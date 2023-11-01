Rotating Proxy
Advanced proxy rotation that delivers a new IP on every request with no IP whitelisting, no bandwidth limits, and truly unlimited concurrency.
Build your rotating proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Rotating.
|Package datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|DedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|Recommended hereRotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy a rotating proxy plan
- Show my remaining rotating proxy credits
- Export my rotating proxy credentials
- Show the status and next due date for my service
- Show the invoice details for my rotating proxy plan
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Product overview
Rotating Proxies from FineProxy
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
API and agent access
A very convenient service for those who need proxies without complicated setup. Everything starts quickly, there are various countries available, and a decent selection of plans. I used the proxy for analytics and automation work and was completely satisfied with the results
Fast and reliable proxy service with excellent uptime, great support, and affordable pricing. Perfect for secure browsing and automation tasks!
Locations and stock
I’ve been the use of FineProxy for a long term, and it’s been super! The service is rapid, reliable, and has plenty of IPs to choose from. Whether for privacy or having access to content material from distinctive areas, FineProxy has constantly brought.
Fineproxy.org offers a decent proxy service with a wide selection of IPs and locations. However, connection speeds can be inconsistent at times, and support response may be slower than expected. While the service is suitable for basic tasks, it may not fully meet the needs of users with higher demands or specific requirements. Pricing is competitive, but performance could be more stable for those relying on it for professional or intensive use.
Speed under load
Best proxy service ever used. Highly recommended. Using over 8 month without any issues.
I’ve been using FineProxy for several months, and it’s easily one of the best proxy services I’ve come across! The connection is stable, fast, and secure, which makes browsing and accessing geo-restricted content seamless. FineProxy offers a wide variety of IPs, and switching between them is quick and hassle-free. Their customer support is responsive and helpful, always ready to assist whenever I have a question. Plus, the pricing is incredibly competitive for the level of service provided. Highly recommend FineProxy for anyone in need of reliable and efficient proxies!
What are API credits and how can I estimate my usage?Per request
API credits are the internal billing units used to measure how much load your requests generate. Every plan comes with a fixed number of credits, and every outgoing request deducts a certain amount based on how complex the target webpage is.
A simple request that loads only HTML or JSON typically costs 1 credit. Requests that trigger multiple parallel assets — such as scripts, images, CSS files, fonts, APIs, and tracking requests — consume more credits. Each asset counts as a separate downstream request.
These numbers are approximate and vary per website:
- 1 credit — simple API-style request, no browser, no JS
- 2–3 credits — no-JS browser request (basic DOM, no rendering)
- ≈10 credits — full headless browser with JS rendering, typical DC proxy load
- 10–15+ credits — heavy pages with many scripts, trackers, ads, analytics, or large asset bundles
Different websites have different DOM structures, JS bundles, and asset chains. One site may load only a few files; another may trigger 30+ downstream requests per page.
How to calculate your real consumption? You can easily estimate credit usage before committing to a plan:
- Open the page you want to scrape.
- Check how many parallel requests it makes using a tool like RequestMap
- The number of loaded assets ≈ number of credits per page load.
This gives you an accurate prediction of how many API credits your workflow will consume. Any request that reaches our infrastructure consumes credits — including responses like 404, 429, 503, or timeouts. Even though the target site returned an error, we still processed and routed the request.
Rotating proxiesConfigure rotating proxies
The paid 48-hour option is available for non-rotating proxy products. Choose a standard term for rotating proxies.
Why are rotating proxies ideal for web scraping?Fresh IPs
Rotating proxies give you a new IP on every request, making it far harder for websites to block or rate-limit you. Combined with realistic headers and user-agents, they help bypass WAFs and CAPTCHA challenges while keeping your scraping sessions stable. Add unlimited bandwidth, unlimited concurrency, and a worldwide IP pool — and you get an enterprise-grade scraping API at a fraction of the market price.
How does IP rotation per request work technically?New IP automatically
You connect to a single FineProxy gateway — one domain and one port. When your application sends a request, the gateway selects an IP from the pool of ~100,000 addresses and forwards the request through it. The next request gets a different IP automatically. You don't manage any proxy lists or rotation logic — the gateway handles everything.
