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SEO proxy for search engines

ISP (residential) and datacenter IPv4 proxies for rank tracking and SERP scraping: geo-targeting, static IP, HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, unlimited traffic.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: ISP.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPRecommended hereISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 300 European ISP IPs for SEO rank tracking
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my search engine proxy
  • Export my proxy list as JSON
  • Show which services had the highest error rate today
  • Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Locations and stock

Qualitative, fast and stable working proxy, I’m very happy, this is exactly what I needed. In my country (Ukraine) many sites and social networks are blocked, now this problem is solved. Prices are pleasantly pleased, for a huge number of proxy (1000+) I’m paying only 20 dlrs, it’s cheaper and faster than a proxy you will not find anywhere, so I recommend this service to you.

Darya MolchanovaFineProxy internal platformSource

FineProxy.Org provides reliable proxy services with a wide range of IP addresses, fast speeds, and global coverage, ensuring privacy. Good

Mai TienSaasHub, 2+ years agoSource

API and agent access

i love fineproxy the speed is great i use it on automation tools, webscrapping and for browsing, the connection are stable and the speed is very good, never disconnect and not banned ips, i will buy it again and again, the support team is really great response on time

7heGoatCR7Dieg, Last yearSource

i love fineproxy proxies, its really fast and undetectable. i used it on automation tools like keyword tools, and for scraping tools, its like game changer, the customer support is top notch whenever you need some help they are 24/7 available to resolve ur issue, the quality of proxies are just amazing.

asdjkakarNorton Safe Web, Last yearSource

Traffic never metered

Affordable EU proxies. The only proxy provider that still keeps their prices low. Was looking all across the Internet for something like this and it turned out to be the cheapest proxy provider with unlimited bandwidth.

Wowser BrowserTrustpilot, This yearSource

A worthy service for those who cares about their safety on-line. I`ve been using it for 10 days and totally satisfied with its speed. And the most pleasant thing is that there`re no traffic limits for such a low price.

Alex D.FineProxy internal platformSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Why do I need proxies for SEO tools?Scale and location

SEO tools that check rankings or parse search results make many automated requests. Search engines detect this and respond with CAPTCHAs, rate limits, or IP blocks. Proxies distribute requests across multiple IPs. They also let you check results from specific locations rather than seeing personalized results based on your own browsing history.

Which proxy type is best for rank tracking?Residential proxies

Residential proxies provide the most accurate results because they use real ISP-assigned IPs that search engines trust. Datacenter proxies are cheaper but show up to 43% discrepancy in results because search engines detect and modify responses to datacenter IPs. For serious rank tracking, residential or ISP proxies are worth the investment.

How many proxies do I need for SEO work?Volume dependent

It depends on your query volume and required speed. A general rule: one proxy per 20-30 queries per hour for safe operation. For checking 1,000 keywords daily with proper delays, you’d need 30-50 proxies. More proxies mean faster completion but higher costs.

Can I use free proxies for rank tracking?Not recommended

Not recommended. Free proxies are slow, unreliable, and likely already blocked by search engines. They’re also shared among thousands of users, meaning someone else’s abuse affects your access. For SEO work where data accuracy matters, free proxies waste more time than they save.

Why do I get different results with different proxies?Results are personalized

Search results are heavily personalized by location, language, device type, and browsing history. Different proxy IPs appear to come from different locations with different profiles, so results vary. This is actually useful for SEO — it shows you what users in different cities actually see. Use proxies from your target locations for accurate local data.

How do I avoid getting blocked when scraping search engines?Slow and rotate

Add realistic delays between requests (40-50 seconds), use residential or ISP proxies, rotate user agents appropriately, maintain session cookies, and slow down when you hit CAPTCHAs — wait longer before the next request. Don’t use perfectly regular intervals — add randomness to appear more human.

Do FineProxy proxies work with SEO tools like Ahrefs, Semrush, and Screaming Frog?Yes

Yes. FineProxy supports HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 protocols, which covers all major SEO platforms. You can configure our proxies directly in Ahrefs, Semrush, Screaming Frog, SERPstat, GSA SER, Scrapebox, and any custom scraping scripts. Our API also allows automated proxy rotation and management for tools that support external proxy lists.

Guide

Rank Tracking, SERP Analysis, and Competitor Monitoring

5 min readFineProxy network team

Search engines actively block automated requests with CAPTCHAs, rate limits, and IP bans. If you’re serious about SEO — tracking rankings, parsing SERPs, or monitoring competitors — you need a proxy for SEO that can handle these challenges.

