc. also customer support is quite good.

synk.pitNorton Safe Web, Last yearSource

I’ve been using Fineproxy for a few weeks now and I’m genuinely impressed. The proxies are fast, stable, and easy to integrate into my tools. I mostly use them for managing multiple accounts and scraping — no bans or slowdowns so far. Support was quick to respond when I had a setup question. Prices are fair too, especially for the quality. Definitely one of the more reliable proxy providers out there.

KendrikDieg, Last yearSource

Locations and stock

Proxy-servers are very good and useful nowadays, cause there are lots of spheres they can be implemented in. I use proxy for a long time. Anonymity in a network needs me sometimes on work, sometimes in the personal aims. My clients are in the USA and I must be constantly on connection with them. It would be desirable to mark the work of technical support, specialists are good, correctly and they answered questions very quickly.

anthony richardFineProxy internal platformSource

The proxies they sell are too cheap for their quality. The most high quality proxies i have ever seen and it has alot of countries supported. The website is clean and easy to understand and support is the best

Raidr PROTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Traffic never metered

Awesome proxy service! They have different proxy types including rotating ones with no traffic limit. They got affordable prices and geo-targeting options. Easy to pay either with crypto, PayPal or cards

Vladimir AkimkinSaasHub, 2+ years agoSource

Quality service! They have different proxy types including rotating ones with no traffic limit, affordable prices and geo-targeting option. Various payment methods: crypto, PayPal or cards

Vladimir AkimkinFineProxy internal platformSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Why do I need proxies for social media management?For account isolation

Platforms detect and ban accounts that appear connected. When managing multiple accounts from one location, shared IP addresses and browser fingerprints link them together. Proxies give each account a unique IP, and combined with anti-detect browsers, make each account appear as a separate user on a separate device.

Can I use datacenter proxies for social media?Not recommended

Not recommended. Datacenter IPs have detectable signatures — uniform TCP responses and TLS fingerprints that anti-bot systems identify easily. Residential or mobile proxies use real ISP addresses that look like normal users. For serious social media work, datacenter proxies cause more problems than they solve.

How many accounts can I manage with proxies?No hard limit

There’s no hard limit — agencies manage hundreds of accounts successfully. The key is proper isolation: one dedicated proxy per account, unique browser fingerprints, and realistic behavior patterns. Without these precautions, even a few accounts can get linked and banned.

Will a proxy help me access social media at school or work?Yes

Yes. Proxies route your traffic through external servers, bypassing local network blocks. For simple access (not automation), any reliable proxy works. Configure it in your browser settings or use a proxy extension.

What's the difference between residential and mobile proxies for social media?Network type

Residential proxies use home ISP addresses; mobile proxies use cellular carrier IPs. Mobile proxies have higher trust levels on mobile-first platforms like TikTok and Instagram because they match how real users access these apps. Mobile proxies cost more but offer the lowest detection risk.

Do I need an anti-detect browser, or is a proxy enough?Use both

For managing more than a few accounts, you need both. Proxies handle IP isolation, but platforms also track browser fingerprints. Anti-detect browsers create unique fingerprint profiles for each account. Using proxies without fingerprint isolation still leaves accounts linkable through browser characteristics.

Guide

Proxy for Social Media: Multi-Account Management and Access

5 min readFineProxy network team

Social platforms are increasingly aggressive about detecting automation and multi-account usage. Whether you’re an SMM specialist managing client accounts, a business running regional pages, or someone who needs to unblock social media on a restricted network, the right proxy for social media makes the difference between smooth operations and mass account suspensions.

Why social platforms ban accounts

Every major platform — Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn — tracks multiple signals to identify suspicious activity:

  • IP addresses. Multiple accounts logging in from the same IP is the most obvious red flag. Platforms assume one person shouldn’t need 10 accounts from one location.
  • Browser fingerprints. Canvas rendering, installed fonts, WebGL data, screen resolution, timezone, and dozens of other browser characteristics create a unique signature. Same fingerprint across accounts=linked accounts.
  • Device information. OS type, hardware specs, and mobile device IDs. Logging into multiple accounts from identical device profiles triggers detection.
  • Behavioral patterns. Rapid account switching, posting at machine-like intervals, or sudden activity spikes after account creation all signal automation.

