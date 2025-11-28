How to set up a proxy on Linux

Step 4

Configure Proxy

Open redsocks config file:

sudo nano /etc/redsocks.conf

Press Alt + \ to jump to the beginning of the file, then keep pressing Ctrl + K until everything is removed

Paste the correct config (listed below) and fill it in with the credentials from your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here

Press Ctrl + X, then Y, then Enter to save

Run in terminal:

sudo systemctl enable --now redsocks

sudo systemctl status redsocks