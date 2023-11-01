Proxy for ChatGPT
Datacenter IPv4 proxies for ChatGPT: bypass geo-blocks or distribute OpenAI API keys across dedicated IPs — HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5 supported.
Build your ChatGPT proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
Loading current plans…
Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.
|Package datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|Recommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy one dedicated US IP for ChatGPT and OpenAI API access
- Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
- Export my proxy list as JSON
- Show which services had the highest error rate today
- Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Speed under load
Excellent, but there is a shame in the because, I am connected to a fast one, and we can fix it and you are.
FineProxy offers a reliable proxy service with a large global network of IPs, suitable for various tasks like web scraping and accessing geo-restricted content.
API and agent access
Our company heavily relies on proxies for SEO research, social media management, competitor analysis, and automated tasks. FineProxy has been a lifesaver for our team, offering a wide range of fast, secure, and highly anonymous proxies that help us execute tasks efficiently. The dashboard is user-friendly, making it easy to manage multiple proxies without any hassle. Unlike other proxy providers we’ve tried in the past, FineProxy maintains consistent speed and uptime, which is crucial for our operations. If you need a business-grade proxy solution, I strongly suggest giving them a try!
They provide APIs for users to grab proxies from their website. Although their consumer service was not that good of English, they tried hard to assist me. Also they provides 7-days IP swap.
Running accounts
I’ve been using Fineproxy for a few weeks now and I’m genuinely impressed. The proxies are fast, stable, and easy to integrate into my tools. I mostly use them for managing multiple accounts and scraping — no bans or slowdowns so far. Support was quick to respond when I had a setup question. Prices are fair too, especially for the quality. Definitely one of the more reliable proxy providers out there.
Uptime: Excellent proxies staying stable for 3–7 days without drops Speed: Fast enough for TikTok, Gmail, and crypto wallet logins Protocols Supported: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5, and even UDP Global Coverage: U.S., Germany, France, Japan, and more
Does OpenAI block datacenter IPs?No
No. ChatGPT and the OpenAI API work fine with datacenter IPs. The platform checks your geographic location (supported country or not), not whether your IP belongs to a hosting provider. This makes datacenter proxies the most cost-effective option — fast, cheap, and they just work.
Can I use a free Chat GPT proxy service?Not recommended
You can, but you probably shouldn’t. Free proxy services log your traffic — and that traffic includes your ChatGPT conversations and potentially your API keys. One leaked API key means someone else racks up charges on your OpenAI account. Use a paid provider where you control the connection.
How do I set up a proxy for ChatGPT API proxy calls?Configure client
Most OpenAI client libraries support proxy configuration. In the official Python SDK (v1+), which uses httpx under the hood, you can pass an http_client with a proxy configured via httpx.Client(proxy=”http://your-proxy:port”). For older setups, setting the http_proxy / https_proxy environment variable also works. Point it at your proxy address with the port, and all API requests will route through it.
Will my OpenAI account get banned for using a proxy?Risk exists
Using a proxy to access ChatGPT from an unsupported country is against OpenAI’s terms — they can suspend your account if detected. In practice, using a proxy for ChatGPT rarely triggers issues if your usage patterns look normal. But the risk exists, especially with free or heavily shared IPs that OpenAI has already flagged.
What's the best proxy setup for high-volume API usage?Dedicated per key
One dedicated proxy per API key. Rotate keys across requests, keep each key tied to its own IP. FineProxy’s datacenter pool gives you enough IPs to scale without reusing addresses. For most API workloads, HTTP proxies over IPv4 are all you need.