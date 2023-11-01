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HTTPS Proxy

Per-IP SSL certificates, TLS 1.3 encryption on client-to-proxy leg, HTTPS and SOCKS5 support — credentials and headers protected from the first packet.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build with anonymous SSL proxies.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.

Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 1,000 HTTPS datacenter IPs in Europe with per-IP SSL certificates
  • Export my secure HTTPS proxy list as JSON
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my HTTPS proxy service
  • Show the status and billing details for my encrypted proxy plans
  • Refresh my HTTPS proxy list when the next free swap is available
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

I this site very much, there’s always the proxies that I need. I even other sites do not use. Everything works stably and without failures. Prices are a little expensive, but worth it.

Margarita KomarovaFineProxy internal platformSource

I have been using FineProxy services for a while now and I am extremely satisfied with the quality. The connections are very stable, IP addresses work without any issues, and speed is consistently fast. Customer support is also super responsive whenever needed. Highly recommend to anyone looking for reliable proxies

KrzyszofNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

Traffic never metered

I cannot find any better services than this specially in terms of residential unlimited, I thought it will start to be of low quality once I use but dammit for the entire time I have used, it stayed above 99%, it’s like awesome to be. Good luck and I hope it stays the same

ZainDieg, Last yearSource

While other providers charge per GB or even per request, these guys stay true to their mission of keeping Internet free and safe. Their Datacenter options are cheap and come with unlimited bandwidth.

Nemanja DuricSaasHub, This yearSource

API and agent access

Price is fair and proxies work just fine. Also the api part is easy to setup. For the price a easy recommend!

Felix KernerTrustpilot, This yearSource

i love fineproxy proxies, its really fast and undetectable. i used it on automation tools like keyword tools, and for scraping tools, its like game changer, the customer support is top notch whenever you need some help they are 24/7 available to resolve ur issue, the quality of proxies are just amazing.

asdjkakarNorton Safe Web, Last yearSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Why is the client-to-proxy leg the weak point?Unencrypted first hop

Because most providers don’t encrypt it. They sell “HTTP proxies” that can connect to HTTPS sites — but your own connection to the proxy is plain text. Your proxy credentials, the URLs you request, and your headers are all visible to anyone monitoring your network. FineProxy’s per-IP SSL certificates encrypt this segment, closing the gap.

What's the real difference between HTTP and HTTPS proxy?First-hop encryption

Where the encryption starts. An HTTP proxy forwards your traffic unencrypted to the proxy server, which then connects to the target via HTTPS. An HTTPS proxy encrypts from the very first hop — your device to the proxy. With 99.5% of web traffic being HTTPS, the proxy-to-site leg is almost always encrypted regardless. The question is whether the client-to-proxy leg is too.

Can my ISP see what I do through an HTTP proxy?Yes

Yes — your ISP can see the proxy address, your proxy credentials (if using basic authentication), and which sites you’re requesting. Through an HTTPS proxy with SSL, your ISP only sees an encrypted connection to the proxy IP. Everything inside — sites, credentials, data — is hidden.

Is SOCKS5 encrypted?Not inherently

SOCKS5 itself doesn’t add encryption — it’s a tunneling protocol that works with any traffic type. But when you use SOCKS5 through a proxy that has an SSL certificate, the connection to the proxy is still encrypted. FineProxy supports both HTTPS and SOCKS5 on every IP, so you choose the protocol that fits your application while keeping the connection secure.

What does "secure HTTP proxy with SSL" actually mean?First-hop TLS

It means the proxy accepts connections over HTTPS (port 443 with SSL/TLS) instead of plain HTTP. Your data is encrypted between your device and the proxy, then the proxy makes a separate encrypted connection to the target. The “secure” part refers to that first leg — which is exactly what most HTTP proxies lack.

Does SSL encryption affect proxy speed?Negligible overhead

The SSL/TLS handshake adds a few milliseconds to the initial connection — typically 10–30 ms depending on your distance to the proxy server. After that, modern TLS 1.3 encryption runs with negligible overhead on any current hardware. In practice, the difference is unnoticeable for scraping, account management, or API calls. The latency of the network route itself matters far more than the encryption layer. With FineProxy, per-IP certificates use optimized TLS configurations, so you get full encryption without meaningful speed loss.

Guide

The Problem with Most "HTTPS Proxies" — and What Encryption Actually Means

5 min readFineProxy network team

99.5% of traffic to Google is already encrypted (Google Transparency Report). Nearly every website you visit runs HTTPS. But here’s what proxy providers don’t explain: most proxies they sell as “HTTP/HTTPS” only encrypt half the journey.

