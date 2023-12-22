Competitive payouts across all plans.
Affiliate program
Earn recurring commission with FineProxy
Refer customers to FineProxy and earn commission on their initial orders and subsequent renewals through a transparent partner dashboard.
Earn with FineProxy
High commissions, transparent attribution, and fast payouts worldwide.
You earn each time your referral renews their proxy plan.
Straightforward rules that make it easy to scale.
Why partners like working with us
Three things that matter most: control, accurate attribution, and reliable payouts.
A full-featured partner dashboard with flexible settings, advanced stats, and promo codes for your customers.
We use a last-click attribution model with a 60-day cookie and fully automated tracking—so you still get credit when customers take time to decide.
Fast USDT TRC20 withdrawals from your partner dashboard—available worldwide. Minimum payout: 100 USDT.
Your first sales are closer than you think
Three simple steps to join the program and start earning.
- Step 1Sign up
Join the FineProxy partner program today. Once approved, you’ll get access to your partner dashboard to track sales and generate unique affiliate links to any proxy plan.
- Step 2Promote
Share FineProxy with your audience using our ready-to-use materials. Monitor performance in your dashboard and refine your strategy based on real data.
- Step 3Start earning
Earn up to 30% on every order placed by your referrals. Build a base of recurring customers (and sub-affiliates, if you choose) to grow long-term monthly earnings.
Sign up, get access to your partner dashboard, and start earning with FineProxy today.
What it looks like in numbers
Here’s an example calculation based on one of FineProxy’s best-selling plans.
One of our most popular options is 1,000 IPs for $111. If you refer just 5 customers who choose this plan and keep renewing it, your commission would be:$166.50 / month
The key advantage of our affiliate program is recurring commission on renewals. You earn every time a referred customer renews their proxy service. If they keep using proxies for months—or years—you keep earning for the same period. You don’t have to start from scratch each month; you simply grow your referral base to increase monthly recurring income over time.
1. General Provisions
The FineProxy Partner Program is intended for individuals and legal entities who refer customers to FineProxy’s paid proxy server services.
By registering for the Partner Program, the Partner confirms that they have read these terms and accept them in full.
2. Partner Commission
- The Partner earns a commission of up to 30% on paid services purchased by referred customers.
- Commission is credited on both the initial purchase and all subsequent renewals made by the customer.
- If the same customer purchases multiple different FineProxy services, commission is calculated separately for each service.
- A plan/package change is treated as the purchase of a new service, and a separate commission counter applies to it.
- Commission is credited only on successfully paid orders, net of refunds, chargebacks, canceled orders, and fraudulent transactions.
The commission rate may vary depending on the partner type, traffic quality, sales volume, and is determined by the settings of the FineProxy affiliate system.
3. Customer Tracking and Attribution
- Clicks, registrations, and payments are tracked automatically through the FineProxy affiliate system.
- FineProxy uses a last-click attribution model based on cookies.
- The cookie lifetime is 60 (sixty) calendar days from the last affiliate click.
- If a customer registers and/or pays for services within the cookie period, that customer is attributed to the respective Partner.
4. Holding Period and Payouts
- All credited commissions are subject to a mandatory holding period of 30 (thirty) calendar days from the date of each individual transaction.
- Each transaction is tracked separately and becomes eligible for withdrawal only after its individual holding period ends.
- The minimum payout amount is 100 (one hundred) USDT (TRC-20).
- Payouts are made exclusively in USDT (TRC-20) to the Partner’s cryptocurrency wallet specified in the affiliate account.
- FineProxy may request supporting documents and/or verification information from the Partner.
- Funds may be frozen if violations of these Partner Program terms or the FineProxy Terms of Service are identified.
5. Permitted Promotion Methods
Partners may use the following promotion channels:
- websites, landing pages, blogs, and reviews;
- Telegram channels, forums, and professional communities;
- educational, technical, and analytical content;
- paid advertising, provided that the FineProxy brand name, FineProxy domain names, and any variations are not used in ads, unless otherwise approved in writing by FineProxy.
6. Prohibited Actions
Partners are prohibited from:
- using the FineProxy brand name, domain names, or any variations in paid search ads, domains, or ad creatives;
- representing themselves as an official FineProxy representative without prior written approval;
- misleading customers (including false guarantees, fake discounts, or misrepresented terms);
- using spam or mass messaging/emailing without recipients’ consent;
- using affiliate links for the Partner’s own purchases;
- driving traffic that violates applicable laws or the FineProxy Terms of Service.
7. Sub-Affiliates
The Partner may refer other partners and build their own sub-affiliate structure.
FineProxy is not responsible for settlements, payments, or relationships between partners within such structures.
8. Commission Reversal and Account Suspension
FineProxy reserves the right to:
- reverse credited commissions if violations of the Partner Program terms are identified;
- withhold payouts until an investigation is completed;
- in the event of serious or repeated violations, terminate the Partner account without paying accrued commissions.
9. Changes to the Program Terms
FineProxy may amend these Partner Program terms unilaterally and without prior notice.
The current version of the terms is always available in the affiliate dashboard.
Continued participation in the program constitutes the Partner’s acceptance of the updated terms.
10. Limitation of Liability
FineProxy is not liable for:
- the Partner’s losses;
- lost profits;
- actions of third parties and external services.
The Partner is solely responsible for their promotion methods and compliance with applicable laws.