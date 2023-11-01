Proxies for Arbitrage
Datacenter and ISP proxies for traffic arbitrage: scale geo-targeted checks, isolate ad accounts, and distribute high-volume campaigns over HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5.
Build your proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
Loading current plans…
Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.
|Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|DedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy 5,000 datacenter IPs for traffic arbitrage
- Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
- Export my proxy lists as JSON
- Show which services had the highest error rate today
- Renew every proxy service expiring this week
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Speed under load
“Absolutely the best proxy service I’ve ever used! The speeds are lightning-fast, and I can stream my favorite shows without any buffering. The interface is user-friendly, making it easy to connect to different servers. Highly recommend for anyone needing reliable access!”
I cannot find any better services than this specially in terms of residential unlimited, I thought it will start to be of low quality once I use but dammit for the entire time I have used, it stayed above 99%, it’s like awesome to be. Good luck and I hope it stays the same
Traffic never metered
While other providers charge per GB or even per request, these guys stay true to their mission of keeping Internet free and safe. Their Datacenter options are cheap and come with unlimited bandwidth.
We have used fineproxy for 2 years. The unlimited bandwidth and connection is just amazing and stable. Strongly Recommend.
Locations and stock
FineProxy has been a reliable tool for my business needs. The proxies are fast, stable, and accessible from many locations. It’s affordable and the customer service team is responsive and knowledgeable. Highly recommended for anyone needing. read this and write another onle
FineProxy has exceeded my expectations! Their proxies are fast, secure, and incredibly reliable. The wide range of options for IPs and locations makes it easy to customize for my needs. The support team is responsive and helpful, ensuring any issues are resolved quickly. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a trustworthy proxy service!
Which proxies should be chosen for ad arbitrage?Static ISP IPs
Static ISP IPs fixed for the entire rental term. The principle is one account = one stable IP. You lock in the country, time zone, and language, while cookies and 2FA persist across sessions. This reduces platform checks and keeps account behavior predictable.
And what is needed for traffic arbitrage?Large DC packages
Large packages of datacenter (DC) IPs with high bandwidth: tens of thousands of addresses, random issuance from the least loaded subnets, distribution by /24 and countries. This lets you parallelize streams without hitting limits on a single IP or region.
What speed is realistic and what does it depend on?400–500 Mbps
On remote servers (VPS/dedicated) we see peaks around 400–500 Mbps with proper configuration (keep-alive, connection pools, close geography). The key factor to remember: your total throughput is capped by the slowest link in the chain — usually your own network or routing. Our side provides a stable, high-capacity channel; the proxy itself doesn’t add speed beyond what your connection allows.
How does pricing work for large traffic packages?Wholesale pricing
We use a wholesale model with automated issuance. In large volumes the price per IP drops below $0.10 (exact rate depends on the plan). Addresses are randomized across the least loaded subnets, and problematic ranges can be replaced quickly according to your plan’s terms.
Can ISP and DC proxies be mixed in one project?Yes
Yes, and it’s a common pattern. Use static ISP proxies for logins, authentication, and sensitive actions where trust matters. Route heavy uploads, mass runs, and testing through the DC pool. Keep domains and roles separated so the two scenarios don’t interfere with each other.
Which protocols and access methods are supported?HTTP HTTPS SOCKS5
HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 (TCP). Authorization is by login/password or via allowlist (binding your external IPs). For Discord/RTC scenarios we offer a UDP option (purchased separately), but for most arbitrage tasks TCP is sufficient.
How do you avoid task overlap with other clients on the same IPs?Randomized issuance
We issue addresses randomly from the least loaded subnets, with a cap of roughly five clients per IP. The probability of overlap is low. If you notice degradation on specific addresses, flag them — we’ll suggest replacements under your plan’s terms.
Which limits should be considered when planning?Concurrent connections
The main constraint is concurrent connections per service. Within those connections, the request rate depends on the target platform’s own thresholds. Best practice: spread load evenly across your full IP list and follow a human-like model — randomized pauses, caching where possible, and exponential backoff on errors.