Which requests consume API credits?Proxied requests
Every HTTP request that reaches our infrastructure consumes credits — including requests that return errors such as 404 or 503. A single page load may generate multiple downstream requests (scripts, images, fonts), and each of those counts individually.
How long is my plan valid?30 days
Your plan is valid for 30 days or until you use all API credits — whichever happens first. Unused credits do not carry over to the next billing cycle.
Can I see detailed usage statistics?Yes
Yes. In your dashboard, each active plan has a dedicated page showing your API credit usage, request history, and consumption patterns.
How can I reduce API credit consumption?Block unnecessary assets
You can lower usage by reducing the number of assets loaded during each request. Techniques include:
- using accept-encoding: gzip, deflate, br to shrink payload size
- avoiding headless browser rendering unless necessary
- disabling images, fonts, and heavy JS where possible
- using simpler request modes for API endpoints
In general, fewer parallel assets = fewer consumed credits.
Do you have sticky sessions?No
Currently, our rotating proxies assign a new IP on every request. There's no sticky session option — each request goes through a different address. This works perfectly for scraping tasks where each page load is independent. For workflows that need the same IP across multiple steps — logging into a site, completing a checkout — we recommend our static dedicated proxies or ISP proxies.
100,000 IPs — isn't that small compared to providers advertising millions?Pool quality matters
When providers claim "10 million IPs," that usually counts every IP that has ever passed through their network — not what's active right now. Our 100K addresses are all datacenter IPv4, all live, all under our direct control. More importantly, they're exclusive to our service. Nobody else is using them, so they stay clean. A focused pool of fresh, unshared IPs outperforms a massive pool of recycled, flagged addresses every time.
What's the bandwidth limit?No bandwidth cap
There isn't one. FineProxy's rotating proxies come with unlimited traffic. You're not charged per gigabyte and there's no throttling at high volumes. For operations generating terabytes of traffic monthly, this is a fundamentally different cost structure compared to residential proxies that charge per GB.
Can I use this for Google, Amazon, or other heavily protected sites?Target-dependent
Datacenter IPs face stricter checks on sites behind enterprise anti-bot solutions. For those, residential or ISP proxies generally perform better. Our rotating datacenter pool works well for the broad middle of the web — the majority of sites that don't invest in top-tier bot detection. For the toughest targets, pair our rotating pool with smart rate limiting and proper headers, or switch to ISP proxies for critical pages.
How do I integrate it with my scraper?Use one endpoint
Point your HTTP client at the FineProxy gateway endpoint (domain:port). In Python Requests — one proxies parameter. In Scrapy — one middleware setting. Any language or tool that supports HTTP proxies works the same way. No SDK required, no proxy list files, no rotation code on your end.
Is it legal to scrape with rotating proxies?Usually, with limits
Collecting publicly available data is legal in most jurisdictions. The 2022 US appeals court ruling in hiQ Labs v. LinkedIn affirmed that scraping public data doesn't violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. That said, respecting robots.txt and rate limits is good practice — and it also reduces blocking, which is in your own interest. The proxy itself is a standard networking tool; legality depends on what you do with it.
Rotating Proxies:
How IP Rotation Works and Why Pool Quality Beats Size
In 2024, automated traffic officially overtook human activity on the internet — 51% of all web requests are now bots (Imperva Bad Bot Report 2025). The arms race between scrapers and anti-bot systems has never been more intense: 65.8% of scraping professionals report increasing their proxy spending year over year just to keep up with tighter defenses. At the center of this is IP rotation. One IP sending thousands of requests gets blocked. Hundreds of IPs, each sending a handful — that looks like normal traffic.
How a rotating proxy actually works
A backconnect rotating proxy gives you one connection point — a single domain and port. You send your request to that entry point, and the proxy gateway picks an IP from its pool and forwards your request through it. The next request goes through a different IP. The target site sees thousands of unique visitors instead of one scraper.
