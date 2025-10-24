Integration guide
Mozilla Firefox proxy settings
Configure your proxy in Firefox easily in a few simple steps
How to set up proxy server settings in Firefox
Mozilla Firefox generally works well with proxies and can be configured directly in the browser without relying on system settings. That said, the built-in setup is not always the most convenient option if you plan to switch proxies often or manage multiple profiles.
In this guide, we’ll show two ways to set up a proxy in Mozilla Firefox: using the built-in browser settings and using a proxy extension. You can choose whichever option is more convenient for you, but we clearly recommend FoxyProxy for the easiest and most reliable setup.
Configure a Proxy in Firefox Settings
Open Firefox Network Settings
Click the menu icon (☰) → Settings
Go to the General tab and scroll down to Network Settings → click Settings…
Enter Proxy Details
Select Manual proxy configuration and choose which proxy type to use (use only one):
For HTTP proxies (dynamic IP): use port 8080. Authentication is supported—enter the username and password for your active proxy service. You can find your services here.
For SOCKS5 proxies (static IP): use port 1085. In this setup, Firefox’s built-in proxy settings do not support SOCKS5 username/password authentication.
Please note: in Firefox, configure only one proxy type at a time—either HTTP or SOCKS. If you set both, the proxy may not work as expected.
Firefox does not support SOCKS5 proxies that use username/password authentication. In that case, the best solution is to install the FoxyProxy extension. This add-on is very simple and easy to use, supports working with multiple proxies, and lets you switch between them quickly.
Recommended Setup: FoxyProxy Extension in Firefox
Install FoxyProxy Extension
Open Firefox and go to Add-ons and Themes (Ctrl + Shift + A).
Search for FoxyProxy Standard and click Add to Firefox.
Confirm installation to add the extension to your toolbar.
Be sure of installing FoxyProxy Standart for it supports authentication and multi proxy profiles
Open FoxyProxy Options
Click the FoxyProxy icon in the toolbar and select
Options (or Open FoxyProxy Options).
Add a New SOCKS5 Proxy
Go to "Proxies tab"
Click "Add New Proxy" in FoxyProxy Options.
Set Proxy Type: SOCKS5.
Enter your proxy’s IP address and port (1080 for SOCKS5).
Enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here.
Enable the Proxy DNS option
For SOCKS5, make sure to enable 'Proxy DNS' — otherwise you may experience DNS leaks.
FoxyProxy lets you create multiple proxy profiles and switch between them effortlessly. It also provides advanced routing controls, allowing you to specify which websites should use the proxy and which should connect directly:
Add Proxy patterns (optional)
Go to "Proxies" tab
Click plus icon in "Proxy by Patterns".
Choose "Include" or "Exclude" option and "Wildcard".
Name the title and enter address in format "*.mysite.site/*"
Check the resault
Check whether your proxy’s IP is being detected.
Where can I find my FineProxy credentials for Mozilla Firefox?
Open your active service in the FineProxy dashboard. Use the proxy host, port, username, and password shown for that service.
Should I enter my FineProxy account password?
No. Use the proxy authentication password from your active service, not the password you use to sign in to your FineProxy account.
How do I verify that the Mozilla Firefox proxy setup works?
Open an IP-checking website after enabling the proxy. The detected IP and location should match the proxy you configured.
What should I check if Mozilla Firefox cannot connect through the proxy?
Confirm the host, port, protocol, and authentication details first. Then disable any conflicting VPN or proxy profile and reconnect.
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.