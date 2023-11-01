UDP Proxy
SOCKS5 proxies with UDP ASSOCIATE support for real-time traffic. Select the proxy type, location, quantity, and UDP option directly in the calculator.
Build your UDP-enabled proxy plan.
Choose the underlying proxy type, location, quantity, and billing term. UDP support is selected here and adds 50% to the base plan price.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
UDP is an option.
Choose the base proxy type.
UDP support is enabled as an add-on to a compatible static proxy plan. Compare the base products before configuring it.
|Package datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|DedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Configure a proxy plan with UDP support
- Buy UDP-enabled proxies in the United States
- Export my proxy list as JSON
- Update the IP allowlist for my proxy service
- Show the status and next due date for my service
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Speed under load
Those days when I had to use free proxies, I remember as a nightmare. But not anymore. I had some fears before using Fineproxy and they all gone after I have decided to try this service. Speed is good and a handy support – that’s all I need. And don’t forget the nice pricing and full anonymity, of course)
I use these proxies for my data scraping projects and that's exactly what I needed.. rotating and fast IP's work great
Support
overall one of the best providers ive worked with almost no proxies down and 24/7 support. keep it up!!
FineProxy.org is a reliable provider of high-quality proxies with excellent customer support and solid warranty policies. They offer secure and fast services, ensuring a seamless experience for users.
Traffic never metered
Awesome proxy service! They have different proxy types including rotating ones with no traffic limit. They got affordable prices and geo-targeting options. Easy to pay either with crypto, PayPal or cards
Very affordable European proxies. I think it’s the only proxy provider that kept true to free and safe Internet. While others charge per GB or even per request, these guys still offer unlimited bandwidth plans.
Do your UDP proxies work for voice chats?Yes
Yes. FineProxy’s UDP proxies fully support real-time data transmission, making them suitable for voice chats, VoIP apps, and streaming protocols. The UDP channel handles packets directly without establishing a persistent TCP session, which reduces delays and improves stability for live communication.
How exactly does your UDP protocol work?SOCKS5 UDP ASSOCIATE
Our UDP support is based on the standard SOCKS5 UDP ASSOCIATE mechanism.
In practice, UDP traffic is forwarded through the proxy using a TCP control connection. The TCP connection establishes and maintains the session, while the actual UDP packets (games, VoIP, DNS, streaming) are transmitted separately through a relay endpoint — not tunneled inside TCP.
How it works:
- Your application connects to the proxy using SOCKS5 over TCP.
- The application sends a UDP ASSOCIATE request.
- The proxy server responds with a UDP relay address (BND.ADDR and BND.PORT).
- Your application sends UDP packets to that address. Each packet is encapsulated and contains the destination IP and port.
- The proxy forwards the UDP traffic and relays responses back to your application.
- The TCP connection must remain open for the UDP session to stay active. Closing it immediately terminates UDP forwarding.
This behavior is defined by the SOCKS5 specification. Most modern gaming clients, VoIP software, and networking tools support this automatically.
Key points to note:
- UDP works only with applications that support SOCKS5 UDP ASSOCIATE.
- No raw UDP forwarding is used — UDP is proxied via SOCKS5.
- Compatibility depends on the application and should be tested on your side.
- This method is commonly used for low-latency traffic such as gaming, voice communication, and DNS queries.
Can DNS queries leak outside the proxy when using UDP?Setup-dependent
It depends on your setup. By default, most applications send DNS queries over UDP. If your system’s DNS resolver is not configured to route through the SOCKS5 proxy, DNS requests may bypass it entirely and go directly to your ISP — exposing the domains you visit. To prevent DNS leaks, configure your application or OS to resolve DNS through the proxy, use a DNS server accessible only via the proxy’s IP, or rely on apps that natively route all traffic (including DNS) through SOCKS5. FineProxy does not intercept or log DNS queries, so leak prevention is handled on the client side.
What's the difference between HTTP and UDP proxies?Different transports
HTTP proxies handle web traffic — they process requests and responses through TCP connections, suitable for browsing, APIs, or automation.
UDP proxies transmit datagrams through a SOCKS5 relay and are designed for real-time communication, media streaming, and gaming. They don’t parse or modify traffic and work faster when reliability of every packet isn’t critical.
Do you offer refunds for UDP proxy services?Within 24 hours
Yes. Refunds are available within 24 hours of purchase. If the service doesn’t meet your needs, contact support within 24 hours and we’ll process a refund after basic verification. We recommend testing performance and compatibility right away so any issues can be addressed within the refund window.
What Is a
UDP Proxy?
A UDP proxy is a network intermediary that forwards User Datagram Protocol (UDP) packets between clients and target servers. Unlike HTTP proxies that operate strictly over TCP, UDP proxies handle real-time, connectionless data, making them essential for services such as voice chats, gaming, IPTV, and streaming. FineProxy’s UDP proxies use the SOCKS5 UDP ASSOCIATE mechanism to route UDP traffic with minimal overhead, offering full IPv4 support and unlimited traffic across high-bandwidth networks.
How a UDP Proxy Works
When an application needs to send UDP data, it first connects to the proxy via SOCKS5 over TCP and issues a UDP ASSOCIATE request. The proxy responds with a relay address, and from that point, UDP datagrams are forwarded through the relay without being tunneled inside TCP packets — the TCP connection only maintains the session. FineProxy’s servers process thousands of packets per second through Tier-III/IV data centers with 10–40 Gbit/s uplinks, ensuring 99.9% uptime and stable packet flow even under heavy load.
How SOCKS5 UDP ASSOCIATE Handles UDP Traffic
Many proxy setups attempt to handle UDP by wrapping it entirely inside a TCP tunnel, which adds significant overhead and defeats the purpose of using UDP in the first place. SOCKS5 UDP ASSOCIATE takes a different approach: it uses a TCP connection only as a control channel to establish and maintain the session, while actual UDP datagrams are transmitted separately through a dedicated relay endpoint. FineProxy’s implementation follows this model precisely. UDP packets are forwarded through the relay address without being re-encapsulated into TCP, which preserves the low-latency characteristics of UDP and maintains better compatibility with applications that depend on genuine datagram delivery.
How It Differs from Pure TCP-Based Proxies
Standard HTTP and HTTPS proxies route all traffic through TCP connections, which means every packet goes through handshakes, acknowledgments, and retransmission logic. For real-time applications, this adds unnecessary delay. FineProxy’s SOCKS5 proxies with UDP ASSOCIATE separate the control plane (TCP) from the data plane (UDP). The result is that actual media, voice, or game packets travel as UDP datagrams through the relay — not wrapped in TCP — delivering lower latency and more predictable performance for continuous streams.
Compatibility with IPTV Services (TiviMate, OTTPlayer, etc.)
Yes, FineProxy’s UDP proxies are fully compatible with IPTV and media streaming platforms such as TiviMate, OTTPlayer, Smart STB, and other real-time content delivery services. Because these apps rely on UDP multicast or direct datagram streams, SOCKS5 UDP ASSOCIATE support ensures smooth playback and reduced buffering across devices — from smart TVs to Android players.
Is the Protocol Secure?
UDP itself is a lightweight transport protocol that does not include encryption or authentication. However, FineProxy ensures secure routing through controlled servers, encrypted management interfaces, and isolated data paths. For additional protection, users can combine UDP proxies with end-to-end encryption at the application level (e.g., SRTP for voice or HTTPS over UDP). FineProxy does not log user activity or decrypt payloads — the service only routes packets, preserving privacy and session integrity.