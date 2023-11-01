When you buy bulk proxy addresses from FineProxy, the IP list with credentials lands in your dashboard right after payment. We own every address in the pool — over 100,000 IPv4 across multiple ASNs — so there’s no middleman markup and no recycled IPs from third-party networks.
The price per IP drops with volume, and traffic is unlimited regardless of the package size. That makes budgeting straightforward: you know the cost upfront, it doesn’t grow with usage.
Subnet spread is what keeps your pool alive
Anti-bot systems block entire /24 subnets — all 256 addresses in a block — when they spot suspicious activity from a few of them. If your 10,000 IPs sit in 40 subnets, one aggressive target can burn a big chunk of the pool overnight.
FineProxy distributes bulk orders randomly across available /24 blocks. A ban on one subnet doesn’t cascade to the rest. Two customers working on the same target are unlikely to share a subnet. Most bulk providers never mention subnet diversity — but for large-scale scraping or ad verification, it’s what separates a pool that lasts months from one that degrades in weeks.
How many IPs you actually need
Research from The Web Scraping Club puts safe request rates per IP at roughly:
- Social media platforms: 30–60 requests per IP per hour
- E-commerce sites: 100–300 requests per IP per hour
- News and content sites: 300+ requests per IP per hour
If you need 100,000 product pages per hour from a site that tolerates ~200 requests/hour per IP, that’s at least 500 IPs. Double it for safety. A team monitoring prices across several marketplaces in multiple countries easily needs tens of thousands.
Rotation and API access
Once you have thousands of IPs, cycling through them manually isn’t realistic. FineProxy provides an API endpoint that lets you pull the current IP list, filter by country or subnet, and feed addresses directly into your scraper or automation tool. You can rotate IPs on your side — per request, per session, or on a fixed interval — using the list the API returns in plain-text or JSON format. There’s no forced automatic rotation: you control the logic, which matters when different targets need different pacing strategies.
Not every block means bad IPs
Even with the right number of IPs and proper rotation, you’ll still see blocks on some addresses. If the same error shows up across different IPs, the problem is usually not the addresses themselves.
Proxyway’s 2025 research shows even the best scraping setups achieve only 85–93% success rates. The rest comes down to TLS fingerprints, mismatched headers, JavaScript checks, or identical timing between requests. Clean IPs are one layer — how your scraper behaves is the other.
Want to try the service on your own workload? Configure and pay for Proxies for 48 hours, then run the benchmarks above on your own tasks.