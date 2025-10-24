Step 2

Enter Proxy Details

Select Manual proxy configuration and choose which proxy type to use (use only one):

For HTTP proxies (dynamic IP): use port 8080. Authentication is supported—enter the username and password for your active proxy service. You can find your services here.

For SOCKS5 proxies (static IP): use port 1085. In this setup, Firefox’s built-in proxy settings do not support SOCKS5 username/password authentication.