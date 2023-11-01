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Bulk Proxy

IPv4 bulk proxies across multiple /24 subnets — HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, unlimited traffic, instant delivery, built for large-scale scraping and ad verification.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your bulk proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.

Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 1,000 datacenter IPs distributed across available subnets
  • Export my bulk proxy list as JSON
  • Filter my bulk proxy list by country or subnet
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my bulk proxy package
  • Show the status and billing details for my large proxy orders
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Traffic never metered

Awesome service. The proxies are available in a short while after the payment. Having a lot of IP`s makes my work more productive. I appreciate a good speed and unlimited traffic as well.&nbsp;

Diana DeeFineProxy internal platformSource

Fantastic work Fantastic work – Awesome proxies Fantastic work, team! I just discovered this service and I’m genuinely impressed — the value you’re offering for the price is incredible. And now with unlimited residential access? That’s next-level. Huge respect to you all. I’ll definitely be returning!

hamzaerkoDieg, This yearSource

API and agent access

i love fineproxy proxies, its really fast and undetectable. i used it on automation tools like keyword tools, and for scraping tools, its like game changer, the customer support is top notch whenever you need some help they are 24/7 available to resolve ur issue, the quality of proxies are just amazing.

asdjkakarNorton Safe Web, Last yearSource

Fast and reliable proxy service with excellent uptime, great support, and affordable pricing. Perfect for secure browsing and automation tasks!

MargaretSaasHub, Last yearSource

Locations and stock

Affordable EU proxies. The only proxy provider that still keeps their prices low. Was looking all across the Internet for something like this and it turned out to be the cheapest proxy provider with unlimited bandwidth.

Wowser BrowserTrustpilot, This yearSource

FineProxy has been a reliable tool for my business needs. The proxies are fast, stable, and accessible from many locations. It’s affordable and the customer service team is responsive and knowledgeable. Highly recommended for anyone needing. read this and write another onle

W3sazzadProxyRate, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Why are bulk proxies cheaper per IP?Fixed costs

Fixed costs. Bandwidth, hardware, monitoring — running one proxy and ten thousand costs the provider nearly the same. At volume, that overhead divides across more addresses. The product doesn’t change; the math works out.

How is a package put together? Will I share subnets with other customers?Random subnet distribution

You choose a country. FineProxy assigns IPs randomly across available /24 subnets, not from a single block. Full isolation isn’t guaranteed in bulk packages, but random distribution makes meaningful overlap uncommon.

Are there usage limits?Concurrency limits

Each tariff includes a concurrent connection limit. Request volume within each session is up to you — stick to a human-like pace with varied intervals. Sites catch patterns faster than raw volume.

My IPs keep getting blocked even though the pool is large. What's wrong?Check client signals

If different IPs hit the same block, check your client fingerprint, headers, and request timing first. Anti-bot systems in 2025–2026 look at TLS signatures, JavaScript execution, and behavioral signals — not just the IP address.

What's the difference between bulk packages and dedicated proxies?Exclusivity and volume

Dedicated proxies guarantee exclusive access to each IP — nobody else uses it during your rental. Bulk packages also use FineProxy-owned addresses, but the pricing is built for volume: lower per-IP cost, larger quantities. In both cases, nothing is resold from third parties.

How does rotation work — is it automatic or manual?You control rotation

You control rotation on your side. The API returns your full IP list in plain-text or JSON, and you decide the logic — rotate per request, per session, or on a timer. There’s no forced automatic rotation, so you can match pacing to each target’s tolerance.

Can I mix countries in one order?Yes

Yes. Select multiple countries during checkout. Availability depends on our current pool in each region.

How quickly are proxies available after purchase?Right after payment

Right after payment. The IP list appears in your dashboard. For large orders — several thousand addresses — list generation takes a few minutes.

Guide

Bulk Proxies: What Matters When You're Buying Thousands of IPs

3 min readFineProxy network team

When you buy bulk proxy addresses from FineProxy, the IP list with credentials lands in your dashboard right after payment. We own every address in the pool — over 100,000 IPv4 across multiple ASNs — so there’s no middleman markup and no recycled IPs from third-party networks.

The price per IP drops with volume, and traffic is unlimited regardless of the package size. That makes budgeting straightforward: you know the cost upfront, it doesn’t grow with usage.

Subnet spread is what keeps your pool alive

Anti-bot systems block entire /24 subnets — all 256 addresses in a block — when they spot suspicious activity from a few of them. If your 10,000 IPs sit in 40 subnets, one aggressive target can burn a big chunk of the pool overnight.

FineProxy distributes bulk orders randomly across available /24 blocks. A ban on one subnet doesn’t cascade to the rest. Two customers working on the same target are unlikely to share a subnet. Most bulk providers never mention subnet diversity — but for large-scale scraping or ad verification, it’s what separates a pool that lasts months from one that degrades in weeks.

How many IPs you actually need

Research from The Web Scraping Club puts safe request rates per IP at roughly:

  • Social media platforms: 30–60 requests per IP per hour
  • E-commerce sites: 100–300 requests per IP per hour
  • News and content sites: 300+ requests per IP per hour

If you need 100,000 product pages per hour from a site that tolerates ~200 requests/hour per IP, that’s at least 500 IPs. Double it for safety. A team monitoring prices across several marketplaces in multiple countries easily needs tens of thousands.

Rotation and API access

Once you have thousands of IPs, cycling through them manually isn’t realistic. FineProxy provides an API endpoint that lets you pull the current IP list, filter by country or subnet, and feed addresses directly into your scraper or automation tool. You can rotate IPs on your side — per request, per session, or on a fixed interval — using the list the API returns in plain-text or JSON format. There’s no forced automatic rotation: you control the logic, which matters when different targets need different pacing strategies.

Not every block means bad IPs

Even with the right number of IPs and proper rotation, you’ll still see blocks on some addresses. If the same error shows up across different IPs, the problem is usually not the addresses themselves.

Proxyway’s 2025 research shows even the best scraping setups achieve only 85–93% success rates. The rest comes down to TLS fingerprints, mismatched headers, JavaScript checks, or identical timing between requests. Clean IPs are one layer — how your scraper behaves is the other.

Want to try the service on your own workload? Configure and pay for Proxies for 48 hours, then run the benchmarks above on your own tasks.