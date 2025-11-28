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Integration guide

Linux proxy settings

Set up your proxy quickly and easily.

UpdatedJune 23, 2026
FormatStep-by-step guide

How to set up a proxy on Linux

The appearance of the user interface depends on your specific Linux distribution, though most GNOME desktops look pretty similar. Here it’s shown on Fedora Linux (GNOME/KDE).

Step 1

Open Networks Settings

Click at right upper corner → Click on Settings icon (Gear)

Go to Network Tab → Go to Proxy settings

Step 2

Configure Systems Proxy

Enable Network Proxy switch

Choose Manual configuration

Enter your IP adress and port

GNOME’s built-in proxy settings don’t reliably support SOCKS5 username/password authentication, so the safer approach is to route traffic through a local proxy layer. A common solution is redsocks, which can transparently redirect TCP connections to a remote SOCKS5 proxy with proper authentication.

Advanced Setup with Redsocks

If you want to use a SOCKS5 proxy with username and password authentication, you can configure it through Redsocks as your system-wide proxy.

Step 3

Install Redsocks

Open Terminal (ctrl-alt-t usually)

Enter: sudo dnf install redsocks (sudo password required)

dnf is used on Fedora, RHEL, and CentOS Stream.

For other popular distributions:

Debian / Ubuntu / Linux Mint: sudo apt install redsocks

Arch / Manjaro: sudo pacman -S redsocks

openSUSE: sudo zypper install redsocks

Alpine: sudo apk add redsocks

Step 4

Configure Proxy

Open redsocks config file:

sudo nano /etc/redsocks.conf

Press Alt + \ to jump to the beginning of the file, then keep pressing Ctrl + K until everything is removed

Paste the correct config (listed below) and fill it in with the credentials from your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here

Press Ctrl + X, then Y, then Enter to save

Run in terminal:

sudo systemctl enable --now redsocks

sudo systemctl status redsocks

shell
base {
    log_debug = on;
    log_info = on;
    log = "stderr";
    daemon = on;
    redirector = nftables;
}

redsocks {
    local_ip = 127.0.0.1;
    local_port = 12345;

    ip = xxx.xxx.xx.xxx;
    port = 1080;
    type = socks5;

    login = "fineproxy";
    password = "password";
}
Step 5

Configure nftables

paste in terminal: sudo nano /etc/nftables.d/redsocks.nft

Paste proper table (listed below)

in terminal:

sudo nft -f /etc/nftables.d/redsocks.nft

Ctrl X and Y for saving

Run in terminal:

sudo nft -f /etc/nftables.d/redsocks.nft

sudo systemctl enable --now nftables

shell
table inet redsocks {
    chain output {
        type nat hook output priority 0;

        ip daddr { 127.0.0.0/8, 10.0.0.0/8, 172.16.0.0/12, 192.168.0.0/16 } return

        ip daddr xxx.xxx.xx.xxx return

        tcp redirect to :12345
    }
}
Step 6

Configure DNS over TCP

Open file: sudo nano /etc/NetworkManager/conf.d/99-dns.conf

Paste:

[main]

dns=none

Open file: sudo nano /etc/systemd/resolved.conf

Paste:

[Resolve]

DNS=1.1.1.1#cloudflare-dns.com

DNSOverTLS=yes

Run in terminal:

sudo ln -sf /run/systemd/resolve/stub-resolv.conf /etc/resolv.conf

sudo systemctl restart NetworkManager systemd-resolved

Where can I find my FineProxy credentials for Linux?

Open your active service in the FineProxy dashboard. Use the proxy host, port, username, and password shown for that service.

Should I enter my FineProxy account password?

No. Use the proxy authentication password from your active service, not the password you use to sign in to your FineProxy account.

How do I verify that the Linux proxy setup works?

Open an IP-checking website after enabling the proxy. The detected IP and location should match the proxy you configured.

What should I check if Linux cannot connect through the proxy?

Confirm the host, port, protocol, and authentication details first. Then disable any conflicting VPN or proxy profile and reconnect.

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Configure for 48 hours