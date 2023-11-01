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Free Online Proxy Checker

Use our browser-based proxy checker to test your IP address, connection speed, and anonymity — no signup needed.

Stop guessing which proxies still work

Drop in your list and get a live table of what's online, fast, and genuinely anonymous — so you can filter out the dead ones before they break your scraper. Free, no signup, nothing to install.

What you get for each proxy

  • Status & protocolsOnline or offline, plus which protocols actually work — HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5.
  • LatencyResponse time in milliseconds for the proxy's working protocol.
  • Exit IP & locationThe IP seen on the internet through the proxy, with country and ISP.
  • Anonymity levelTransparent, anonymous, or elite — based on HTTP headers the proxy sends.
  • Filters & exportShow only working proxies or a specific protocol; download results as TXT or CSV.

How to use it

  1. Paste your proxy list into the field above — plain text, one entry per line.
  2. Click Run check. Results appear row by row while the test is running.
  3. Review, filter, and export. Keep only online proxies or a chosen protocol, then download the list.
UDP Proxy Checker

Build your proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Reviews

Very good product,I like it.Everything works well-unlimited traffic, top speed and lowest price on the market.Always available and responsive technical support.And I will advise my friends.

Anna Fletcher
FineProxy internal platformSource

Fast and reliable proxy service with excellent uptime, great support, and affordable pricing. Perfect for secure browsing and automation tasks!

Margaret
SaasHubSource

I've been working with FineProxy.org for over two years, and I can honestly call them the most stable provider I've ever dealt with. I manage over a dozen social media accounts and each one needs a dedicated IP. Not once have I encountered a block due to a "blacklisted" address. Server uptime hovers around 99.9%, which is crucial during automated marketing campaigns. Speed is more than satisfactory, data flows smoothly without annoying slowdowns during peak hours. The management panel is intuitive, and the proxy list updates in real time. FineProxy is synonymous with peace of mind.

zapierdalamwbewie
Norton Safe WebSource
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