FineProxy's rotating proxy servers with IP rotation on every request work exactly this way. You get an entry point (domain + port), and on each request, the system assigns a fresh IPv4 address from our pool. No sticky sessions — every request gets a new IP. If you need to hit the same site thousands of times without looking like one user, this is the setup that makes it work.
Why 100,000 exclusive IPs changes the math
Proxy providers love advertising pool sizes — "10 million IPs," "72 million IPs." But The Web Scraping Club's research makes an important point: a well-maintained pool of quality IPs consistently outperforms thousands of burned addresses. It's not how many IPs you have — it's how clean they are and whether anyone else is using them on the same target.
Here's FineProxy's approach: our scraping proxy pool contains approximately 100,000 unique IPv4 addresses. All datacenter, all under our direct management — we're the provider, not a reseller. These IPs exist only in our network. You won't find them in any other proxy service.
When you buy rotating proxy service from FineProxy, the addresses in that pool aren't shared with customers of other platforms. Nobody else is burning them on the same targets you're hitting. That's the difference between 100K clean, exclusive IPs and 10 million recycled ones that every scraping service on the market is fighting over.
The economics of rotating datacenter proxies
Residential rotating proxies charge $1-15 per GB. That adds up brutally at scale — a serious scraping operation can burn through terabytes monthly. At $3/GB, one terabyte costs $3,000.
A rotating datacenter proxy with unlimited rotating proxy bandwidth changes the economics entirely. FineProxy's rotating proxies don't charge per gigabyte. You pay for access to the pool, and the traffic is unlimited. For teams running millions of requests daily, this is the difference between a viable operation and a bankrupt one.
The tradeoff: datacenter IPs are easier for anti-bot systems to identify than residential ones. But that's where pool exclusivity matters. Fresh, clean datacenter addresses that haven't been circulated through other services face far less resistance than recycled ones. And for a huge portion of the web — anything that isn't behind enterprise-grade anti-bot like Cloudflare Enterprise or Akamai Bot Manager — datacenter proxies work perfectly at a fraction of the cost.
Where rotating proxies fit — and where they don't
Works well:
Web scraping at volume is the core use case. Every request from a different IP, no patterns for the target to detect. A rotating proxy for web scraping turns your single scraper into what looks like a crowd of independent visitors. Most e-commerce platforms tolerate around 100-300 requests per hour from a single address before getting suspicious, so spreading the load across a large rotating pool keeps you well below any individual threshold.
Price monitoring works on the same principle — your checks are distributed so that no address keeps coming back to the same store. SEO rank tracking benefits too, since search engines rate-limit repeated queries from one IP. And traffic arbitrage teams use http rotating proxy setups to verify offers and check campaign performance across a wide pool without platforms linking the activity together.
Doesn't work well:
Account management on social media needs a consistent IP. A rotating proxy changes your address on every request, which looks suspicious during login and posting. For accounts, use static ISP proxies or dedicated proxies instead.
Multi-step workflows that depend on session persistence — checkout flows, pagination that tracks who you are, login sequences — also break with per-request rotation. The site sees each step coming from a different user and abandons the process.
Integration: one endpoint, zero complexity
FineProxy's rotating proxy works through a single gateway — one domain, one port. Point your scraper or monitoring tool at that endpoint. Every request automatically gets a new IP from the 100K pool.
For Scrapy, Requests, Selenium, Puppeteer, or any tool that supports HTTP proxies — configuration is one line. No rotation logic in your code, no proxy list management, no health checks. The gateway handles all of that.
If your setup requires programmatic control, the rotating proxy with API approach lets you integrate proxy management directly into your pipeline.
The 25-40% problem
Zyte's research across hundreds of engineering teams found that 25-40% of developer time on scraping projects goes to fighting bans and anti-bot systems. That's not coding, not data processing, not analysis — it's just keeping the scraper alive.
A proper rotating proxy setup cuts most of that. When every request comes from a clean, unique IP and the pool is large enough that no address is reused too frequently, the scraper spends its time scraping — not waiting out bans.
With FineProxy's rotating anonymous proxy servers, the pool does the work. 100,000 addresses, exclusive to our network, rotating on every request. Your engineering time goes back to building the product, not babysitting the infrastructure.