Where the encryption gap lives

When a proxy provider says their product “supports HTTPS,” they usually mean the proxy can connect to HTTPS websites. The connection from the website back to the proxy — encrypted. The connection from the proxy to you — plain HTTP. Open text. Readable by anyone on your network.

Think about what travels on that first leg: your proxy login and password, the address of every site you’re requesting, all your HTTP headers. On a regular HTTP proxy, this information is fully visible to your ISP, your network administrator, anyone on the same Wi-Fi, or any device between you and the proxy server.

This isn’t theoretical. In 2023, a vulnerability in the popular Python requests library (CVE-2023-32681) showed exactly what happens: the Proxy-Authorization header — containing proxy credentials — leaked to destination servers during redirects. The root cause? Credentials traveling in plain text through the proxy connection. That vulnerability affected every version of the library from 2.3.0 to 2.30.x before it was patched.

The scale of credential theft

Fortinet’s 2025 Global Threat Landscape Report found that stolen credentials on darknet forums surged 42% in a single year, reaching over 100 billion unique records — emails, passwords, session tokens, and authentication bypasses. Infostealer malware that harvests credentials in real time saw a 500% increase in activity.

An unencrypted proxy connection is one more place where credentials can be captured. Your proxy password, your session headers, the sites you’re accessing — all of it sits exposed on that first hop if the connection isn’t encrypted.

How FineProxy solves this

Every IP address in our network has its own individual SSL certificate. When you connect to a FineProxy HTTPS proxy server, the very first connection — from your device to the proxy — is encrypted with SSL/TLS. Your credentials, your requests, your headers are protected from the start.

This is the difference:

Typical HTTP proxy: Your device → Proxy (plain text, everything visible) → Website (HTTPS, encrypted) FineProxy HTTPS proxy: Your device → Proxy (HTTPS, encrypted with per-IP SSL certificate) → Website (HTTPS, encrypted)

The entire chain is encrypted. No exposed segment. No gap for anyone to read your traffic.

We issue a dedicated SSL certificate for each IP — not a shared certificate across the pool. Each proxy operates as an independent SSL (secure encrypted) proxy server with its own cryptographic identity.

Why per-IP certificates matter

A shared certificate means one configuration mistake or one compromised key affects every proxy in the pool. With per-IP certificates, each address is cryptographically independent. If one has a problem — the rest are untouched.

This also means every proxy works as a standalone secure anonymous SSL proxy. You can buy HTTPS proxy list addresses from FineProxy knowing that each one is individually secured, not sharing certificate infrastructure with thousands of other users.

What a TLS termination proxy server does

This term shows up in technical documentation. In simple terms: the proxy accepts your encrypted connection, decrypts the request to see where you want to go, and makes a new encrypted connection to the destination.

A 2017 study by researchers at Georgia Tech and the University of Michigan found that 4-10.9% of all HTTPS traffic passes through some form of interception proxy, and nearly all of them weaken security — downgraded encryption, outdated TLS versions, missing certificate checks. A bad proxy implementation can make your connection less secure than not using a proxy at all. Quality of the SSL implementation matters as much as having SSL in the first place.

Practical use cases

Scraping at scale — every major site requires HTTPS. Your scraper’s connection to the proxy should be encrypted too, especially when proxy credentials are involved. Datacenter proxies with per-IP SSL handle this cleanly.

Account management — login credentials and session tokens are high-value targets. An unencrypted proxy leg means those travel in the clear on your network. ISP proxies with individual SSL certificates keep each account’s connection encrypted from the very first packet.

API integrations — every major HTTPS protocol API (Google, Meta, OpenAI, Stripe) rejects unencrypted connections. A dedicated proxy with its own SSL cert means your API keys never travel exposed.

Public networks — working from a café, hotel, or coworking space? An HTTP proxy sends your proxy credentials and browsing data over the local network in plain text. An HTTPS proxy encrypts it. On public Wi-Fi, this is the difference between private and compromised.

What to check when you buy SSL proxy addresses

Three things: does each IP have its own certificate (not shared), does the proxy service support SOCKS5 alongside HTTPS, and are the IPs from the provider’s own network. FineProxy delivers all three — individual SSL per address, dual protocol support, and IPs we own and manage ourselves. That’s what makes the most secure proxy configuration.