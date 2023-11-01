Datacenter Proxy
Fast, unmetered IPv4 proxies on infrastructure we own. Configure locations, quantity, billing term, and optional UDP support in one plan.
Build your datacenter proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.
|Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|DedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy 100 datacenter proxies in the United States
- Add another country to my datacenter proxy plan
- Export my proxy list as JSON
- Update the IP allowlist for my proxy service
- Show the status and next due date for my service
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Speed under load
This is hands down the fastest proxy I’ve ever used! I had zero issues accessing restricted content, and the connection is super stable. Plus, their customer support was really responsive. Definitely worth the investment!
I was having issues with fake IPs, and you recommended me to this website. It has a very user-friendly interface, and I purchased an $89 package with excellent response time and latency
Traffic never metered
Very good product,I like it.Everything works well-unlimited traffic, top speed and lowest price on the market.Always available and responsive technical support.And I will advise my friends.
Affordable EU proxies. The only proxy provider that still keeps their prices low. Was looking all across the Internet for something like this and it turned out to be the cheapest proxy provider with unlimited bandwidth.
API and agent access
i love fineproxy proxies, its really fast and undetectable. i used it on automation tools like keyword tools, and for scraping tools, its like game changer, the customer support is top notch whenever you need some help they are 24/7 available to resolve ur issue, the quality of proxies are just amazing.
They provide APIs for users to grab proxies from their website. Although their consumer service was not that good of English, they tried hard to assist me. Also they provides 7-days IP swap.
What exactly is a datacenter proxy?DC-hosted IPv4
It’s a proxy server hosted in a datacenter facility rather than connected through a home ISP. The IP address belongs to the datacenter’s network, not to a residential subscriber. This makes datacenter proxies fast and cheap but more identifiable than residential ones. For tasks that don’t require appearing as a home user — scraping, monitoring, API access — they’re the most efficient option available.
Will datacenter proxies get blocked on every website?No
No. The “datacenter proxies always get blocked” narrative comes from people trying to use them on heavily protected platforms like social media or premium e-commerce sites with advanced anti-bot systems. The reality is that most of the internet — product catalogs, news sites, search engines, public APIs, directories, government databases — works perfectly fine with datacenter IPs. Start with datacenter proxies and only switch to ISP or residential if you confirm the target specifically blocks them.
How is FineProxy's "unlimited" different from competitors?No hidden caps
Some providers advertise unlimited bandwidth but enforce fair usage policies. For example, one major provider caps effective usage at 100 GB per IP per billing cycle, after which concurrent sessions are severely throttled. At FineProxy, there are no hidden caps, no throttling thresholds, no fair usage asterisks. Unlimited traffic on every IP, every protocol, every day of the billing period.
What is a subnet ban and why should I care?Pool diversity matters
Websites sometimes block not just a single IP but the entire /24 subnet — 256 addresses that share the same first three octets. If all your proxies come from one or two subnets, a single ban event can take out your entire pool. FineProxy distributes its ~100,000 IPs across diverse subnets, so a ban in one range doesn’t cascade to the rest of your addresses.
How many datacenter proxies do I need for scraping?Depends on volume
Depends on the target and volume. For gentle scraping of unprotected sites (a few thousand pages daily), 50-100 IPs is enough. For large-scale collection across millions of pages, you’ll want several thousand to maintain low request density per IP. We sell from single proxies to bulk packages — the per-IP price drops as quantity increases.
Are datacenter proxies faster than residential?Yes
Yes, significantly. Datacenter infrastructure connects directly to internet backbone networks via fiber, delivering 3-4x lower latency compared to residential proxies that route through home connections. FineProxy’s datacenter proxies reach up to 500 Mbps per connection.
Can I use datacenter proxies for social media?Task-dependent
It depends on the task. For scraping public data from social platforms, datacenter proxies can work if you pace requests carefully and rotate IPs properly. For managing accounts and posting, platforms are more likely to flag datacenter IPs — in that case, consider our ISP proxies or dedicated proxies instead.
Datacenter Proxies:
Speed, Scale, and When They're the Right Choice
Not every task needs a residential IP that looks like a home connection. For scraping product catalogs, monitoring search results, collecting pricing data, or working with APIs — datacenter proxy servers are faster, cheaper, and more predictable than any other proxy type. The key is knowing when they fit and choosing a provider that actually owns the infrastructure behind them.
