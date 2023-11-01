Crypto Proxy
Dedicated IPv4 proxies for exchange APIs and trading bots: stable per-key addresses, low latency, HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, and unlimited traffic.
Build your proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.
|Package datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|Recommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy one dedicated IP for one crypto trading bot
- Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my crypto proxy service
- Export my crypto proxy lists as JSON
- Show which crypto proxy services had the highest error rate today
- Show the status and billing details for my crypto proxy services
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Speed under load
I cannot find any better services than this specially in terms of residential unlimited, I thought it will start to be of low quality once I use but dammit for the entire time I have used, it stayed above 99%, it’s like awesome to be. Good luck and I hope it stays the same
Greetings to you, honorable readers of this humble review. Let me talk about proxy-servers a little. In my opinion, proxy-servers can be very useful in different cases and for various purposes. I think that fineproxy is a good choice, especially for the speed of work. It is also comfortabe in usage. I have been using fineproxy for two month already, and I am sincerely satisfied with it.
Order minimums
excellent proxies work like a watch, I have been using them for a year, I use them all the time, I buy for 1000
Needed a reliable rotating proxy solution for data research and this delivered. 100 IPs, all clean and responsive. Customer support answered my setup questions within the hour. Will renew without hesitation.
API and agent access
I've been used it for 5+ years and this is a great proxies to work with data scraping/social networks and any other automation projects - fast rotating IPs, almost all proxies are not blocked like in other providers etc. also customer support is quite good.
Switching to Fineproxy was one of the best decisions I’ve made. The setup process was incredibly smooth, and their proxies integrated seamlessly with my existing tools. What truly sets them apart is the peace of mind they offer – knowing I have access to a clean and robust IP pool whenever I need it. Highly recommend for anyone seeking hassle-free proxy services!
Do exchanges ban datacenter IPs?No
No. Binance, Kraken, Bybit — they all authenticate by API key. They don’t check if your IP is residential or datacenter. They ban IPs that exceed rate limits. As long as you stay under the limit on each IP, datacenter proxies work perfectly.
How many proxies do I need for trading bots?One per bot
One per bot instance is the simplest approach. If you’re running 5 bots across 3 exchanges, 5-15 IPs covers it depending on how aggressive your request rate is. FineProxy lets you add IPs as you scale — no need to guess upfront.
Does latency matter for crypto proxies?Yes
Yes. For arbitrage and market making, every millisecond counts. Datacenter proxies typically give you 10-50ms latency, which is fast enough for most strategies. If you need sub-10ms, you’d want a proxy physically close to the exchange’s servers — Binance runs primarily in AWS Tokyo, Kraken in various US/EU data centers, and Bybit in AWS Singapore.
Can I use one proxy for multiple exchanges?Better separated
You can, but it’s better to separate them. Rate limits are per IP, and if one exchange’s bot is burning through requests, it doesn’t affect your other connections. Clean separation also makes debugging easier when something breaks.
Does FineProxy work with Freqtrade, Hummingbot, and other bot frameworks?Yes
Yes. Any bot that supports HTTP, HTTPS, or SOCKS5 proxy settings works with FineProxy out of the box. Freqtrade and Hummingbot both accept proxy configuration via environment variables (http_proxy, https_proxy) or directly in the exchange connection config. For bots using WebSocket streams, set the SOCKS5 proxy address in your client — it handles persistent connections better than HTTP proxies.