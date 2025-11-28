Integration guide
Linux proxy settings
Set up your proxy quickly and easily.
How to set up a proxy on Linux
The appearance of the user interface depends on your specific Linux distribution, though most GNOME desktops look pretty similar. Here it’s shown on Fedora Linux (GNOME/KDE).
Open Networks Settings
Click at right upper corner → Click on Settings icon (Gear)
Go to Network Tab → Go to Proxy settings
Configure Systems Proxy
Enable Network Proxy switch
Choose Manual configuration
Enter your IP adress and port
GNOME’s built-in proxy settings don’t reliably support SOCKS5 username/password authentication, so the safer approach is to route traffic through a local proxy layer. A common solution is redsocks, which can transparently redirect TCP connections to a remote SOCKS5 proxy with proper authentication.
Advanced Setup with Redsocks
If you want to use a SOCKS5 proxy with username and password authentication, you can configure it through Redsocks as your system-wide proxy.
Install Redsocks
Open Terminal (ctrl-alt-t usually)
Enter: sudo dnf install redsocks (sudo password required)
dnf is used on Fedora, RHEL, and CentOS Stream.
For other popular distributions:
Debian / Ubuntu / Linux Mint: sudo apt install redsocks
Arch / Manjaro: sudo pacman -S redsocks
openSUSE: sudo zypper install redsocks
Alpine: sudo apk add redsocks
Configure Proxy
Open redsocks config file:
sudo nano /etc/redsocks.conf
Press Alt + \ to jump to the beginning of the file, then keep pressing Ctrl + K until everything is removed
Paste the correct config (listed below) and fill it in with the credentials from your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here
Press Ctrl + X, then Y, then Enter to save
Run in terminal:
sudo systemctl enable --now redsocks
sudo systemctl status redsocks
base {
log_debug = on;
log_info = on;
log = "stderr";
daemon = on;
redirector = nftables;
}
redsocks {
local_ip = 127.0.0.1;
local_port = 12345;
ip = xxx.xxx.xx.xxx;
port = 1080;
type = socks5;
login = "fineproxy";
password = "password";
}
Configure nftables
paste in terminal: sudo nano /etc/nftables.d/redsocks.nft
Paste proper table (listed below)
in terminal:
sudo nft -f /etc/nftables.d/redsocks.nft
Ctrl X and Y for saving
Run in terminal:
sudo nft -f /etc/nftables.d/redsocks.nft
sudo systemctl enable --now nftables
table inet redsocks {
chain output {
type nat hook output priority 0;
ip daddr { 127.0.0.0/8, 10.0.0.0/8, 172.16.0.0/12, 192.168.0.0/16 } return
ip daddr xxx.xxx.xx.xxx return
tcp redirect to :12345
}
}
Configure DNS over TCP
Open file: sudo nano /etc/NetworkManager/conf.d/99-dns.conf
Paste:
[main]
dns=none
Open file: sudo nano /etc/systemd/resolved.conf
Paste:
[Resolve]
DNS=1.1.1.1#cloudflare-dns.com
DNSOverTLS=yes
Run in terminal:
sudo ln -sf /run/systemd/resolve/stub-resolv.conf /etc/resolv.conf
sudo systemctl restart NetworkManager systemd-resolved
Where can I find my FineProxy credentials for Linux?
Open your active service in the FineProxy dashboard. Use the proxy host, port, username, and password shown for that service.
Should I enter my FineProxy account password?
No. Use the proxy authentication password from your active service, not the password you use to sign in to your FineProxy account.
How do I verify that the Linux proxy setup works?
Open an IP-checking website after enabling the proxy. The detected IP and location should match the proxy you configured.
What should I check if Linux cannot connect through the proxy?
Confirm the host, port, protocol, and authentication details first. Then disable any conflicting VPN or proxy profile and reconnect.
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.