What makes datacenter proxies different
A data center proxy server routes your traffic through an IP address hosted in a datacenter facility rather than assigned to a household by an ISP. These addresses sit on high-performance servers with direct backbone connectivity, which is why they’re consistently 3-4x faster than residential proxies (Bright Data benchmarks confirm this across multiple test scenarios).
The trade-off is visibility. Websites can identify datacenter IP ranges through ASN lookups and reverse DNS. On heavily protected platforms with advanced anti-bot systems, datacenter IPs face higher detection rates. But the vast majority of the internet doesn’t run Cloudflare Enterprise or DataDome. News sites, product catalogs, public directories, search engines, APIs, government databases — datacenter proxies handle all of these without issues and at a fraction of what residential proxies would cost.
The economics at scale
This is where the math gets interesting. Most proxy providers charge per gigabyte: $0.50-2/GB for datacenter traffic, $5-15/GB for residential. At low volumes, the difference seems manageable. At scale, it becomes absurd.
A scraping operation pulling 500 GB per month pays roughly $4,000 at typical per-GB rates (Scrapfly analysis). And here’s a detail most people miss until they get the bill: studies show that 50-90% of traffic during web scraping is wasted on images, fonts, CSS, and tracking pixels that your scraper doesn’t even need. With per-GB pricing, you’re paying for all of that junk.
FineProxy’s unlimited datacenter proxy pool eliminates this problem entirely. Flat-rate pricing, no traffic meter, no surprise charges at the end of the month. Scrape aggressively, don’t worry about optimizing every request to shave off kilobytes — the bandwidth is included.
Worth noting: some competitors advertise “unlimited” bandwidth but hide behind fair usage policies. Oxylabs, for example, caps effective usage at 100 GB per IP per billing cycle — after that, your concurrent sessions drop from 100 to 10. At FineProxy, unlimited means unlimited. No asterisks.
Subnet diversity: the detail most buyers overlook
When a website bans a datacenter proxy, it often doesn’t just ban one IP. It bans the entire /24 subnet — all 256 addresses sharing the same first three octets. If your provider gave you 500 IPs and they all sit in two subnets, a single ban event can wipe out your entire pool in seconds.
FineProxy maintains approximately 100,000 IPv4 addresses spread across a diverse range of subnets. This isn’t a single block of sequential IPs — it’s distributed infrastructure that survives subnet-level bans. When one range gets pressure from a target site, your other addresses keep working because they’re in completely different network neighborhoods.
Own infrastructure, not resold
Most datacenter proxy providers don’t own their IPs. They lease blocks from upstream networks and resell them — often through multiple brands simultaneously. The same IP pool appears under different names, and when one brand’s customers get aggressive, the whole pool suffers.
FineProxy owns its IP blocks and manages the servers they run on. We’re not reselling Hetzner or OVH addresses with a dashboard on top. This means we control ASN reputation directly — we monitor for Spamhaus listings and immediately remove any flagged address from the active pool. Your proxies benefit from infrastructure hygiene that resellers simply can’t guarantee.
Who buys datacenter proxies in bulk
Scraping teams collecting millions of pages per day. SEO agencies tracking keyword rankings across hundreds of locations. Price monitoring services that need to check thousands of product pages every hour. Ad verification companies confirming creative placement across regions. Data pipeline operators feeding fresh web data into analytics systems or AI training sets.
The common thread: high request volume where speed and cost matter more than appearing as a home user. If your target doesn’t actively fight datacenter traffic, paying 10x more for residential IPs is just wasting money.
Protocols and security
Every FineProxy DC proxy supports HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 on the same IP. Our HTTPS implementation includes an individual SSL certificate per address — encrypting the connection from your machine to the proxy, not just from the proxy to the target site. Most providers leave that first hop unprotected. We don’t.
SOCKS5 includes full UDP associated support for use cases beyond web traffic.
Getting started
FineProxy sells datacenter proxies individually and in bulk packages, with per-IP cost dropping as volume increases. The onboarding process is designed to be instant: after payment, your proxy list with IPs, ports, and credentials is generated automatically and delivered to your dashboard within one to two minutes — no manual review, no waiting for business hours. Every proxy comes with unlimited bandwidth, HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5 support, IP binding authentication (with optional login/password over /21 subnet flexibility), and speeds up to 500 Mbps.
For setup instructions across browsers, operating systems, and popular tools, check our Integration Hub.