A real example: a digital marketing agency managing 30 Instagram accounts without proper isolation had 18 accounts disabled within two weeks. The platform identified connections through shared IPs and browser fingerprints.

Platform-specific policies

Instagram is relatively lenient for personal use — the app natively supports up to 5 accounts. Beyond that, or for business use at scale, you need proper isolation. Facebook now officially allows “extra profiles” after years of discouraging multiple accounts. But automated management or suspicious patterns still trigger restrictions. TikTok permits multiple accounts but monitors heavily for coordinated behavior. Mobile-first detection means mobile proxies work better here than desktop residential. LinkedIn is strict about fake profiles and automation. Account verification requests are common, and bans are harder to appeal.

Choosing the best social media proxy server

The best social media proxy server for multi-account work is residential or mobile — never datacenter. Why datacenter fails: datacenter IPs come from cloud servers with uniform TCP responses and TLS fingerprints. Anti-bot systems identify these signatures instantly. You might get past the login page, but sustained activity will trigger blocks. Why residential works: residential proxies use real ISP-assigned addresses from actual homes. To the platform, you look like a regular user on their home network. No uniform server signatures to detect. Why mobile is best for mobile platforms: TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat are mobile-first. Mobile proxies use IP addresses from cellular carriers, which platforms trust most. Higher cost, but lowest detection risk.

Setting up for multi-account management

The standard setup combines proxies with anti-detect browsers:

  • One proxy per account. Never share proxies between accounts. If accounts share an IP, platforms link them together. One gets banned, all get banned.
  • Unique browser profiles. Anti-detect browsers (Multilogin, GoLogin, AdsPower) create isolated environments with different fingerprints for each account. Different canvas, fonts, timezone, user agent — everything.
  • Geographic consistency. Match proxy location to where the account was created or claims to be. A “local business in Miami” posting from a German IP raises flags.
  • Account warm-up. New accounts need gradual activity increases. Don’t create an account and immediately start posting 50 times a day. Build history like a real user would.

Detailed configuration guides for different browsers and devices are in Integration Hub.

Unblocking social media on restricted networks

School networks, corporate firewalls, and regional restrictions often block social platforms. A proxy routes your traffic through an unrestricted server, bypassing these blocks. For accessing unblocked social media in these situations:

  • Web proxies work when you can’t install software. Enter the blocked site’s URL into a proxy website, and it fetches the page for you.
  • Browser proxy extensions are more convenient for regular use. Configure the extension with your proxy’s host and port, and all browser traffic routes through it.
  • System-level proxy affects all applications, including mobile apps. Configure in your device’s network settings.
  • For simple unblocking (not multi-account work), any reliable proxy works. You’re not making thousands of requests, so detection isn’t a concern — you just need a path around the firewall.

What makes FineProxy work for social media

FineProxy offers residential proxies with dedicated IPs — meaning your assigned addresses aren’t shared with other customers’ social media operations. This infrastructure is built specifically for the demands of sustained social media work, where IP quality and consistency directly determine whether accounts survive long-term. Here’s what that means in practice:

  • No inherited reputation. Shared proxy pools mean someone else’s spam activity can get “your” IP flagged before you even use it. FineProxy’s dedicated allocation ensures each IP arrives clean, with no prior abuse history tied to social platforms. You start every account on a fresh foundation rather than inheriting someone else’s bans.
  • Consistent access and account history. Dedicated IPs let you build account history on consistent addresses, which platforms prefer over constantly changing IPs. Social networks track IP stability as a trust signal — accounts that maintain the same IP over weeks and months develop stronger standing. Rotating IPs may work for scraping, but for social media accounts that need to age and grow, consistency is non-negotiable.
  • Unlimited bandwidth for media-heavy workflows. Social media work involves images, videos, stories, reels, and streaming content — all of which consume significant data. Traffic caps interrupt workflows at the worst moments, such as mid-upload or during scheduled posting batches. FineProxy’s unlimited traffic means you can run content-heavy campaigns, monitor feeds, and upload media across dozens of accounts without worrying about hitting data limits or throttling.