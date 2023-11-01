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Proxy for eBay

Rotating IPv4 proxies for eBay listing collection, price monitoring, and seller research — large request pools, HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, and API/MCP automation.

Configure your plan →
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build with proxies for eBay.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Rotating.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRecommended hereRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy a 10 million credit rotating plan for eBay listing collection
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my eBay proxy service
  • Export my eBay proxy lists as JSON
  • Show which eBay proxy services had the highest error rate today
  • Show the status and billing details for my eBay proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

Fineproxy has been a game changer for my SEO tools. Clean IPs and stable connections keep my work smooth and uninterrupted.

MudKixSaasHub, Last yearSource

Getting started with Fineproxy was surprisingly easy, even for someone who isn’t a tech expert. Their interface is intuitive, and the proxies themselves are incredibly easy to integrate. The performance has been flawless, making my online tasks so much smoother. Definitely a great choice!

PathanFineProxy internal platformSource

API and agent access

I've been working with FineProxy.org for over two years, and I can honestly call them the most stable provider I've ever dealt with. I manage over a dozen social media accounts and each one needs a dedicated IP. Not once have I encountered a block due to a "blacklisted" address. Server uptime hovers around 99.9%, which is crucial during automated marketing campaigns. Speed is more than satisfactory, data flows smoothly without annoying slowdowns during peak hours. The management panel is intuitive, and the proxy list updates in real time. FineProxy is synonymous with peace of mind.

zapierdalamwbewieNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

They provide APIs for users to grab proxies from their website. Although their consumer service was not that good of English, they tried hard to assist me. Also they provides 7-days IP swap.

Anonymous UserTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Running accounts

great proxies for data scraping – I’ve used it for 5+ years..they have rotating IPs, they are fast and almost all proxies are not blocked in the social networks

AliceDieg, Last yearSource

Qualitative, fast and stable working proxy, I’m very happy, this is exactly what I needed. In my country (Ukraine) many sites and social networks are blocked, now this problem is solved. Prices are pleasantly pleased, for a huge number of proxy (1000+) I’m paying only 20 dlrs, it’s cheaper and faster than a proxy you will not find anywhere, so I recommend this service to you.

Darya MolchanovaFineProxy internal platformSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
What tasks on eBay most often require proxies?Scraping and accounts

Proxies are used for catalog and product page scraping, price monitoring, seller data collection, automated bidding, listing management, and operating multiple accounts within a single system.

What type of proxy works best for eBay?Depends on task

Depends on what you’re doing. For scraping listings, monitoring prices, or pulling analytics — datacenter proxies handle this fine. They’re fast, cheap per IP, and you can grab as many as you need. For anything tied to accounts — managing seller profiles, placing bids — you want ISP or residential proxies. eBay pays closer attention to account activity, and datacenter IPs can raise flags there.

Should I use a separate proxy for each eBay account?Yes

Yes, always. One account per IP is the basic rule. If eBay sees two accounts logging in from the same address, both can get flagged. Same goes for different parts of your setup — keep your scraper on separate IPs from your account management. Makes it way easier to figure out what went wrong if something breaks.

Can I use the same proxies for eBay API and browser automation?Yes

Yes. Your proxies don’t care whether traffic comes from an API call or a headless browser. Just make sure you’re not mixing IPs between tasks that shouldn’t share them — keep API scraping and account work on different pools.

What should I look for in proxies for eBay?Uptime first

Uptime first. If a proxy drops mid-session, eBay might flag the IP switch. After that — low latency and enough bandwidth so requests don’t time out. Clean IPs matter too: if the previous user got that address blacklisted, you inherit the problem. And you want a provider that lets you add more IPs without jumping through hoops when you need to scale.

How do I handle it when I need to send more requests?Add more IPs

Add more IPs to your pool. Spread the load so no single address gets hit too hard. If you’re rotating, keep the rotation logic simple — switch IP on each request or after a set interval. You shouldn’t need to rebuild anything in your code. Just more IPs, same setup.

What do I do when eBay starts blocking my requests?Rotate and slow

Don’t touch your code first — usually it’s an IP problem, not a logic problem. Try switching to cleaner IPs or adding more addresses to the rotation. If you’re hammering the same endpoints too fast from too few IPs, eBay will push back. Spread the requests out, slow down a bit per IP, and make sure your request patterns don’t look like a bot hitting the same page 500 times a minute.

How many proxies do I need to scrape a large number of eBay listings?Scale with volume

It depends on your speed and volume. A rough guideline: if you’re sending one request every 3–5 seconds per IP, a single proxy can handle roughly 700–1,200 requests per hour. To scrape 50,000 listings in a day, you’d need around 20–30 datacenter proxies running in parallel with comfortable delays. For 200,000+ listings, plan for 80–100 IPs or more. Always start with fewer IPs and scale up — it’s easier to add capacity than to recover from a mass block because you pushed too hard too fast.

Can I use free proxies for eBay?Bad idea

Technically you can, but practically it’s a bad idea. Free proxies are shared by hundreds or thousands of users, which means the IPs are almost certainly already flagged or blacklisted on eBay. They’re also slow, unreliable, and often go offline without warning — which causes mid-session IP switches that eBay treats as suspicious. Worse, free proxy operators can see all your traffic, including login credentials if the connection isn’t encrypted end-to-end. For scraping, free proxies will waste more time than they save. For anything involving accounts, they’re a real security risk.