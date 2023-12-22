What it looks like in numbers

Here’s an example calculation based on one of FineProxy’s best-selling plans.

One of our most popular options is 1,000 IPs for $111. If you refer just 5 customers who choose this plan and keep renewing it, your commission would be:

The key advantage of our affiliate program is recurring commission on renewals. You earn every time a referred customer renews their proxy service. If they keep using proxies for months—or years—you keep earning for the same period. You don’t have to start from scratch each month; you simply grow your referral base to increase monthly recurring income over time.