Why SEO needs proxies

Search results are personalized. The same keyword can show up to 72% different results depending on location, device, browsing history, and time of day. Without proxies, you see your own personalized version — not what your target audience sees. A proxy service for SEO lets you check rankings from any location as a fresh user.

Rate limits hit fast. Run a rank tracker checking hundreds of keywords and you’ll trigger blocks within minutes. Search engines detect repeated queries from the same IP and respond with CAPTCHAs or 403/429 errors. Proxies spread your requests across multiple IPs, keeping you under detection thresholds.

Local SEO requires local IPs. If you’re optimizing for “plumber in Chicago,” you need to see what users in Chicago actually see. A good proxy server for search engine monitoring gives you city-level geo-targeting so you can verify local pack rankings, map results, and location-specific features.

Why cheap proxies give bad data

Not all proxies work the same for SEO. Research shows datacenter proxies produce a 43% discrepancy rate compared to what real users see. Search engines detect datacenter IP ranges and serve modified results — sometimes deliberately degraded to poison scraped data.

Residential proxies solve this by using real ISP-assigned IP addresses. To Google, traffic from residential IPs looks like regular home users browsing the web. You get authentic search results without detection penalties.

For the most accurate proxy for SEO ranking checks, residential proxies with sticky sessions (same IP for 5–10 minutes) give consistent data across pagination and SERP features like featured snippets and map packs.

What you can do with SEO proxies

Rank tracking. Monitor your positions for hundreds or thousands of keywords across multiple search engines and locations. See exactly where you rank in each target market.

SERP analysis. Parse search results to understand what Google shows for your target queries — featured snippets, People Also Ask, local packs, ads, organic listings. Track how these change over time.

Competitor monitoring. Check competitor rankings, analyze their SERP presence, find keywords they’re targeting. With proxies, you can do this at scale without getting blocked.

Local SEO verification. Confirm that your Google Business Profile shows up correctly in local results across different cities. Check local pack rankings and map visibility.

Link prospecting. Search for guest posting opportunities, resource pages, and link building targets without hitting rate limits.

Which proxy type to choose

Residential proxies. Best for accuracy. Real ISP IPs that search engines trust. Essential for rank tracking where data quality matters. Higher cost, but worth it for reliable results.

Static ISP proxies. Combine residential authenticity with datacenter speed. Good for high-volume SERP parsing where you need both accuracy and throughput. FineProxy offers static ISP proxies with unlimited bandwidth — works well for continuous monitoring.

Datacenter proxies. Cheapest and fastest, but higher detection risk. Can work if you set up proper rotation and delays. Best for bulk tasks where some data loss is acceptable.

Mobile proxies. Highest trust level from search engines, but most expensive. Use for sensitive tasks where blocks would be costly.

How to set up proxies for search engine scraping

Respect rate limits. Even with proxies, don’t hammer search engines. Add 40–50 second random delays between queries. Search engines track request patterns — machine-like timing triggers detection.

Use sticky sessions for local SEO. Keep the same IP for 5–10 minutes when checking local results or paginating through SERPs. Switching IPs mid-session looks suspicious.

Match user agents to your proxy. If you’re using a datacenter IP, don’t send a mobile user agent — that’s an obvious red flag.

Handle blocks properly. When you hit a CAPTCHA or 429 error, pause that IP for 60+ minutes. Aggressive retrying just extends your block.

Track what works. Monitor which proxies get blocked and when. Patterns emerge — certain times or query volumes trigger more blocks.

Why FineProxy for SEO

FineProxy runs its own infrastructure with dedicated IPs not shared across customers’ SEO tasks — eliminating the “burned IP” problem common with resellers. You get fast IP replacement when needed, city-level geo-targeting across 30+ countries for local rank checks, sticky sessions up to 30 minutes for consistent SERP pagination, and full protocol support (HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5) compatible with tools like Ahrefs, Semrush, Screaming Frog, and custom scrapers. Our dashboard and API let you manage rotation, monitor usage, and scale from hundreds to millions of queries without switching providers.

When search engines themselves are blocked

Sometimes the issue isn’t scraping — it’s access. Corporate firewalls, school networks, or regional restrictions can block Google, Bing, or localized search engines entirely. Proxies route your traffic through unrestricted locations, giving you normal unblocked search engine access.