Free Online Proxy Checker
Use our browser-based proxy checker to test your IP address, connection speed, and anonymity — no signup needed.
Stop guessing which proxies still work
Drop in your list and get a live table of what's online, fast, and genuinely anonymous — so you can filter out the dead ones before they break your scraper. Free, no signup, nothing to install.
What you get for each proxy
- Status & protocolsOnline or offline, plus which protocols actually work — HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5.
- LatencyResponse time in milliseconds for the proxy's working protocol.
- Exit IP & locationThe IP seen on the internet through the proxy, with country and ISP.
- Anonymity levelTransparent, anonymous, or elite — based on HTTP headers the proxy sends.
- Filters & exportShow only working proxies or a specific protocol; download results as TXT or CSV.
How to use it
- Paste your proxy list into the field above — plain text, one entry per line.
- Click Run check. Results appear row by row while the test is running.
- Review, filter, and export. Keep only online proxies or a chosen protocol, then download the list.
We route a request through the proxy to our own check endpoint — not to any third-party website — and confirm it establishes a real working tunnel and responds, not just that a port is open. Because we don't depend on a specific target site, results aren't skewed by one destination blocking that IP.
Each proxy gets a 10-second timeout and up to 3 attempts. A proxy is only reported offline after all attempts fail, which avoids false negatives from slow-but-working proxies.
From a dedicated server on our end (located in the US), never from your browser. Your own IP and device are never used for the test, so the result reflects the proxy itself rather than your local network. Keep in mind this also means proxies locked to your IP will fail the check — see the question about whitelisting above.
No. We don't see your lists and we keep no logs of them — the same privacy approach we apply across the whole service.
No. Detection is fully automatic — we try HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4 and SOCKS5 for every entry and report which protocols actually work. Just paste one proxy per line in the format shown above the input field.
From the headers the proxy forwards to our check endpoint:
- Transparent — the proxy passes your real IP to the target (e.g. in X-Forwarded-For, Forwarded, or X-Real-IP). No privacy.
- Anonymous — your real IP is hidden, but the request still reveals that a proxy is in use (headers like Via or Proxy-Connection are present).
- Elite (high-anonymity) — no proxy headers are sent at all; the request looks like an ordinary direct connection.
Note that this is a header-level test: it doesn't detect leaks outside the HTTP request itself, such as WebRTC or DNS leaks in your browser.
Up to 10 are checked in parallel, with results streaming in row by row as each one finishes.
We use the MaxMind GeoIP database, refreshed weekly, and report country-level location. Country-level accuracy is typically around 99%, but geolocation databases are third-party sources — a specific website may use a different database and place the same IP in a different location.
The most common reason is IP whitelisting. The check runs from our server in the US, so if your proxy only accepts connections from your own IP address, it will refuse ours and show as offline — even though it works fine for you. To test whitelisted proxies, use credentials-based authentication (username/password) or check them from the whitelisted machine.
One proxy per line, in any of these formats: host:port, host:port:user:pass, or protocol://user:pass@host:port. You don't need to specify the protocol — we detect it automatically.
How many proxies can I check in one run? Up to 200 per run, with 10 checked in parallel. Results stream in row by row, so you don't have to wait for the whole list to finish.
Build your proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
Loading current plans…
Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Reviews
Very good product,I like it.Everything works well-unlimited traffic, top speed and lowest price on the market.Always available and responsive technical support.And I will advise my friends.
Fast and reliable proxy service with excellent uptime, great support, and affordable pricing. Perfect for secure browsing and automation tasks!
I've been working with FineProxy.org for over two years, and I can honestly call them the most stable provider I've ever dealt with. I manage over a dozen social media accounts and each one needs a dedicated IP. Not once have I encountered a block due to a "blacklisted" address. Server uptime hovers around 99.9%, which is crucial during automated marketing campaigns. Speed is more than satisfactory, data flows smoothly without annoying slowdowns during peak hours. The management panel is intuitive, and the proxy list updates in real time. FineProxy is synonymous with peace of mind.