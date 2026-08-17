Current as of August 17, 2026 Print

Payment Options#

We offer a range of secure and convenient payment methods to help you activate your proxies quickly:

USDT (TRC20, ERC20, TON)

BTC, LTC, ETH, DASH, TRX (TRON), TON

USDC (ERC20, Arbitrum)

Bank Cards & Payment Providers#

Stripe (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and more)

Paddle (Visa, MasterCard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and other options available via Paddle)

Direct card payments (Visa, MasterCard, and others)

UnionPay

Local payment options for users in Russia#

Russian bank cards & SBP via FreeKassa

1payment

SBP

Other Methods#

PayPal (where available)

Wire transfer / bank payment

Note: Available payment methods may vary by country and may change from time to time. Please refer to the most up-to-date list during checkout or contact support via the ticket system.

Delivery & Activation#

FineProxy is a fully digital service. Proxies are delivered online and are activated automatically after successful payment confirmation.

How it works:#

Choose a proxy package on our website. Pay using your preferred payment method. Your proxies are activated automatically once payment is confirmed. View your proxy details in your dashboard, including IPs, ports, and credentials or IP authorization (IP whitelisting).

Dedicated or shared IP packages (depending on your plan)

Protocol support: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5, and UDP (for specific plans)

Unlimited bandwidth (unless otherwise specified)

Client dashboard with IP rotation, filtering, and proxy monitoring (where available, depending on plan)

Technical support via the ticket system

If you need assistance, please contact support via the ticket system.

You can also reach us at 📩 support@fineproxy.org

💬 Live chat is available directly on the website.