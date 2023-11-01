02

This is where the math gets interesting. Most proxy providers charge per gigabyte: $0.50-2/GB for datacenter traffic, $5-15/GB for residential. At low volumes, the difference seems manageable. At scale, it becomes absurd.

A scraping operation pulling 500 GB per month pays roughly $4,000 at typical per-GB rates (Scrapfly analysis). And here’s a detail most people miss until they get the bill: studies show that 50-90% of traffic during web scraping is wasted on images, fonts, CSS, and tracking pixels that your scraper doesn’t even need. With per-GB pricing, you’re paying for all of that junk.

FineProxy’s unlimited datacenter proxy pool eliminates this problem entirely. Flat-rate pricing, no traffic meter, no surprise charges at the end of the month. Scrape aggressively, don’t worry about optimizing every request to shave off kilobytes — the bandwidth is included.

Worth noting: some competitors advertise “unlimited” bandwidth but hide behind fair usage policies. Oxylabs, for example, caps effective usage at 100 GB per IP per billing cycle — after that, your concurrent sessions drop from 100 to 10. At FineProxy, unlimited means unlimited. No asterisks.