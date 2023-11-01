Proxy for eBay
Rotating IPv4 proxies for eBay listing collection, price monitoring, and seller research — large request pools, HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, and API/MCP automation.
Build with proxies for eBay.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Rotating.
|Package datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|DedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|Recommended hereRotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy a 10 million credit rotating plan for eBay listing collection
- Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my eBay proxy service
- Export my eBay proxy lists as JSON
- Show which eBay proxy services had the highest error rate today
- Show the status and billing details for my eBay proxy services
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Speed under load
Fineproxy has been a game changer for my SEO tools. Clean IPs and stable connections keep my work smooth and uninterrupted.
Getting started with Fineproxy was surprisingly easy, even for someone who isn’t a tech expert. Their interface is intuitive, and the proxies themselves are incredibly easy to integrate. The performance has been flawless, making my online tasks so much smoother. Definitely a great choice!
API and agent access
I've been working with FineProxy.org for over two years, and I can honestly call them the most stable provider I've ever dealt with. I manage over a dozen social media accounts and each one needs a dedicated IP. Not once have I encountered a block due to a "blacklisted" address. Server uptime hovers around 99.9%, which is crucial during automated marketing campaigns. Speed is more than satisfactory, data flows smoothly without annoying slowdowns during peak hours. The management panel is intuitive, and the proxy list updates in real time. FineProxy is synonymous with peace of mind.
They provide APIs for users to grab proxies from their website. Although their consumer service was not that good of English, they tried hard to assist me. Also they provides 7-days IP swap.
Running accounts
great proxies for data scraping – I’ve used it for 5+ years..they have rotating IPs, they are fast and almost all proxies are not blocked in the social networks
Qualitative, fast and stable working proxy, I’m very happy, this is exactly what I needed. In my country (Ukraine) many sites and social networks are blocked, now this problem is solved. Prices are pleasantly pleased, for a huge number of proxy (1000+) I’m paying only 20 dlrs, it’s cheaper and faster than a proxy you will not find anywhere, so I recommend this service to you.
What tasks on eBay most often require proxies?Scraping and accounts
Proxies are used for catalog and product page scraping, price monitoring, seller data collection, automated bidding, listing management, and operating multiple accounts within a single system.
What type of proxy works best for eBay?Depends on task
Depends on what you’re doing. For scraping listings, monitoring prices, or pulling analytics — datacenter proxies handle this fine. They’re fast, cheap per IP, and you can grab as many as you need. For anything tied to accounts — managing seller profiles, placing bids — you want ISP or residential proxies. eBay pays closer attention to account activity, and datacenter IPs can raise flags there.
Should I use a separate proxy for each eBay account?Yes
Yes, always. One account per IP is the basic rule. If eBay sees two accounts logging in from the same address, both can get flagged. Same goes for different parts of your setup — keep your scraper on separate IPs from your account management. Makes it way easier to figure out what went wrong if something breaks.
Can I use the same proxies for eBay API and browser automation?Yes
Yes. Your proxies don’t care whether traffic comes from an API call or a headless browser. Just make sure you’re not mixing IPs between tasks that shouldn’t share them — keep API scraping and account work on different pools.
What should I look for in proxies for eBay?Uptime first
Uptime first. If a proxy drops mid-session, eBay might flag the IP switch. After that — low latency and enough bandwidth so requests don’t time out. Clean IPs matter too: if the previous user got that address blacklisted, you inherit the problem. And you want a provider that lets you add more IPs without jumping through hoops when you need to scale.
How do I handle it when I need to send more requests?Add more IPs
Add more IPs to your pool. Spread the load so no single address gets hit too hard. If you’re rotating, keep the rotation logic simple — switch IP on each request or after a set interval. You shouldn’t need to rebuild anything in your code. Just more IPs, same setup.
What do I do when eBay starts blocking my requests?Rotate and slow
Don’t touch your code first — usually it’s an IP problem, not a logic problem. Try switching to cleaner IPs or adding more addresses to the rotation. If you’re hammering the same endpoints too fast from too few IPs, eBay will push back. Spread the requests out, slow down a bit per IP, and make sure your request patterns don’t look like a bot hitting the same page 500 times a minute.
How many proxies do I need to scrape a large number of eBay listings?Scale with volume
It depends on your speed and volume. A rough guideline: if you’re sending one request every 3–5 seconds per IP, a single proxy can handle roughly 700–1,200 requests per hour. To scrape 50,000 listings in a day, you’d need around 20–30 datacenter proxies running in parallel with comfortable delays. For 200,000+ listings, plan for 80–100 IPs or more. Always start with fewer IPs and scale up — it’s easier to add capacity than to recover from a mass block because you pushed too hard too fast.
Can I use free proxies for eBay?Bad idea
Technically you can, but practically it’s a bad idea. Free proxies are shared by hundreds or thousands of users, which means the IPs are almost certainly already flagged or blacklisted on eBay. They’re also slow, unreliable, and often go offline without warning — which causes mid-session IP switches that eBay treats as suspicious. Worse, free proxy operators can see all your traffic, including login credentials if the connection isn’t encrypted end-to-end. For scraping, free proxies will waste more time than they save. For anything involving accounts, they’re a real security risk.