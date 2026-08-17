Billing
Payment Methods & Delivery
Supported payment methods, processing details, and what happens after your FineProxy order is confirmed.
Current as of August 17, 2026
Payment Options#
We offer a range of secure and convenient payment methods to help you activate your proxies quickly:
Cryptocurrencies#
- USDT (TRC20, ERC20, TON)
- BTC, LTC, ETH, DASH, TRX (TRON), TON
- USDC (ERC20, Arbitrum)
Bank Cards & Payment Providers#
- Stripe (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and more)
- Paddle (Visa, MasterCard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and other options available via Paddle)
- Direct card payments (Visa, MasterCard, and others)
- UnionPay
Local payment options for users in Russia#
- Russian bank cards & SBP via FreeKassa
- 1payment
- SBP
Other Methods#
- PayPal (where available)
- Wire transfer / bank payment
Note: Available payment methods may vary by country and may change from time to time. Please refer to the most up-to-date list during checkout or contact support via the ticket system.
Delivery & Activation#
FineProxy is a fully digital service. Proxies are delivered online and are activated automatically after successful payment confirmation.
How it works:#
- Choose a proxy package on our website.
- Pay using your preferred payment method.
- Your proxies are activated automatically once payment is confirmed.
- View your proxy details in your dashboard, including IPs, ports, and credentials or IP authorization (IP whitelisting).
What’s Included#
- Dedicated or shared IP packages (depending on your plan)
- Protocol support: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5, and UDP (for specific plans)
- Unlimited bandwidth (unless otherwise specified)
- Client dashboard with IP rotation, filtering, and proxy monitoring (where available, depending on plan)
- Technical support via the ticket system
Need Help?#
If you need assistance, please contact support via the ticket system.
You can also reach us at 📩 support@fineproxy.org
💬 Live chat is available directly on the website.