Proxy for WhatsApp
SOCKS5 with UDP support for calls, static IPv4 per account, all WhatsApp ports open — HTTP/HTTPS and SOCKS5
Build your proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.
|Package datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|Recommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy one dedicated UDP-enabled IP for one WA Business account
- Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
- Export my proxy list as JSON
- Show which services had the highest error rate today
- Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Running accounts
I've been working with FineProxy.org for over two years, and I can honestly call them the most stable provider I've ever dealt with. I manage over a dozen social media accounts and each one needs a dedicated IP. Not once have I encountered a block due to a "blacklisted" address. Server uptime hovers around 99.9%, which is crucial during automated marketing campaigns. Speed is more than satisfactory, data flows smoothly without annoying slowdowns during peak hours. The management panel is intuitive, and the proxy list updates in real time. FineProxy is synonymous with peace of mind.
I’ve been using Fineproxy for a few weeks now and I’m genuinely impressed. The proxies are fast, stable, and easy to integrate into my tools. I mostly use them for managing multiple accounts and scraping — no bans or slowdowns so far. Support was quick to respond when I had a setup question. Prices are fair too, especially for the quality. Definitely one of the more reliable proxy providers out there.
Speed under load
I am very satisfied with Fineproxy’s service. Their proxy network is large and powerful, providing a stable and fast connection. Their site is easy to navigate, and the technical support is responsive and helpful. It is a solid choice for those looking to secure their browsing or bypass geo-restrictions.
this website provide trail with fast proxy i never expect someone provide fastest proxy like this im now buy only this website proxy
Traffic never metered
We have used fineproxy for 2 years. The unlimited bandwidth and connection is just amazing and stable. Strongly Recommend.
Fantastic work Fantastic work – Awesome proxies Fantastic work, team! I just discovered this service and I’m genuinely impressed — the value you’re offering for the price is incredible. And now with unlimited residential access? That’s next-level. Huge respect to you all. I’ll definitely be returning!
My WhatsApp is blocked. How to unblock?Route traffic
Country-level blocks require routing through an unrestricted region. Configure a proxy or VPN with servers where WhatsApp operates normally. For network blocks (office, school), system-level proxy configuration bypasses local firewall rules. Static datacenter proxies from FineProxy provide stable unblocked WhatsApp access without VPN speed penalties.
Why do my WhatsApp calls drop when using a proxy?Enable UDP
HTTP/HTTPS proxies don’t support UDP, which WhatsApp uses for WhatsApp call audio and video. Switch to SOCKS5 proxies with UDP forwarding enabled. FineProxy’s SOCKS5 includes full UDP support. Also verify that UDP ports 3478, 45395 are not blocked on your network.
Which ports does WhatsApp require?TCP and UDP
Messaging and media: TCP port 80, 443, 587, 5222, 7777. Voice/video calls: UDP ports 3478, 45395, 59234, 50318. FineProxy supports all required ports for complete WhatsApp functionality including VoIP.
Can I use the built-in WhatsApp proxy with dedicated proxies?Yes
Yes, if the proxy supports IP-based authorization. WhatsApp’s built-in proxy setting accepts only host and port without login/password fields. FineProxy allows you to whitelist your IP address in the dashboard — after that, the proxy works without credentials, and you can use just the address and port directly in WhatsApp settings.
What's the best proxy type for WhatsApp Business?Static per account
Static datacenter or ISP proxies with one proxy number (IP:port) per WhatsApp Business account. Avoid rotational proxies for logged-in sessions — they cause re-verification prompts. For call-heavy business use, ensure SOCKS5 with UDP support.
Do your proxies work with WhatsApp automation tools?Yes
Yes. FineProxy integrates with automation frameworks, anti-detect browsers (AdsPower, GoLogin), and WhatsApp Business API platforms. Export lists in TXT, CSV, JSON, or via API. Both HTTP/HTTPS and SOCKS5 protocols supported.