HTTPS Proxy

99.5% of traffic to Google is already encrypted (Google Transparency Report). Nearly every website you visit runs HTTPS. But here’s what proxy providers don’t explain: most proxies they sell as “HTTP/HTTPS” only encrypt half the journey.

Where the encryption gap lives

When a proxy provider says their product “supports HTTPS,” they usually mean the proxy can connect to HTTPS websites. The connection from the website back to the proxy — encrypted. The connection from the proxy to you — plain HTTP. Open text. Readable by anyone on your network.

Think about what travels on that first leg: your proxy login and password, the address of every site you’re requesting, all your HTTP headers. On a regular HTTP proxy, this information is fully visible to your ISP, your network administrator, anyone on the same Wi-Fi, or any device between you and the proxy server.

This isn’t theoretical. In 2023, a vulnerability in the popular Python requests library (CVE-2023-32681) showed exactly what happens: the Proxy-Authorization header — containing proxy credentials — leaked to destination servers during redirects. The root cause? Credentials traveling in plain text through the proxy connection. That vulnerability affected every version of the library from 2.3.0 to 2.30.x before it was patched.

The scale of credential theft

Fortinet’s 2025 Global Threat Landscape Report found that stolen credentials on darknet forums surged 42% in a single year, reaching over 100 billion unique records — emails, passwords, session tokens, and authentication bypasses. Infostealer malware that harvests credentials in real time saw a 500% increase in activity.

An unencrypted proxy connection is one more place where credentials can be captured. Your proxy password, your session headers, the sites you’re accessing — all of it sits exposed on that first hop if the connection isn’t encrypted.

How FineProxy solves this

Every IP address in our network has its own individual SSL certificate. When you connect to a FineProxy HTTPS proxy server, the very first connection — from your device to the proxy — is encrypted with SSL/TLS. Your credentials, your requests, your headers are protected from the start.

This is the difference:

Typical HTTP proxy: Your device → Proxy (plain text, everything visible) → Website (HTTPS, encrypted) FineProxy HTTPS proxy: Your device → Proxy (HTTPS, encrypted with per-IP SSL certificate) → Website (HTTPS, encrypted)

The entire chain is encrypted. No exposed segment. No gap for anyone to read your traffic.

We issue a dedicated SSL certificate for each IP — not a shared certificate across the pool. Each proxy operates as an independent SSL (secure encrypted) proxy server with its own cryptographic identity.

Why per-IP certificates matter

A shared certificate means one configuration mistake or one compromised key affects every proxy in the pool. With per-IP certificates, each address is cryptographically independent. If one has a problem — the rest are untouched.

This also means every proxy works as a standalone secure anonymous SSL proxy. You can buy HTTPS proxy list addresses from FineProxy knowing that each one is individually secured, not sharing certificate infrastructure with thousands of other users.

What a TLS termination proxy server does

This term shows up in technical documentation. In simple terms: the proxy accepts your encrypted connection, decrypts the request to see where you want to go, and makes a new encrypted connection to the destination.

A 2017 study by researchers at Georgia Tech and the University of Michigan found that 4-10.9% of all HTTPS traffic passes through some form of interception proxy, and nearly all of them weaken security — downgraded encryption, outdated TLS versions, missing certificate checks. A bad proxy implementation can make your connection less secure than not using a proxy at all. Quality of the SSL implementation matters as much as having SSL in the first place.

Practical use cases

Scraping at scale — every major site requires HTTPS. Your scraper’s connection to the proxy should be encrypted too, especially when proxy credentials are involved. Datacenter proxies with per-IP SSL handle this cleanly.

Account management — login credentials and session tokens are high-value targets. An unencrypted proxy leg means those travel in the clear on your network. ISP proxies with individual SSL certificates keep each account’s connection encrypted from the very first packet.

API integrations — every major HTTPS protocol API (Google, Meta, OpenAI, Stripe) rejects unencrypted connections. A dedicated proxy with its own SSL cert means your API keys never travel exposed.

Public networks — working from a café, hotel, or coworking space? An HTTP proxy sends your proxy credentials and browsing data over the local network in plain text. An HTTPS proxy encrypts it. On public Wi-Fi, this is the difference between private and compromised.

What to check when you buy SSL proxy addresses