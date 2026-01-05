Disclaimer of Warranties

Current as of January 5, 2026 Print

The Services are provided “as is” and “as available”, with all faults. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, FineProxy and the Indemnified Parties disclaim all warranties of any kind, whether express, implied, or statutory, including, without limitation, any implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, non-infringement, and that the Services will be uninterrupted, error-free, or free of defects.

You acknowledge and agree that your use of the Services is at your sole risk. FineProxy does not warrant that the Services will meet your requirements or that the operation of the Services will be secure or uninterrupted. You assume full responsibility for any loss or damage resulting from your use of the Services, including, without limitation, damage to your hardware, software, data, or unauthorized access to your information.

Some jurisdictions do not allow the exclusion of certain warranties. To the extent such exclusions are not permitted, the above disclaimers may not apply to you.

Limitation of Liability#

To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, in no event shall FineProxy or the Indemnified Parties be liable for any indirect, incidental, special, consequential, or exemplary damages, including, without limitation, loss of profits, loss of data, loss of goodwill, business interruption, or computer malfunction, arising out of or related to these Terms or the use of, or inability to use, the Services, even if advised of the possibility of such damages.

Except as required by law, the total aggregate liability of FineProxy and the Indemnified Parties arising out of or relating to these Terms or the Services shall not exceed USD 500 (five hundred U.S. dollars).

Some jurisdictions do not allow the limitation or exclusion of liability for incidental or consequential damages. To the extent such limitations are not permitted, this limitation may not apply to you.

You agree to defend, indemnify, and hold harmless FineProxy, its affiliates, contractors, licensors, partners, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents (collectively, the “Indemnified Parties”) from and against any and all third-party claims, damages, losses, liabilities, costs, and expenses (including reasonable attorneys’ fees) arising out of or related to: